No. 3 Remsen St. Mary's dominates sixth-ranked Newell-Fonda

REMSEN, Iowa – It’s becoming increasingly more evident that the Remsen St. Mary’s High School football team is going to be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time.

Iowa’s defending 8-player state champions graduated a host of talent from last year’s team, but a young and talented group has picked up where they left off.

Facing its toughest opponent to date here Friday, third-ranked St. Mary’s steamed to a 53-21 triumph over No. 6 Newell-Fonda.

The Hawks, now 6-0 on the season, were outstanding on both sides of the ball while dominating a team that doesn’t receive that kind of treatment very often.

“I’m really happy for our defense tonight, I think they really came out to play,” St. Mary’s coach Tim Osterman said. “They did a great job of taking away a lot of their good stuff and then we were able to kind of cover down the rest.

“Coach (Ryan) Galles called a great game offensively that gave us 505 yards, including 336 rushing unofficially. We’re really happy with the performance and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”

Junior Cael Ortmann continued to excel at quarterback, playing in place of injured classmate Jaxson Bunkers, who was expected to be the starter.

Ortmann passed for 159 yards and rushed for 150, accounting for three touchdowns on the ground and another two through the air.

Brenden Fisch rushed for a game-high 169 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in a scoring pass.

“We played how we think we should,” Fisch said. “We knew they had a good running team so we worked on the run all week and kind of stopped them.”

Newell-Fonda, losing for the first time in its sixth game, was limited to 70 yards on the ground. Junior Mason Dicks, however, had 293 yards through the air.

St. Mary’s went right down the field and scored on its first possession and appeared headed for another score on its next, but fumbled deep in Newell-Fonda territory.

The Mustangs pulled within 8-7 late in the first quarter and trailed 15-7 after a quarter, but St. Mary’s broke it open in the second stanza.

Ortmann ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the second quarter as the Hawks rushed to a 40-14 lead at intermission.

A continuous clock went into effect for a short time in the third quarter when Ortmann hit Austin Jensen for a 24-yard touchdown pass, making it 53-14.

“They were much more aggressive than we were offensively and defensively,” Newell-Fonda coach Brian Wilken said. “They attacked us from the opening kickoff to the end of the game. We didn’t do a whole lot of things fundamentally correct tonight and obviously when you’re playing a team like Remsen St. Mary’s you better do things right or they’re going to make you pay.”

Newell-Fonda has certainly had its share of success in the 8-player game over the years, but Friday was a rare occasion where it turned into a one-sided contest.

“They have a lot of good, young kids that play hard and play the game the right way,” Wilken said. “Their coaching staff does a good job coaching fundamentals and they did things better than we did offensively, defensively and special teams.

“I told our kids, it’s not so much what happens to you, it’s how you respond to this. We’ll find out an awful lot about our football team.”

Dicks completed 21 of 27 passes, while Trey Jungers had a magnificent performance with 12 receptions for 143 yards for the Mustangs.

St. Mary’s still has two regular season games remaining, but seems to be clicking on all cylinders despite playing with a relatively young roster.

“I thought we played really well tonight in front of our fans on homecoming when sometimes you can play a little down since it’s been a weird week,” Osterman said. “It’s a long road and the film will tell us a lot of negative things, too. But it’s good to get a great win against a top six team and we hope to carry the momentum forward.

“I think this is a testament to Remsen St. Mary’s. Not just the football team but St. Mary’s itself. It’s all about community and giving your best. We’re thankful we have great athletes that can do the things we do. They’re great, coachable kids and that’s a testament to their parents for what they’ve put them to to get them to this point.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0