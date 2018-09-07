NORTH SIOUX CITY – Sam Chesterman and Nate Rice combined for 270 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as the top-ranked (11A) Dakota Valley football team throttled Sisseton 55-0 here Friday.
The game ended in the third quarter due to South Dakota’s mercy rule.
Chesterman finished with 157 rushing yards on just five carries with scoring runs of 66 and four yards. Rice ran for 113 yards on nine carries and scored on a 32-yard run. Rice also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jake Likness. Likness also had three carries for 60 yards and scored on a 54-yard run. Eric Johnson also scored on his lone carry, a 53-yard run.
Anthony Tchida led Sisseton with 67 yards rushing.
The Panthers (3-0) finished with 453 rushing yards on only 27 carries (16.8 yards per carry). The Dakota Valley defense held Sisseton (0-3) to 118 yards of total offense on 41 plays (2.9 yards per play).
Dakota Valley’s Trey Bowen had two rushing touchdowns, the second one an 8-yard run with 1:36 left in the third quarter that ended the game.
Dakota Valley plays at Tri-Valley next week.