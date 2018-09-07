SERGEANT BLUFF – Britton Delperdang ran for 121 yards and one score while Daniel Wright threw three touchdown passes as the No. 8 (3A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton football team defeated Sioux City East 33-0 here Friday.
Wright completed 13 of 18 passes for 149 yards for SB-L (2-1). Wright threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Deric Fitzgerald, a 35-yard scoring strike to Zach Shultz and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jorma Schwedler. Delperdang scored on a 2-yard run for the Warriors.
Nate Zyzda had 105 passing yards for East (1-2).
SB-L finished with 200 yards rushing and held East to just 61. The Warriors finished with 349 yards of total offense on 62 plays (5.6 yards per play) and held the Black Raiders to 168 yards on 49 plays (3.4 yards per play.
The SB-L defense also intercepted two passes, one by Schultz and one from Drew Mathison.
SB-L hosts No. 1 (Class 2A) Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday while East plays at Council Bluffs Abraham Licnoln.