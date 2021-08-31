North football setting hopes high in 2021

Mohr says that fans can expect a pretty even split this season between the running and passing game. In 2020, the Stars offense put up 740 yards on the ground on 240 carries, with 100 receptions for 1,629 yards through the air.

“We’ve got a pretty good system in place,” Mohr said. “A lot of these kids have been in it for a year or two, some of them three years. It's just a matter of time before one of them breaks out. I expect to see some new faces doing some big things.”

With so many new faces on the offensive side of the ball, Mohr is willing to wait before he decides on the squad’s identity.

“Until that big playmaker or handful of playmakers emerge, we’re going to play to our strengths,” Mohr said. “If it’s to run the ball, we’re going to run the ball. If we can air it out against certain teams, we’re going to air it out. We’re going to play it week by week.”

Defensively, the only new faces will be in the secondary, as North brings back all six of its defensive lineman and linebackers.