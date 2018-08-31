COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Devont’a Cobbs and Trent Frerichs each caught numerous touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough as North’s football team suffered a 99-81 loss at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday night.
This was the highest combined score in a game in state history. Thomas Jefferson (1-1) recovered two onside kicks in the win, including on the first series and North lost a fumble on its first series.
Cobbs had scoring catches of 58, 28 and 48 yards for North (1-1). Dequan Lillard also scored on a 52-yard run.
No statistics were available.
North will play West Friday night at Olsen Stadium.