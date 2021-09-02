North uses body language to practice positivity

SIOUX CITY — Mitch Mohr isn’t afraid to show a little body language.

The North High School football coach likes it when his student-athletes show a little emotion on the field, and he likes to show them those moments during film session the Monday after.

Mohr hopes to have a full montage of similar moments when the Stars face East at 7 p.m. Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“We showed some clips in the first half against the second half, and one thing we talk about a lot is body language,” Mohr said. “We want to celebrate everyone’s victories, whether that’s a great tackle or a great run. That’s the biggest sign of success and failures.”

The Stars coaches like to show plays where someone makes a good play and players all come to celebrate whichever player succeeded.

Mohr also likes to point out clips where someone makes a good play, but no one comes to congratulate said play or player.

He, of course, prefers the former, and doesn’t want any negativity sifting through a program that is trying to rise above one-win and two-win seasons.

The Stars won three games last season and won their season opener last week against South Sioux City.