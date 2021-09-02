North uses body language to practice positivity

SIOUX CITY — Mitch Mohr isn’t afraid to show a little body language.
The North High School football coach likes it when his student-athletes show a little emotion on the field, and he likes to show them those moments during film session the Monday after.
Mohr hopes to have a full montage of similar moments when the Stars face East at 7 p.m. Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
“We showed some clips in the first half against the second half, and one thing we talk about a lot is body language,” Mohr said. “We want to celebrate everyone’s victories, whether that’s a great tackle or a great run. That’s the biggest sign of success and failures.”
The Stars coaches like to show plays where someone makes a good play and players all come to celebrate whichever player succeeded.
Mohr also likes to point out clips where someone makes a good play, but no one comes to congratulate said play or player.
He, of course, prefers the former, and doesn’t want any negativity sifting through a program that is trying to rise above one-win and two-win seasons.
The Stars won three games last season and won their season opener last week against South Sioux City.
“We got rid of all negative talk in practice and on the field,” Mohr said. “We want no negativity. When we show those things, seeing is believing. We’ve been doing a really good job of getting rid of negative body language. You can see the difference in the outcomes. It’s been really nice to be able to show the kids that.”
Mohr also made it a point to point out key defensive plays, and how much success breeds from executing the defensive basics.
During the 25-7 win over the Cardinals, the Stars tackled the ball well. They listened to the coaches’ advice throughout the summer and fall camp about how solid tackles would equate to being in more ball games and wins.
“The Week 1 win was huge,” Mohr said. “Can we establish that confidence? Can we build off that Week 1 victory? Sometimes they need to see it to believe it, and that’s what that win did for us.”
The Stars made 41 total tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss on the Cardinals.
“That’s been a big focal point for us,” Mohr said. “Our defensive line plays stout, and if they can tackle the football, we can be really successful. On that touchdown series (South Sioux) had, that was the difference. If we rally and tackle, we can have a very stout defense.”
North’s defense has the job this week of limiting an East offense that accrued 437 yards in a comfortable win against Bishop Heelan last week.
The Black Raiders tallied 294 of those yards on the ground, led by Tyson-Helseth Bryan with 93 yards.
East senior quarterback Luke Longval wasn’t too far behind with 88 yards.
“We have to be good up front,” Mohr said. “We have to tackle. If we miss tackles and don’t ruhs the ball, it could be a long night.”
On the other side, East coach Brian Webb recognized how many talented athletes North has on its roster.
Even though the Black Raiders have won nine consecutive matchups over the Stars, Webb is not overlooking the Stars.
“They definitely have an array of athletes and they have our full attention,” Webb said. “We are not a program who can just show up and beat people and roll over people. I don’t care how many times we’ve beaten them in a row. It doesn’t matter. We have to prepare like we’re playing the best team in the state of Iowa.
“It’s about preparation,” Webb added. “We are not looking past North.”
Webb said his big key is not giving up the big play. He thought the East defense did a good job of that against the Crusaders, and hopes it will carry over to Friday’s game.
The Black Raiders’ defense is preparing against things that they saw during the summer in 7-on-7 games and in fall camp.
“We just have to be able to execute and make tackles and block,” Webb said.