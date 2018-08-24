SIOUX CITY | Victory never felt so sweet.
Quarterback Matt Hagan, in his first career start at that position, scored on a 2-yard run to complete a 72-yard series that began the season for North’s football team Friday night. Hagan passed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and overall, guided the squad to touchdowns on each of its first five possessions of the game.
“Playing varsity, this is my third year on it and we had won only one game besides this,” said Hagan, a senior who finished with 259 yards passing, five touchdown passes and 279 yards total offense in a 47-20 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Olsen Stadium.
“We started off this season, first of all, with high expectations. To get a win is huge.”
Hagan threaded four passes for a combined 48 yards to classmate Devont'a Cobbs on the opening series. Dequan Lillard, a shifty 5-foot-4, 145-pound senior, followed 5-11, 280-pound senior center Elom Gbogbo’s block for a nine-yard gain to the 8-yard line and three plays later, Hagan called his number, scoring from two yards out to conclude the opening drive, a series which produced confidence for a team that continued to produce, offensively.
“We talked about how we wanted the ball to start the game,” said North Coach Mitch Mohr. “We wanted to set the tone. You saw how fast we played. We wanted (Abraham Lincoln) to be on their heels from the get-go.”
Mohr’s Stars not only ended a two-game losing streak in the series against the Lynx, they stopped a 17-game skid that dated back to the beginning of the 2016 season. That night, the Stars were 27-13 winners over West.
Hagan was in great rhythm with all of his receivers, especially Cobbs, whose seven-catch, 86-yard performance in the first half included a 5-yard scoring catch that gave the Stars a 20-0 lead, 25 seconds into the second quarter.
Cale Conner turned in a 22-yard TD catch on a fourth-down play late in the first quarter during a night where he had five catches for 70 yards. Trent Frerichs went over the grasp of two CBAL defenders and after recovering his footing, broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown reception midway through the second frame.
Hagan also relied on strong offensive line play for a rushing attack paced by Lillard’s 77 yards. Hagan also guided the Stars to perfect 4-for-4 showings on fourth down in the first half.
In fact, North set up its first three touchdowns by converting fourth downs.
“That’s just discipline,” said Hagan. “It comes down to being prepared by our coaches. We worked really hard on short-yardage situations and going fast. Those fourth-down conversions, we don’t think of them like that. We don’t think of first down, second down, stuff like that. It’s four yards at a time.”
Defensively, North was solid. There were five no gain plays and four plays of minus-yardage in the first half as the Stars, showing toughness against the run, swarmed for team-oriented stops while posting a 34-6 halftime lead.
As the game progressed, senior linebacker Hunter Krommenhoek and junior linebacker Johnny Little led the way on the pass rush against quarterback Sean Lorenzen. The Stars were unable to force a turnover in the win, but on the offensive side, didn’t give the ball away, something that hurt a year ago for a winless squad that gave up 13 interceptions and lost seven fumbles.
“I was really happy with the mental toughness we had,” said Krommenhoek, who had two quarterback sacks, one more than both Little and lineman Hayden Waldman. “Guys who weren’t first-stringers all week were able to help out when we needed it. We just came back every play. We didn’t take a play off.”
Mohr knows that his team didn’t play a perfect game by any means. Abraham Lincoln answered Caleb Crum’s 8-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter with an 86-yard kickoff return from Connor Elias with 57 seconds remaining in the start of the fourth.
“As good as we played defensively, there’s still some assignments we can work on,” said Mohr. “Special teams, we talked about that kickoff return. It’s all about getting better at what we’re already doing well.”
North will continue its season this Friday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.