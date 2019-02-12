NORFOLK, Neb. | Tom Allen of Crofton High School and Ron Beacom of Neligh-Oakdale have been named head coaches for the 7th Annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska Football Classic, which will be held at Veteran's Memorial Field in Norfolk, beginning at noon.
Allen served as an assistant for the Red Team in the 2015 game and will lead the Reds in 2019. Beacom was an assistant for the White Team in 2015 and will serve as head coach for the Whites this year. The series is tied at 3-3.
"Not only do I get a chance to work with some of the most talented players in our area, but I get the opportunity to work with some of the best high school coaches in Nebraska," said Allen. "This game provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase some of the talent that Northeast Nebraska offers and I am extremely excited to be part of that."
Allen coached as an assistant at Omaha Benson High School for two years before becoming the assistant coach at Papillion LaVista High School in 1995. He was the defensive coordinator from 1997-2000 after which he moved to assistant coach and defensive coordinator for Crofton High school.
In 2015 Allen became the head football coach at Crofton High School. His staff consists of Silas Fluellen of South Sioux City, Mike Hassler of Wakefield, Zac Kliment of Creighton, Johnnie Ostermeyer of Crofton and Corey Uldrich of Hartington-Newcastle.
Joining Beacom on the White staff will be A.J. Burki of Wisner-Pilger, Brendan Dittmer of Elkhorn Valley, Scott Morrison of Osmond, Dave Ridder of Guardian Angel Central Catholic, and Blake Wokenfuss of Norfolk High School.