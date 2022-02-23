Northwest Iowa footballers picked to play in Iowa Shrine Bowl

SIOUX CITY — Destination, UNI-Dome.

Ten Northwest Iowa High School football players have been picked to participate in this summer’s 50th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, and will be honored this upcoming Tuesday at a media dinner at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in Sioux City.

More than 80 players from all over the state were selected to participate in the game, which will be played July 23 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The game honors students “that have demonstrated outstanding athletic, academic, and community leadership”, according to an Abu Bekr Shrine Temple press release.

Those 10 area players will play as members of the North Squad, and include the following players:

Jayston Paulson, Senior, Sioux City North: Paulson, a two-time First Team All-District defensive lineman, made 21.5 tackles as a member of the Stars’ defense this past season, with one sack and nine tackles for loss. He will play college ball at Briar Cliff University.

"It's a great honor," North coach Mitch Mohr said. "Besides being an All-State person, going to the Shrine Bowl is the next thing. I know he's super excited about it, but the kid has battled quite a bit since middle school. For him to get to where he is at now and go play college football, and then to make the Shrine Bowl, it's a huge accomplishment."

Landyn Van Kekerix, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Van Kekerix was an all around force for the Nighthawks this past season. On offense, Van Kekerix rushed for a team high 707 yards on 69 carries, while catching 32 receptions for a team-high 811 yards.

Defensively, Van Kekerix led the team with 76 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and three total sacks. He also had one interception and two kick return touchdowns for the season. Van Kekerix will compete as a walk-on next season at the University of Iowa.

Andrew Hough, Senior, Spencer: Hough, a First Team All-State offensive and defensive lineman, made 19.5 total tackles on the season, with three tackles for loss.

Lyle Moore, Senior, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: Moore, a First Team All-State center and defensive end, had 34 total tackles, two sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss for the Lions this past season. Moore will play next year at Dordt University.

Ethan Hooyer, Senior, Sioux Center: Hooyer, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Warriors, was named a Des Moines Register 2021 Football All-Iowa 3A First Team Lineman this season, after making 25 total tackles, with one sack an 7.5 tackles for loss. Hooyer has committed to play football next season at Dordt University.

Brandon VanderSluis, Senior, Le Mars: The Bulldogs’ offensive line standout will play in the Shrine Bowl thanks to his solid work in the trenches. He will play college football at the University of South Dakota.

Cade Walkingstick, Senior, Akron-Westfield: The Westerners’ three-star quarterback threw for 1,923 yards through the air this season, with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 251 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Walkingstick will play next season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.

Tyler Schmitt, Senior, East Sac County: The Raiders’ running back rushed for 614 yards on 121 carries in his senior year, while also catching 19 passes for 364 yards. On defense, he led the team with 83.5 total tackles. Schmitt will continue his football career at the University of Northern Iowa.

Easton Harms, Senior, OABCIG: Harms led the Falcons with 61 catches for 962 receiving yards this past season, while also contributing 21 tackles on defense, and 14 kick returns for 279 yards and one touchdown. Harms, a four-sport athlete and two-time state champion, will play college football at Morningside University.

Dawson Ripperda, Senior, West Lyon: Ripperda led the Wildcats with 85 tackles last season, with 6.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, while also hauling in 13 catches for a team-high 291 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Ripperda has committed to play football at Northern Illinois University next season.

