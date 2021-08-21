NSAA will 'look at things' after death of Omaha South football player

In the online petition started by Geiger’s sister, the family is calling for cooldown stations, accessible water within close reach of the athletes and for considering the temperature of the turf when determining unsafe practice conditions.

A chart on the NSAA’s website currently recommends modifying practice and taking water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes when the heat index is between 90 and 104 degrees.

Between 105 and 124, it recommends modifying practice and says players should wear only T-shirts and shorts and take water and rest breaks every 15 minutes. No practice is recommended when the heat index hits 125.

“That the temperature has to get up to 125 degrees is unreasonable,” Hoffman said.

The petition contends that Collin Field, which sits below ground level and has artificial turf, was much hotter than the heat index recorded that day.

“Why are our children practicing at the hottest part of the day in the hottest part of the year in Nebraska?” the petition asks. “How many more deaths need to take place before action is taken? In Drake’s name and all the innocent children lost before him, we are demanding action from the NSAA.”

The petition as of Thursday afternoon had gathered 6,596 signatures.