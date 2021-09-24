OABCIG football looks to bounce back from rare loss

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The No. 4 ranked OABCIG High School football team goes into this Friday’s game hoping to bounce back from a loss. It’s an unfamiliar feeling for most of them.
Before their 44-22 loss at Southeast Valley last Friday, the Falcons from Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida Grove hadn’t experienced defeat since Oct. 26, 2018, when the team lost to that year's Southeast Valley squad in the first round of the state playoffs.
In the 1,057 days between those losses, the Falcons reeled off 28 straight wins, including a Class 2A state title in 2019 and a Class 1A championship in 2020. Last Friday, the Falcons and Jaguars were tied 22-22 at the half, but Southeast Valley pulled away with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Falcons coach Larry Allen said that his team was disappointed in the loss, but he sounded optimistic that the squad would be able to rebound this week against Spirit Lake, the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
“It helped in the fact that we got beat by a quality team, and we needed to execute better on both sides of the ball from start to finish,” Allen said. “We just weren’t able to do that, and all the credit to Southeast Valley. I think we took some solace in the fact that we played toe-to- toe with them for the first half. We just need to be able to play four full quarters.”
OABCIG will have its hands full this week against the Indians. Spirit Lake comes into the matchup with a 4-0 record. Two of those wins were by at least 42 points, as the Indians took down Forest City 49-0 in week two, and beat Pocahontas Area last week, 52-9.
Indians’ quarterback Riley Reynolds has thrown for a 58.9 percent completion rate, with 749 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Reynolds is also second on the team with 43 carries for 184 yards, while junior Brayden Theesfield has rushed for 232 yards on 44 carries.
“They’ve got some good speed on the outside, are very diverse in what they try to do, and run some stuff on the perimeter, but then they come back with the power game inside,” Allen said. “That forces you to defend the entire field. We try to do the same thing, but ours is more the pass than the run.”
“That causes some problems. You have to be sound in your assignments, and that’ll be important for us to have everybody be on the same page this week.”
Allen is still plenty optimistic about this year’s Falcon squad. Before last week’s pothole of a loss, the road had been pretty smooth so far, as OABCIG had played its way to a 3-0 record.
Through four games, OABCIG is tied with Estherville-Lincoln Central with a Class 2A-best 12 passing touchdowns, and ranks third in 2A with 1,025 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns.
Junior Beckett DeJean has gotten most of the snaps under center for the Falcons.
DeJean is the younger brother of Cooper DeJean, the former OABCIG star quarterback and current Iowa Hawkeye.
Beckett has some pretty big shoes to fill after Cooper led the team to a pair of state titles, while being named Adidas Player of the Year, Gatorade Football Player of the Year, and Iowa High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2020, but little brother has been putting up some impressive stats of his own.
Over the first four weeks of the season, Beckett has a 57.5 percent completion rate, 932 passing yards, 13.5 yards per completion, and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.
“It’s just been a process,” Allen said. “He didn’t play a lot of quarterback last year, we’ve kept pretty much the same offense that we had last year as far as plays and schemes, things like that. We’re not quite as wide open as maybe we were with Cooper. He just created so many things, and Beckett does some of that, just not at that level yet.”
Along with DeJean’s strong right arm, the Falcons have relied on junior running back Griffin Diersen to provide the offensive yards. Diersen currently leads the with 302 rushing yards on 44 carries, good for an average of 6.9 yards per carry.
Last season, the Falcons ran the ball on 42 percent of their snaps as Cooper DeJean led the team with 1,235 yards on 131 carries. This season, with Diersen leading the way, the team has taken to the ground 40 percent of the time.
“We’ve tried to rely on the run game with Griffin a little bit more this year, and have had some success at that,” Allen said. “We’ll just need to make sure we can put some yards on the ground as well.”
The Falcons have done pretty well defensively, excluding last week’s fourth quarter meltdown. Junior Carter Hoefling leads the team with 25 total tackles, while Beau Nieman has three sacks and four tackles for loss. DeJean leads the defense with two interceptions this season.
The Falcons defense does allow opposing offenses to rack up yards, with three of their past four opponents gaining at least 335 yards of total offense. Despite these yardage totals, the team doesn’t typically allow many points.
Before giving up 44 to the Jaguars last week, the Falcons defense hadn’t allowed any opponent to score more than 13 points this season.
“We give up some yards, and we joke about that, that we give up a lot of yards but we haven’t given up many points,” Allen said. “It was very similar to last year. Teams had some success against us until they got inside the 20, and then kids just really seemed to bow their necks and keep them out.”