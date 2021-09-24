OABCIG football looks to bounce back from rare loss

Junior Beckett DeJean has gotten most of the snaps under center for the Falcons.

DeJean is the younger brother of Cooper DeJean, the former OABCIG star quarterback and current Iowa Hawkeye.

Beckett has some pretty big shoes to fill after Cooper led the team to a pair of state titles, while being named Adidas Player of the Year, Gatorade Football Player of the Year, and Iowa High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2020, but little brother has been putting up some impressive stats of his own.

Over the first four weeks of the season, Beckett has a 57.5 percent completion rate, 932 passing yards, 13.5 yards per completion, and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.

“It’s just been a process,” Allen said. “He didn’t play a lot of quarterback last year, we’ve kept pretty much the same offense that we had last year as far as plays and schemes, things like that. We’re not quite as wide open as maybe we were with Cooper. He just created so many things, and Beckett does some of that, just not at that level yet.”

Along with DeJean’s strong right arm, the Falcons have relied on junior running back Griffin Diersen to provide the offensive yards. Diersen currently leads the with 302 rushing yards on 44 carries, good for an average of 6.9 yards per carry.