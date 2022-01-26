Paperwork, finger-pointing and Twitter: How Gretna was stripped of the Class A football title

Unless you were physically at the NSAA state offices on Thursday, the news likely came out of nowhere.

Gretna’s 2021 Class A football championship — the school's first-ever title in the sport — was vacated due to the team rostering a player deemed ineligible.

Nearly one week later, the sting in the Gretna community still cuts deep. The Journal Star spoke to several people with knowledge of the situation. Here's what we learned.

The transfer

Before the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, Bryan Boganowski arrived in Gretna in April to enroll his son, Tyson Boganowski, at the school for the fall season. As is customary for the Gretna school district, Superintendent Rich Beran said parents are required to show a purchase agreement of a house or lease agreement for an apartment in order to prove residence within the district.

Unlike the majority of Class A schools, the Gretna school district does not allow for open-enrollment transfers, so a requirement of residency was fulfilled in order to enroll Boganowski for the 2021-22 school year. Schools that accept open-enrollment transfers are required to submit a list of participating students to the NSAA by May 1 so that the players are eligible to begin practicing and playing sports immediately.

Since Gretna is a closed district, Beran said they had never filed an open-enrollment list with the NSAA.

“This was back in April, so he enrolls and goes to school, plays football and we think everything is fine,” Beran said. “But, we didn’t know that we needed that extra level of document at the time.”

Indeed, Boganowski appeared in all 13 of Gretna’s games as the Dragons battled their way through the Class A playoffs to eventually defeat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the Class A title game on Nov. 23. The state championship trophy took its place within Gretna’s halls.

All was well.

The complaint

Not long after the Dragons had won their state championship, the NSAA received a complaint from a member school regarding Boganowski’s eligibility to play for Gretna. In its public statement released on Jan. 21, Gretna Public Schools identified Omaha Westside as the source of this complaint to the NSAA.

Attempts to reach Westside officials for comment were unsuccessful, although Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas publicly denied Gretna’s claims on Twitter.

“The issue was talked about several times over the summer and fall season by numerous people in multiple school districts and at the state level,” Lucas wrote. “Leaders in two school districts (not named Westside) and NSAA know what was discussed this summer and who was contacted. Several key players have apparently chosen to stay quiet. Westside didn’t lead any charge against Gretna.”

The other school district with seemingly the most knowledge of the situation, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, also denied having any involvement with the NSAA complaint. PCS director of communications Annette Eyman declined to say whether PCS issued the complaint, instead saying the NSAA should provide that information if it chooses.

“It’s not our issue, it’s a Gretna issue; I can speak on behalf of our district in the fact that we utilize the May 1 list and follow the rules that are set out by the NSAA,” Eyman said.

When reached for comment, NSAA director Jay Bellar declined to identify which member school brought the complaint to the NSAA.

The ruling

After the NSAA began looking into the complaint, Bellar delivered his initial determination to Gretna on Dec. 29 that Boganowski’s participation in the 2021 football season was a violation of the organization’s bylaws. Gretna appealed the decision to the NSAA board of directors, which would address the issue in its monthly meeting on Jan. 20.

During that meeting, the board deliberated during both an open and closed session as to whether it should uphold Bellar’s ruling. Ultimately, the board voted to uphold Bellar’s determination that Gretna must vacate its 2021 state title due to fielding an ineligible player.

According to Beran, the NSAA found that Gretna did not have the proper documentation to demonstrate Boganowski’s parents were separated and that the player had taken up residence within Gretna’s district borders.

“In the preliminary ruling, the big issue was that we didn’t have a court-ordered document of separation,” Beran said.

Bellar said that according to NSAA bylaws, Boganowski was ineligible to play because his Papillion address was still considered his home domicile.

“Our bylaws are pretty clear that if you don’t sell the house you’re in, you can’t have two different domiciles, and that was never done,” Bellar said. “If mom and dad are both still married and they don’t move, then the eligibility stays with the district of the house they were in.”

The aftermath

The irony of the situation is that Gretna was heavily penalized for something nearly every other Class A school district has in place — students attending the school and playing sports despite not living within the district boundaries.

However, the lack of change in residence according to NSAA rules and the failure to send a May 1 open-enrollment list to the NSAA were the reasons why Gretna was stripped of its Class A state championship. The NSAA decision is final, and outside of legal action, there are no further actions possible for Gretna within the state’s standard appeal process.

“It was a legitimate complaint filed by one of our member schools, and the results are the results; it’s just a very unfortunate situation all the way around,” Bellar said.

And while the state championship trophy will no longer be a part of Gretna’s trophy case, the Gretna community will still remember its stellar playoff run, epic goal-line stand in the title game and thousands-strong cheering section at Memorial Stadium that watched the Dragons hoist the title.

“They’re still champions; I told everybody that they can take the trophy away but they can never take away the fact that you won all the games and are state champions in all our eyes,” Beran said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

