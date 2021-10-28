PLAYOFF CAPSULES: Sergeant Bluff-Luton to play Algona in Round of 16

SERGEANT BLUFF — For the fourth straight season, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team will play the first round of the playoffs at home.

This time around, the Warriors will host the Algona Bulldogs for a 7 p.m. kickoff at SB-L High School for a Round of 16 contest.

SB-L is on a two-game winning streak, with wins against Bishop Heelan and Carroll. During those two games, the Warriors outscored the Crusaders and Tigers by a score of 83-16.

The Warriors’ defense has allowed 14 points or less in all but one of their seven wins. The exception came during Week 2 in a 28-21 win over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

This is the third time that the Bulldogs and the Warriors have met since the Varsity Bound Era, and both previous contests happened during the regular season.

SB-L won both games: 36-7 in 2017 and 34-20 in 2016.

The Warriors have over 3,200 regular-season yards, led by junior quarterback Tyler Smith.

He has 1,977 passing yards while running for 422 yards. He has 25 combined touchdowns.

Tyler Schenkelberg has 47 catches for 819 yards for six receiving TDs.

Senior Kaden Smith leads the SB-L defense with 43.5 total tackles and has three interceptions.

Algona has played just one Siouxland team, and it happened in a Week 4 loss to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by a score of 58-21.

Tyler Manske has 1,845 passing yards to lead the Bulldogs.

Here’s a look at the other Round of 16 playoff games involving Iowa area teams:

Class 4A

No. 9 Spencer at No. 6 Lewis Central: The Tigers are in the playoffs with a 7-2 record, and have to travel down to Council Bluffs to face the Titans.

The Titans edged Winterset on Friday night, 38-37. The Titans have won five straight games.

Braylon Kammrad completed 17 of his 21 passes for 195 yards in the win over Winterset.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have won two straight and seven games this season.

It’s the first time, according to Varsity Bound, that the two teams have met.

Class 3A

No. 13 Sioux Center at No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: The Warriors and the Nighthawks have already played this season.

That meeting happened during Week 6, and the Nighthawks won the game, 48-16.

The Nighthawks amassed 353 yards during that contest.

Class 2A

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2): The Indians beat Osage by 26 points in a playoff opener on Friday night.

They've won three straight games.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, haven't lost since Week 3, when Sioux Center topped West Lyon.

The two Siouxland teams haven't played yet this season.

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3): After losing two of their first three games, Central Lyon has won six of their last seven.

Central Lyon beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 38-23 in the first-round playoff game on Friday.

Clear Lake quarterback Carson Toebe leads 2A with 33 passing touchdowns this season, while Central Lyon’s Zach Lutmer leads the Class with 21 rushing scores.

Lutmer ranks fifth in 2A with an average of 9.3 yards per carry, and is second in total interception return yards.

As a team, Central Lyon ranks third in 2A with 47 total touchdowns and ranks second with 38 rushing scores. The defense is fourth in its class with 14 interceptions, and is tied for second with three defensive touchdowns.

Clear Lake, meanwhile, beat Unity Christian on Friday to advance to the second round.

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1): The Falcons have won five straight games including a 56-0 dominant win over Red Oak on Friday.

Southeast Valley is the lone team to defeat OABCIG.

Falcons quarterback Beckett DeJean leads all of Class 2A with 2,469 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 169 completions and 286 passing attempts.

Easton Harms leads the Falcons with 875 receiving yards.

The Rams dropped their season opener to ACGC, but they've won eight straight. They beat Roland-Story 55-14 over the weekend in the first round of the playoffs.

Class 1A

Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0): Western Christian goes into Friday’s matchup against undefeated Underwood having won three of its past four games, but the Eagles will present a huge challenge for the Wolfpack on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Eagles currently rank No. 1 in Class 1A and No. 2 overall in the state in total all-purpose yards, while the defense is tops in Class 1A in total tackles for loss.

The Eagles are balanced on offense, with 2,196 rushing yards this season and 2, 143 yards passing. Junior quarterback Alex Ravlin has 24 passing touchdowns on 2,003 yards, both of which ranks second in Class 1A.

Senior Joey Anderson has 28 rushing touchdowns and 1,376 rushing yards.

For Western Christian, senior quarterback Ty Van Essen leads the offense with 1,660 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Underwood has beaten its opponents this season by an average of 49.4 points.

Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1): West Sioux comes into Friday’s matchup against Ridge View on a six-game winning streak. The Falcons have not allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points since their Sept. 24 matchup against Western Christian, and beat the Raptors 42-0 back on Oct. 1.

West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins leads Class 1A with 2,160 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on the season.

The Falcons rank No. 1 in 1A in total passing yards and rank second in All-Purpose Yards, while the defense is tied for third in the class with 20 sacks.

Ridge View has not lost since its last matchup with West Sioux, and has beaten each of its past three opponents by a 79-20 score. The Raptors beat Treynor last week 14-0 and are led on offense by senior quarterback Cade Harriman, who has 900 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 1,107 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Ridge View’s defense ranks third in Class 1A with 495 total tackles, and tops in yards per punt return.

Class A

South O'Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0): The Wolverines haven't lost on the road yet this season.

West Hancock has outscored its opponents 114-7 over the last three weeks, and ranks fifth in Class A with 2,818 total rushing yards. The Eagles’ defense, meanwhile, has not allowed any opponent to score more than seven points in a game

For South O’Brien, Parker Struve has a team-high 1,623 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The Wolverines defense has 442 solo tackles this season, third in Class A, along with a class-best 283 interception return yards.

South O’Brien beat IKM-Manning last week, 21-7, while West Hancock advanced to the second round with a 43-7 win over Alta-Aurelia.

North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2): The Hawks have won three consecutive games, and in those three games, they've scored 50 points in each of those three contests.

HMS ranks tops in Class A with 59 total touchdowns, 45 rushing scores, and 4,722 all-purpose yards.

North Butler has surpassed 2,000 rushing yards so far this season.

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1): The Wildcats will have to stop the Southwest Valley run game, as the Timberwolves have 2,142 rushing yards.

Woodbury Central ranks second in Class A in total touchdowns this season, with 55, while passing for 27. The Wildcats have 4,577 all-purpose yards this season, second only to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Class A.

On Friday, the Wildcats had 247 rushing yards in a 46-12 first-round win over AHSTW.

8-Player

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at Remsen St. Mary's (9-0): When these two teams met in Week 4, the Hawks beat the Panthers 57-26.

The Hawks gained 497 total yards in the win against K-P.

K-P's Jackson Howe had three total touchdowns in the loss to the Hawks.

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0): The Mustangs are on the road again this week, but it worked on Friday. Newell-Fonda won 63-8 at Janesville in the first round.

