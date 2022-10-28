PLAYOFF FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East goes to Ankeny for opening round playoff game, Gehlen Catholic plays Woodbury Central

ANKENY, Iowa – The East Black Raiders made the state playoff this season with a 7-2 record, but have to make the trip to Ankeny to take on the 8-1 Hawks Friday night.

East defeated West last week to lock up their playoff spot.

“We talked all week about, we’re just going to control the things that we can control, and we can control our attitude, we can control our effort, and we can control how we’re going to play the game,” East head coach Michael Winklepleck said. “We executed at a high level, and in doing so, it got us a playoff berth.”

East is led by a strong senior class, including quarterback Cole Ritchie. Ritchie is third in the state with 2,559 yards and tied for fourth with 31 passing touchdowns. Kelynn Jacobsen has been Ritchie’s go-to guy, catching 74 passes for 1,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Nick Wells has been dominant up front defensively for the Black Raiders, as he has 73 tackles, 22.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. East will look to have all three phases running well to win Friday night.

“We need to play collectively offensively, defensively and on special teams,” Winklepleck said. “It’s not one guy that has to step up, I think it’s just all 11 guys having to do their job. They need to trust their teammates that they’re going to do theirs, and each person’s working for a common goal on each down, and that’ll put us in the best position to win the football game.”

Ankeny’s quarterback, JJ Kohl, has 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns passing. Runningback Jazan Williams has 834 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.

Kickoff in Ankeny is at 7 p.m.

Gehlen Catholic at Woodbury Central: The undefeated Wildcats play host to the 8-1 Gehlen Catholic Jays Friday night in Moville for the second round of the Class A football playoffs.

Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender has been one of the top passers in the state this season. Kleunder is second in the state (all classes) in passing yards with 2,618 yards. He has 28 touchdowns to four interceptions on the season. He leads Class A in passing yards and touchdowns this season.

The Wildcats’ running back Max McGill has been a strong complement to the offense with 1,153 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side of the field, Gehlen Catholic’s Keaton Bonderson has been the best ball hawk on defense in the state this season. Bonderson’s eight interceptions is tied for the most in the state (all classes) this season.

Offensively for Gehlen Catholic, Connor Kraft and Keaton Bonderson have been a strong duo at quarterback and receiver. Kraft has 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, with 656 of the yards and 11 of the touchdowns going to Bonderson. Kale Pearson is a 1,000-yard rusher for the Jays with 1,099 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Kickoff in Moville is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Hinton at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn: HARTLEY, Iowa – It is a rematch from three weeks ago in the other Class A, Pod 1 game Friday night.

Three weeks ago in Hinton, the HMS Hawks earned a 55-20 win over Hinton. Now, the 7-2 Hawks host the 6-3 Blackhawks for a spot in the state quarterfinals next week.

The Hawks are led by do-it-all senior Kooper Ebel. Ebel leads the team in rushing, passing and tackling this season. He has rushed for 2,038 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. Against Hinton, he rushed for 283 yards and four scores while throwing for 80 yards in the win.

For the Blackhawks, there are different seniors leading each major statistical area. Glen Carlson leads the passing attack with 916 yards and 10 touchdowns, but has rushed for four scores as well. Beau DeRocher leads the rushing attack with 1,356 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Blackhawks and Hawks kick at 7 p.m. in Hartley.

Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux: HAWARDEN, Iowa – A battle of 8-1 teams is set for Hawarden Friday night, as the Falcons host the Knights Friday night.

Dylan Wiggins leads the Falcons offense with 1,453 passing yards and 24 touchdowns and added three scores on the ground this season. One piece of the two-headed running back monster at West Sioux, Brady Lynott, leads the receiving room with 594 yards and 12 scores. He also has 250 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The over half of the running back duo, Carter Bultman, has 797 yards rushing and 14 scores on the ground and has 264 yards receiving and two scores. Bultman also leads the defense with 37.5 tackles, 9.5 of which were for a loss and 5.5 were for sacks.

For Kuemper Catholic, DJ Vonnahme has 1,122 yards and 19 scores passing and has 352 yards and nine scores rushing this season.

The Knights and Falcons are set for a 7 p.m. kick in Hawarden Friday.

Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa – The Lions, who have allowed more than 10 points in a game once this season, host Clarinda Friday night in Rock Rapids.

Senior Zach Lutmer has thrown for 976 yards and 12 scores and has rushed for 837 yards and 15 scores for the undefeated Lions. Graham Eben has rushed for 972 yards and 14 scores and Reece Vander Zee has 577 yards receiving and seven scores.

For Clarinda, Tadyn Brown has rushed for 1,378 yards and 20 scores.

The Lions and Cardinals are set for a 7 p.m. kick in Rock Rapids.

Clear Lake at Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – The undefeated Spirit Lake Indians are at home Friday night to host Clear Lake in a Pod 2 game.

Bode Higgins has been a touchdown machine on the ground this season, rushing for 966 yards and 16 scores. Caden Lundt has thrown for 976 yards and 10 scores while adding a touchdown on the ground. Owen Lalumendre has 71 tackles for the defense.

Titan Schmitt leads Clear Lake with 940 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kickoff in Spirit Lake is at 7 p.m.

Nevada at Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Warriors made the playoffs with a big win over MOC-Floyd Valley last week, and now get to host a 7-2 Nevada team Friday night.

The Warriorsare led by Connor Kamerman and the rushing attack. Kamerman hias 557 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. Brodie Van Regemorter has thrown for 345 yards and four scores on 58 pass attempts this season. Kylar Fritz has caught 25 passes for 442 yards and six scores. He also leads the defense with 87.5 tackles on the year.

Nevada’s Noah Mills has passed for 1,330 yards and 10 scores and has rushed for 709 yards and 10 scores this season.

The Warriors and Cubs kick at 7 p.m. in Sioux Center.

Glenwood at Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa – The 7-2 Spencer Tigers play host to Glenwood Friday night in Spencer.

Spencer is a predominantly run-heavy team, led by Adrian Carrillo’s 1.032 yards and nine scores. Riley DeWitt has rushed for 637 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also passed for 519 yards and foru scores.

For Glenwood, Kayden Anderson has passed for 1,861 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Kickoff in Spencer is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Spencer.

West Bend-Mallard at Remsen St. Mary’s

REMSEN, Iowa – After a 77-0 win last week, the Hawks stay at home to face West Bend-Mallard Friday night in the second round.

Cael Ortmann has been the leader on offense, passing for 1,309 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 616 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ortmann leads the team in both categories statistically.

Ryan Willman has been Ortmann’s top man in the passing game this year, having 572 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Jaxon Bunkers has three fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Bunkers leads the state with four defensive touchdowns this season.

West Bend-Mallard’s Max Fehr has rushed for 1.094 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He has also passed for 564 yards and seven scores.

The Hawks and Wolverines play at 7 p.m. in Remsen.