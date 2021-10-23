PLAYOFF FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central, West Sioux earn emphatic wins

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School football team scored 26 first-half points on Friday to beat AHSTW 46-12 in a Class A playoff game at home.

The Wildcats opened up with 20 points in the first quarter.

Woodbury Central also scored 13 points during the third quarter.

Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender had six total touchdowns, while throwing for 221 yards.

Wildcats senior Carter Bleil had three receiving touchdowns, as he had three catches for 110 yards.

Wildcats junior Max McGill had a rushing touchdown. He had 18 rushes for 148 yards.

Class 1A

Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic 7: The Wolfpack got a first-round playoff win on Friday over the Knights.

The Wolfpack scored 14 fourth-quarter points to seal the win to advance to next week’s round.

Shane Habben ran the ball in from 20 yards out, and that scoring play with 8 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game gave the Wolfpack the lead.

Jeremiah Kredit later scored the insurance TD with 2:03 left that put WC up 21-7.

Tyler Mantel led the Wolfpack in rushing with 148 yards on 21 carries.

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7: The Falcons scored 34 points throughout the first quarter to put the Spartans away early.

Carter Bultman got things going with a 44-yard touchdown catch that got West Sioux’s scoring started.

Spartans wide receiver Brad Bellis scored a touchdown on the following drive, on a 55-yard TD catch from J.J. Lander.

The Falcons defense picked up their team’s next TD, started by Juan Topete. Topete sacked Lander, and forced a fumble. Mario Duenas picked up the loose ball from the Spartans’ 45-yard line, and completed the scoop-and-score.

Blake Van Ballegooyen had two touchdown runs, while Aaden Schweisow had a short touchdown run.

Dylan Wiggins was 12-for-17 for 204 yards and five passing touchdowns. Schweisow caught two of those passes.

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38, Estherville-Lincoln Central 23: The Lions move on, thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter.

Matthew Dieren started off the scoring in the final stanza with a 29-yard field goal.

Zach Lutmer followed that up with a 39-yard TD run that put the Lions up 31-9. Lutmer led the Lions rushing for 218 yards on 25 carries. His longest carry was 52 yards.

He scored four touchdowns.

Graham Eben also scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

Class 8-Player

Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13: The Wolves scored early, but Panthers senior Damon Schmid scored four touchdowns to help the Panthers move on to the next round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0