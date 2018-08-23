Subscribe for 33¢ / day
2018 Metro High School Football Media Day
Sioux City East football players from left, Lane Riffey, Nate Zyzda, Alex Kleider, Blake Budde, and Kyle Burns are leaning a new offense and defense under head coach Brian Webb.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

The Journal's Jeff Budlong, Barry Poe and Charlie Hildebrand talk the opening Friday night of prep football for metro teams.

Prep Football Podcast

