HULL, Iowa -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley downed West Sioux 42-16 in a non-district prep football showdown in Hull, Iowa Friday.
J.T. Van't Hull rushed for one touchdown and passed to Cody Post for another to help B-H/RV forge a 29-0 halftime lead. Elliot Van Kekerix also rushed for a pair of scores for the Nighthawks.
Brayton Van Kekerix finished with 136 rushing yards on just five carries with an 89-yard touchdown for the Nighthawks. Post had two catches for 92 yards with a 54-yard score.
Hunter Dekkers hooked up with Trevor Schuller for a score in the second half for West Sioux.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 37, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 13: Carter Broek fired four touchdown passes to pace the Wolfpack to a win over the Dutch in a prep football season opener in Orange City Friday.
Broek hooked up with Carter Kooi for a pair of first-quarter strikes and Cole Habben ran 96 yards for a score late in the frame to give Western a 21-0 lead. Graham Mayrose scored on a 5-yard run and a 12-yard pass from Colton Korver in the second quarter to pull the Dutch within 21-13 at the half.
Broek found Justin Bleeker twice in the fourth quarter for touchdowns to ice the win for Western Christian.
WESTWOOD 7, AKRON-WESTFIELD 6: The Rebels got a second-quarter touchdown and then survived a late lateral play to end the game as it downed the Westerners in a game played in Akron Friday.
Nick Jacobs gave Akron-Westfield a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run but the PAT kick failed. Westwood took the lead with 1:33 left in the frame on a one-yard run by Braulio Munoz and the point after kick by Sam Miller gave the Rebels the lead.
The final play of the game saw the Westerners travel from deep in their own territory to inside the 10-yard line of Westwood before a desperation tackle from Francisco Rohner prevented a shocking touchdown by A-W.
Munoz finished with 124 yards rushing on 35 carries for Westwood.
Jacobs had 227 passing yards for the Westerners while Regan Frankl had 140 receiving yards.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 70, WOODBINE 40: Preston Pfaflle scored four touchdown and rushed for 198 yards to lead the Panthers to a season-opening win in a game played in Kingsley Friday.
Justin Reinking and Nathan Keck also scored two touchdowns apiece for K-P. Reinking ran for 109 yards while Keck ran for 89 yards.
Lane Pryor scored three touchdowns and had 140 yards receiving for Woodbine.
HINTON 30, WOODBURY CENTRAL 19: An offensive flurry early and a defensive stop late keyed Hinton in a victory over Woodbury Central in a Class A non-district matchup in Moville on Friday night.
The Blackhawks trailed 6-0 early in the second quarter before erupting for 23 unanswered points to take a 23-6 lead into the locker room at halftime. Wyatt Stucky began the rally with a 25-yard run at the 11:25 mark of the second frame. The point-after kick by Andrew Hessa gave the visitors a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
One play after a Gabe Clark fumble recovery at the Woodbury Central 6-yard-line, Jesse Ridgeway bolted in to give Hinton a 14-6 lead with 4:11 remaining in the half.
Less than one minute later, Tate Kounkel intercepted a Wildcat pass and returned the pigskin to the 10-yard Line, setting up a scoring strike from Braden Vonk to Jaquez Williams for a 20-6 advantage.
Then, with 50 seconds left in the half, Hinton took over at its own 20. Using just three plays, the Blackhawks zipped deep into WC territory, setting up Hessa for a 25-yard field goal with five seconds left in the half.
Woodbury Central, which had scored on a 50-yard pass from Garrett Arment to Ethan Copeland in the first frame, regrouped and put together scoring drives in the second half. Arment capped the first with a 55-yard scamper with 5:59 left in the third frame. Mitchell Countryman's boot pulled the hosts within 23-13.
Arment added a 29-yard TD jaunt to open the fourth quarter as Woodbury Central closed the gap to 23-19, a scoring play that ended a series in which three straight possessions -- two by Hinton and one by Woodbury Central -- ended with turnovers.
Woodbury Central lineman Seth Stamm then forced a fumble and made the recovery, his second of the game, to set his offense up with a first-and-goal at the Hinton 12-yard-line with 10:35 remaining in the game. The Blackhawks, though, would deny the Wildcats' scoring chance and ended up salting the game away eight minutes later on runs of 34 and seven yards by Kounkel, the second good for a touchdown and the 30-19 verdict.
Vonk completed 10 of 21 passes for 187 yards and a TD to pace the visitors, who spread out the rushing chores evenly across 200 yards. Thomas Bishop and Turner Schmitt captained the defensive efforts with a half-dozen tackles apiece.
Six sacks by the Blackhawks accounted for 53 yards lost.
Mitchell Countryman and Copeland had interceptions for Woodbury Central, while Stamm recovered two fumbles and Matt Carney, one.
Arment passed for 112 yards and rushed for 78 yards, helping account for all three TDs on the night.
Woodbury Central, 0-1, now travels to Ridge View on Friday, while Hinton, 1-0, hosts Unity Christian.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 14, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Austin Van Donge rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Knights to a win over the Jays in a prep football game played in Le Mars Friday.
Van Donge scored on a 2-yard keeper in the second quarter and added an 8-yard jaunt in the third. Unity Christian's Logan Franken rushed for 111 yards on 28 carries to lead both teams. The Knights held Gehlen to 106 yards total offense.
SIOUX CENTER 27, LE MARS 20: Cade Bleeker passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a win over the Bulldogs in a game played in Sioux Center Friday.
Bleeker hit Braden Jahn twice for touchdown passes and Charlie Dykshorn pulled in another scoring strike for Sioux Center. Bleeker also ran for another TD.
Quarterback Tate Westhoff passed for three touchdown for Le Mars, hitting Ben Wadle, Josh Williams and Dylan Rasmussen for scores.
Nebraska
WALTHILL 73, DORCHESTER 0: Marquel Grant, Tyrell McCauley and Romello Porter each scored two touchdowns as the Walthill football team opened its season with a 73-0 win over Dorchester on Friday in Dorchester.
South Dakota
LENNOX 28, VERMILLION 14: Haden Mendel scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Lennox football team opened its season with a 28-14 win over Vermillion on Friday in Vermillion.
Mendel scored on runs of one and five yards for Lennox (1-0). Brandon Fodness threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Ihnen and Josh Arlt scored on a 1-yard run.
Jacob Peterson had 264 passing yards for Vermillion (0-1), including a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gray Peterson. Jacob Peterson also scored on a 1-yard run.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 27, MCCOOK CENTRAL 20: Riley Schmitz ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Elk Point-Jefferson football team opened its 2018 season with 27-20 overtime win over McCook Central on Friday in Salem.
Brody Weavill scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime for EP-J (1-0) to give the Huskies the win.
Weavill finished with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Blake Gessner ran for 125 yards and two scores on 24 carries for McCook Central (0-2). Jacobi Krouse ran for 112 yards on 18 carries.
McCook Central took a 20-13 lead with 17 seconds left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from Raygen Randall. EP-J tied the game when Parker Scheier returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a score.
BERESFORD 38, SIOUX VALLEY 14: Brad Christensen passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Watchdogs to a win in a game played in Volga, S.D. Friday.
Tuler Kropuenske ran for one score and caught a TD pass for another for Beresford (1-1).