NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Jackson Boonstra couldn't finish what he started for the Dakota Valley High School football team, but he didn't need to. The Panthers had Charlie Margeas.

The duo of running backs secured a Panther win in Week 1 over Vermillion on Friday night at Robert L. Peterson Field on the campus of Dakota Valley High School, 21-0, in a Class 11A season opener.

It was also the first victory with the program for new head coach Kenny Wilhite, former Nebraska star and pro defensive back.

"It meant a lot to us to get this win for (coach Wilhite) in his first game as our head coach," said Boonstra. "It felt amazing to get out here with him."

In his first varsity football game, the senior Margeas took his third carry 65 yards for the Panthers' last Week 1 touchdown to put the contest on ice.

"Shoot, I just got the ball and saw the end zone," he said. "I knew if we scored, that would probably end the game there. It felt good."

After his friends urged him to go out, Margeas wanted to give football a shot before his prep days were behind him.

"It was crazy to do that in my first game of football. I haven't had any experience quite like this. All my friends wanted me to go out this year. I figured I might as well, it's senior year," said the senior, whose sport of preference is basketball.

Dakota Valley won the 2022 matchup between the sides, 15-3.

Margeas' big run came after Boonstra went for 102 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns by halftime. He added 23 yards on two carries in the second half before leaving with a cramp.

"We've been working our butts off all summer and were really anxious coming into the game," Boonstra said. "We were super excited to get out here. After that first score, we were just amped up and kept it going."

Dakota Valley's offense looked formidable in Week 1 behind its stable of ball-carries, which also included a five-carry, 25-yard effort by sophomore Bennett Lukken. Three others carried 17 times for 39 yards, a total that is deceivingly low since it included the three sacks that Vermillion tallied against junior quarterback Drew Lukken.

Drew Lukken was sharp as a passer, going 7 of 8 passes for 74 yards.

The Tanagers' offense was led by sophomore Ryne Chapman, who went for 79 yards on 16 carries.

Vermillion never advanced much beyond midfield, and one of the Tanagers' most promising drives of the first half came with game still at 7-0 in favor of DV, but the visiting team's drive was stymied was a 10-yard holding penalty and ended with a punt on fourth and five.

Boonstra's first score broke the scoreless tie with under 10 seconds left in the first. That came after Dakota Valley blocked a Vermillion punt at midfield to set up the 48-yard scoring scamper by the junior. His second went from nine yards out.

"We're going to stay focused this next week of practice," said Margeas. "I think we'll be more locked in now that we got this one."

Though the three big runs broke it open for Dakota Valley, its defense was stout as well, allowing only five plays of 10 yards or more and four tackles for loss.

"I think we're going to have a really great year," said Boonstra. "We're going to take it game by game and win as many of them as we can."

