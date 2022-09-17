Prep football: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claims 2022 Beef Bowl

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions picked up a fourth straight win Friday night with a 38-17 win in the Beef Bowl over West Lyon.

West Lyon struck first with a Gunner Grems touchdown catch from Ryer Crichton from eight yards out in the first quarter.

The Lions responded by recording 61- and 89-yard rushing touchdowns. Zach Lutmer rushed for the 61-yard score and Graham Eben the 89-yard score.

Lutmer threw a touchdown pass to Reece VanderZee in the second quarter and the Lions led 22-10.

Grems added a rushing score in the third quarter and the Wildcats were within five headed to the fourth quarter.

Eben scored his second rushing touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter. Gable Van Beek recorded a safety to put the Lions up 14 and an Isaiah Johnson touchdown run late sealed the victory.

Eben rushed for 195 yards on 17 carries. Lutmer added 83 rushing yards and 135 passing yards. VanderZee caught six passes for 95 yards.

Crichton threw for 121 yards and Grems rushed for 55 yards.

Westwood 29, Lawton-Bronson 23: Jackson Dewald rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, including the go ahead score for Westwood in a 29-23 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Bryson Martindale added 50 yards rushing and a touchdown and Crason Topf 44 rushing yards.

Westwood head coach Cass Burkhart praised the offensive line play Friday night, as the team rushed for 356 yards in total.

Joe Morris also completed all four of his passes for 60 yards, two of which were caught by Lawson Haveman for 40 yards.

Joe Dewald tallied nine tackles to lead the Rebel defense. MJ Crawford recovered a fumble and Carson Topf picked off a Lawton-Bronson pass.

Gehlen Catholic 28, Hinton 26: The Blackhawks limited the Jays to less than 100 yards of offense in the first half. Garrett Lindley, Glen Carlson, Dylan Hartman all scored touchdowns in the first half.

Then, Jays quarterback Conner Kraft scored early in the second half.

Keaten Bonderson also had a 63-yard punt return. Ryan Augustine scored on a Kraft pass play that gave the Jays the lead.

HInton senior running back Beau DeRocher had 159 rushing yards on 21 carries. Lindley also had seven total tackles.

Le Mars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22: With five second remaining in a 22-21 game, Le Mars kicker Jovany Kabongo broke the school record with a 42-yard field goal, giving Le Mars the 24-22 win over the Dutchmen Friday night.

Sione Fifita recorded a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half to send the game into halftime at a 7-7 tie.

Le Mars broke a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter with an Elijah Dougherty touchdown. An MOC-Floyd Valley score and two-point conversion forced Le Mars to need a score. Kabongo delivered.

Blake Aalbers threw for 135 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Dutchmen. Dylan Maasdam rushed for 72 yards. Aalbers and Ayden Klein added rushing scores.

Kael Arends caught the touchdown pass for the Dutchmen.

OABCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8: Trailing 8-7 at halftime, the OABCIG Falcons scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take down Southeast Valley 28-8.

Beckett DeJean connected with Gabe Winterrowd for a touchdown in the first quarter, but the Jaguars scored on a 68-yard fumble recovery to take the 8-7 lead into the intermission.

DeJean rushed for an 88-yard score in the third and connected with Winterrowd for a second touchdown in the fourth quarter. Andrew Parks’ 8-yard touchdown run was insurance in the fourth quarter for the Falcons.

DeJean threw for 252 yards and rushed for 106 yards. Winterrowd finished with 150 yards receiving. Carter Hoefling had 11 tackles on the night.

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7: Two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters led Western Christian to a 42-7 win over Ridge View.

Tyler Mantel scored first on an eight-yard run and Ashtin Van’t Hul added a seven-yard run to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead.

After a Ridge View touchdown, Kaden VanRegenmorter and Van’t Hul added rushing scores for the Wolfpack in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead.

VanRegemorter threw for an 18-yard touchdown to Karsten Moret in the third quarter and Van’t Hul returned a punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.

Mantel rushed for 163 yards for the Wolfpack. VanRegenmorter added 71 yards passing and 64 yards rushing. Van’t Hul rushed for 37 yards.

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7: Spencer rolled past Sioux Center 29-7 Friday night.

Riley DeWitt and Adrian Carrillo rushed for touchdowns and Elijah Hookfin recovered a fumble for a score.

Izak Peterson kicked three field goals for the Tigers. Carrillo finished with 159 yards on the ground.

Hookfin recovered two fumbles and Andrew Dean one fumble recovery.

Karson Gesink threw for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors. Kylar Fritz tallied 103 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gesink and Fritz each picked off one Spencer pass.

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee 0: The Tigers cruised to a 35-0 win over Cherokee Friday night.

Trevor Wieringa rushed for 77 yards and two scores for Unity Christian. Braeden Bosma added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Bosma also threw for 78 yards. Jacob Van Donge threw a 69-yard touchdown to Carter Slenk.

Ethan Van Ginkel recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown as well.

Daenon Loucks threw for 36 yards for Cherokee. Wyatt Johnson rushed for 80 yards for the Braves.

Titan Hulstein recorded five-and-a-half tackles, two-and-a-half for a loss for the Tigers. Logan Allender and Blake Lovell tallied seven tackles each.

South O’Brien 14, Alta-Aurelia 7: South O’Brien defeated Alta-Aurelia 14-7 Friday night in Paulina.

Carson Reinert threw a one-yard touchdown to Gavin Sleezer for the Warriors’ lone touchdown of the evening. Cale Brechwald threw for 70 yards and added 55 rushing yards.

Kaden Stites led the rushing attack with 73 yards for the Warriors.

Defensively, Sleezer finished with 14.5 tackles, seven for a loss and four were sacks for Alta-Aurelia. Brechwald had 12 tackles and Reinert recovered a fumble.

Sioux Central 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7: Sioux Central gets back to .500 with a 20-7 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday night.

Ethan Mills rushed for 115 yards and a score and added a punt return touchdown for the Rebels in the win. Max Adams added 77 rushing yards. Kaben Morrow added a rushing touchdown. Adams also led the team with 6.5 tackles.

Nebraska

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Homer 13: Dylan Taylor was responsible for five touchdowns Friday night as the Bears rolled to a 46-13 win over Homer.

The first Taylor touchdown was a 12-yard pass to Sutton Ehlers, the first of two Ehlers touchdowns, to put the Bears ahead. Taylor added a one-yard rush, a 44-yard rush, a 52-yard pass to Dan Puppe and a 28-yard pass to Jake Rath.

Puppe and Ehlers added rushing scores for the Bears.

Avery Overfeld scored on a 27-yard run for the Knights. McKale Houfek added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Bloomfield 44, Osmond 6: Wiley Ziegler rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bloomfield to a 44-6 win over Osmond.

Brock Jeannoutot added 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Bees. Logan Doerr scored a rushing touchdown.

Jeannoutot tallied 12 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Bees in the win. Layne Warrior intercepted a pass. Casey Jeannoutot blocked a pair of Osmond punts in special teams play.