PREP FOOTBALL: Chad Moseman steps down as Bishop Heelan head coach

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School announced Monday that Chad Moseman resigned as the Crusaders head football coach.

Moseman was the head coach for two seasons and had a combined win-loss record of 1-16 in 2020 and 2021.

That lone win came in Week 2 of the 2020 season, when the Crusaders beat North 49-12.

Moseman said in a press release Monday that he was proud of the players for weathering the pandemic and developing a bond off the field.

"I see a bright future for Bishop Heelan Football with several of our athletes out for multiple sports, the work ethic in the weight room has been fantastic and many of our players have had varsity experience playing the second toughest schedule in the state," Moseman said. "It will be sad not being with them as these young men will win several games over the next few years and beyond."

Moseman graduated from Heelan in 1990 and brought nearly three decades of football coaching experience with him to the Catholic program. He was also was the team captain of the 1989 state runner-up football team.

Moseman was the offensive line coach at Heelan the previous two years. Other stops along Moseman’s way included Lawton-Bronson, Exira-EHK, River Valley, North, the Sioux City Stampede and Morningside.

This story will be updated.

