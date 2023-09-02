ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Since becoming a fashionable mantra for football teams, few clubs have put words into practice like the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock varsity football team under head coach Curtis Eben.

The Lions are off to a 2-0 start after a pair of lopsided wins, the most recent coming Friday night in Orange City against MOC-Floyd Valley on Korver Field at Northwestern College.

That ended up a 42-7 final from Korver Field on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City Friday night in a Week 2 non-district game. When Week 1’s home contest against Emmetsburg ended, the scoreboard showed CL/GLR up 48-8.

And when the Lions needed to replace two-way starter Zach Lutmer, who is now a defensive back for the Hawkeyes and was also CL/GLR’s starting quarterback, Eben had the luxury of going to another Iowa recruit, Reece Vander Zee.

“Reece had a (touchdown pass) before the half (against MOC-Floyd Valley) were he just kept looking and had the length to dump the ball off (for an eight-yard TD pass to senior Reide Folkens) that’s a play that Zach maybe didn’t make because he looked to run,” said coach Eben. “It’s crazy to think you have a phenomenal, three-time player of the year in 2A and go to another guy that almost does things better at times.”

Vander Zee wowed scouts as a receiver last season with Lutmer calling the shots behind center, but moved to QB as a senior while also starting at safety.

He projects to move back to receiver once with the Hawkeyes.

Vander Zee went over 188 rushing yards on nine carries plus went 11-of-14 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, one to Folkens and the other to Drew Denekas from 13 yards out.

“Reece is a complete player,” coach Eben said. “We knew coming into the season he’d be our quarterback. He was recruited to play wide receiver, but we think his natural position is quarterback. He’s an extremely good quarterback and understands the offense very well.

“Tonight, as we went along, maybe we should have thrown the ball a little more early on, but for us, we wanted to establish that we could win that battle in the trenches and maybe got a little stubborn forcing the run game, even when we knew they’d come with seven guys in the box. But we were still able to move the ball efficiently.”

And when CL/GLR wanted to ice it late, Vander Zee moved out to receiver and running back/safety Graham Eben, another current Lion and future Hawkeye, took the snaps and wound up with three rushing touchdowns. He totaled around over 70 yards on a dozen carries.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock made it to state every season from 2011 until 2016, and is currently on a run that includes five straight state playoff appearances, a runner-up effort and the 2022 gold trophy behind its highly talented core and high-IQ game play.

CL/GLR (2-0) worked with very short fields in Week 2, only a couple of its drives started inside the Lions’ own 30.

Vander Zee and Eben were stars on defense as well, leading a Lion defense that held MOC-Floyd Valley (0-2) to 81 rushing yards and 77 passing yards for the game.

At several points, Eben left with cramps. In his stead, CL/GLR turned to senior Isaiah Johnson, one of the state’s top sprinters who ended the contest with over 60 receiving yards on five catches.

“(The Dutch) gave us a heavy box and we battled through it, our guys are tough up front and did a nice job of blocking,” coach Eben said.

Dutch junior starting quarterback Blake Aalbers went 8 of 16 for 77 yards, half of his completions went to Ahman Langton, who had 45 yards receiving.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s ground game was led by junior Dominic Schmitz and sophomore Dylan Maasdam, who scored the Dutch’s touchdown from inside CL/GLR’s five-yard line. That duo combined for 13 carries and 75 yards.

The longest gain given up by the CL/GLR defense was a 31-yard pass completion from Aalbers to Schmitz. Junior linebacker Drew Kupferschmid made a number of tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage for around a half-dozen tackles. He also chipped in about five yards per carry on five totes at running back.

It wasn’t perfect for the winning Lions -- they lost two fumbles, one inside the Dutch’s five -- but it’s where coach Eben expected things to be in Week 2.

“(MOC-Floyd Valley) always plays us tough,” coach Eben said. “They’re very disciplined. We knew that coming in, so maybe each side had to feel each other out a little bit early on. It was just one of those games that it was hard to get momentum going. We had some big plays here and there and put drives together. But we were up 20-0 at halftime and felt good about that.

“The tape will show that at times, we didn’t play very good football, but we played a full football game,” said the CL/GLR head coach, who moved to 45-20 for his career with the Week 2 victory.

He’s confident things will fall into place when the regular season starts to wind down, and whoever is playing whichever position will be ready.

“Got out of here with a win, now just hope to keep getting better, because we’re going to need to next week (home against West Sioux),” he said.