PREP FOOTBALL: Dakota Valley remaining positive heading into playoffs

NORTH SIOUX CITY – A 22-18 loss to Dell Rapids Thursday night didn’t stop head coach Jeff VanDenHul from having a smile on his face as he gathered his team around him on the field.

The Panthers trailed 22-6 at one point in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the number one team in Class 11A, but a pair of touchdown passes by Ethan Anema put the Panthers back into the game, and the effort was still there when the Panthers were called for a roughing the punter call on fourth down with 40 seconds remaining.

“I’m so impressed by our kids tonight, they battled with the best team in the state and it came down to a couple plays at the end,” VanDenHul said. “We kept giving our offense chances. Our defense stood up and our offense made some plays, so I’m excited and so happy about where we’re at right now.”

The Panthers made things interesting early, as the defense forced a Dell Rapids fumble on the first play of the game. Anema found Randy Rosenquist for a touchdown on fourth down and the Panthers held a 6-0 lead.

Dell Rapids, a run-heavy offense that tries to disguise its looks with multiple players in the backfield and different option plays, responded with a touchdown on the following drive to tie the game at six. The Panthers defensive line stood tall for most of the game despite allowing 236 yards on the ground.

“It’s a tough thing to stop,” VanDenHul said. “It’s a tough thing to stop, but our kids, we made some adjustments in the second half and all of a sudden we started making plays in the backfield, and that’s pretty cool. Our D-line really stepped up tonight.”

Dell Rapids scored their second touchdown of the game as time expired in the first half. Jack Henry, who finished 7-of-14 for 98 yards, a touchdown and an interception, found Brayden Pankonen for a passing score with the clock at zero. The two point conversion was good and the Quarriers held a 14-6 lead.

“We told them it didn’t matter,” VanDenHul said. “You’re going to have to score to win anyway, and that’s what we did. We just told them we have to score so it doesn’t really matter if they scored at that point in time, and we tried to get it out of their heads.”

Dell Rapids scored a third touchdown to take a 22-6 lead with 4:30 to play in the third quarter. Anema and Rosenquist connected a second time for a score 75 seconds later. A 55-yard score made it a 10-point game after a failed two-point conversion.

“We can’t be leaving points on the field and we did that all three of them tonight, and that ended up costing us a little momentum, cost us a few times, and we need to be better on our extra points,” VanDenHul said. “We need to work on that.”

After a Sam Faldmo interception, Anema and Rosenquist connected on another deep pass, setting the Panthers up first and goal from the five. A couple plays later, Anema found Jaxon Hennies for a touchdown, making 22-18 with 7:20 to play. A second missed extra point kept the Quarrier lead at four.

“Sometimes it’s players not plays, and offensively, we let our players make players tonight and they came through for us,” VanDenHul said. “We came up short, have a few things we can work on and fix, but I’m so excited about where we’re at right now.”

Dakota Valley was able to get the ball back with time to score, and after yet another deep pass, Anema was intercepted by Chase Jones, all but ending the game.

Anema threw for 242 yards and three scores. Rosenquist finished with 172 yards on five catches. Hennies had seven receptions for 53 yards. Jackson Boonstra rushed for 41 yards.

Defensively, Brayden Stivers has 13 tackles. Lake Kistner and Rosenquist had 10 tackles each.

The senior night game at Dakota Valley High School was the final home game for the seniors, and as the tears started to flow for some of those guys, VanDenHul reminded his team that the work is not done.

The 6-3 Panthers are headed to Sioux Falls next week for a Class 11A quarterfinal game against one of the teams that beat them this season, Sioux Falls Christian.

“Play like we did tonight, play like we did last week,” VanDenHul said of what his team needs to do next week. “We’re a different team right now than we were in week three. I’m excited about where we’re at and I’m really excited about these boys.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night in Sioux Falls.