IDA GROVE, Iowa | Senior Kaden Ladwig helped direct OABCIG past rival Ridge View, 40-16, in a battle for the Reynolds Trophy on Friday night in Ida Grove.
Ladwig, the Falcons quarterback, went 14 for 23 in passing for 206 yards and a trio of touchdowns against zero interceptions. Ladwig also notched a pair of rushing TDs, including a 44-yard jaunt for Coach Larry Allen's squad.
Sophomore Dejean Cooper paced the receiving corps for the hosts, hauling in six passes for 107 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown aerial.
Juniors William Grote and Jake Nieman paced the defensive charge for the hosts with 10.5 and eight tackles, respectively. Ethan Mortensen, a senior, snared an interception and returned a fumble 45 yards for a score.
Senior Jake Kliegl accounted for 109 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Raptors. Kliegl also amassed 10.5 tackles as the visitors, who fell to 0-1, now prepare to host Woodbury Central on Friday in Holstein.
The Falcons, 1-0, host East Sac on Friday night.
SIOUX CENTRAL 25, POCAHONTAS AREA 7: Senior Ben Hargens paced the Sioux Central Rebels in a season-opening victory by rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-7 romp past Pocahontas Area in Pocahontas on Friday.
Senior Prestan Samson accounted for 10.5 tackles. Freshman Grant Gunderson broke into the scoring column with a 27-yard field goal as Sioux Central moved to 1-0 on the season. The Rebels host GTRA, 0-1, on Friday at Sioux Rapids.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 34, NORTH IOWA 12: Sophomore Brody Sohn passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in leading Harris-Lake Park to a 34-12 season-opening triumph at North Iowa in Buffalo Center on Friday.
Sohn hit on 14 of 28 passes fro 254 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 73 years, including a 34-yard scoring scamper. All told, Sohn accounted for 327 yards and five TDs.
Junior Isaac Ihnen hauled in eight passes for 168 yards, including a 45-yard TD. Sophomore Lucas Gunderson was a favorite target for Sohn, catching five passes for 63 yards. Gunderson and junior Abdulla Elbuytari topped the tackle charts for the Wolves with nine stops apiece.
Harris-Lake Park, now 1-0, hosts a fellow 1-0 team from Northwood-Kensett in non-district competition on Friday evening in Lake Park.
MVAOCOU 46, MMCRU 14: Senior Ely Funderman threw, ran and kicked his way to a season-opening win, a 46-14 verdict for his MVAOCOU Rams over the visiting Royals of MMCRU in Mapleton on Friday evening.
Funderman completed 12 of 18 passes for 192 yards and a pair of TDs. The Rams' signal-caller also rushed 13 times for 104 yards and a trio of scores. Additionally, Funderman converted four extra-point kicks.
Seven Rams receivers caught passes on Friday night, a corps led by senior Calvin Ferris, who caught five spirals for 79 yards.
Junior Logan Blume paced the defense for Coach Dave Kuhl by racking up five stops.
MVAOCUO, now 1-0, travels to Tri-Center of Neola on Friday evening. MMCRU, meantime, looks for its first victory as it hosts Cherokee on Friday.
SHELDON 39, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 6: Senior quarterback Brennan Radke completed 18 of 26 passes for 290 yards as the Sheldon Orabs opened the 2018 football season with a convincing 39-6 victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan at Sheldon on Friday.
Radke, who had a pair of TDs and two interceptions, had his effort complemented by classmate Jeremy Wollmuth, who toted the pigskin 32 times for 106 yards and three TDs.
Tyler Lode, yet another senior for Sheldon, caught eight passes for 157 yards.
Brian Bernal, an Orab sophomore, topped the tackle chart with 8.5 stops.
Sheldon, 1-0, hosts undefeated South O'Brien on Friday evening, while Sibley-Ocheyedan looks to break into the win chart by facing the Pioneers of Okoboji High School in Okoboji on Friday.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 19, GTRA 6: Tristan Wilson, a junior at South O'Brien, carried the ball 38 times for 145 yards as the Wolverines came away with a 19-6 triumph at GTRA on Friday. Classmate Jackson Louscher made the most of his seven passing attempts, completing six for 66 yards and one touchdown. Noah Fuhrman topped the defensive ledger for South O'Brien with six tackles.
South O'Brien, 1-0, travels to nearby Sheldon, 1-0, on Friday evening, while GTRA, now 0-1, heads to Sioux Central.
ALTA-AURELIA 27, LAWTON-BRONSON 15: Anthony Krier, a junior, rushed for 162 yards in pacing Alta-Aurelia in a 27-15 victory over Lawton-Bronson in a non-district tilt at Aurelia on Friday. Krier, who accounted for three touchdowns also kicked three extra-points in the contest.
Sophomore Alex DeRoos was the Warriors' leading tackler as he registered 10.5 stops on the night.
Alta-Aurelia takes its 1-0 mark east on Highway 7 this Friday to face fellow 1-0 squad Storm Lake.
Lawton-Bronson, meantime, looks to register its first victory on Friday while hosting Akron-Westfield, which lost its season-opener to Westwood.
STORM LAKE 33, CHEROKEE 13: Five players scored touchdowns as the Storm Lake Tornadoes downed Cherokee, 33-13, in a non-district matchup at Washington High School in Cherokee on Friday night.
Mark Eddie connected on a 24-yard strike with Jake Heitman. Then Heitman passed for a 30-yard score to Xeng Vang.
Dawson Miller also broke into the scoring column with a 20-yard TD gallop.
Defensively, Aaron Ungs pushed through for three sacks to support the visitors, while Mach Nyaw contributed an interception and a fumble recovery.
With the victory, Storm Lake retained the traveling trophy in the Battle Axe rivalry game between the neighborhood foes and longtime Lakes Conference members.
The Tornadoes, now 1-0, host 1-0 Alta-Aurelia in another neighborhood matchup on Friday.