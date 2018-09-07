ROCK VALLEY, Iowa - A showdown between the No. 1-ranked teams in Class 2A and 1A was one-sided as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley rolled to a 41-7 win over West Lyon in a game played Friday.
Quarterback J.T. Van't Hull passed for two touchdowns, returned a punt for another score and ran for yet another to lead the Nighthawks to the win. Van't Hul carried the ball 12 times for 114 yards and threw scoring strikes to Cody Post and Spencer Te Slaa. Eric Salazar also scored a rushing touchdown for B-H/Rock Valley (3-0). West Lyon falls to 2-1.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 12, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 0: The Knights handed the Midgets their first loss of the season in a non-district game played in Orange City Friday.
Unity Christian got a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Carter Schiebout then added an insurance scored on a 6-yard TD pass from Austin Van Donge to Jackson Hofland with 5:11 left in the game. Schiebout carried the ball 15 times for 95 yard. Both teams are now 2-1.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 44, RIVER VALLEY 6: Harris-Lake Park quarterback Brody Sohn connected with wideout Isaac Ihnen on four touchdown passes, leading the Wolves to a 44-6 victory over River Valley at James M. Crow Memorial Field in Correctionville on Friday night.
Sohn, a sophomore, hit Ihnen, a junior, with scoring passes covering 15, 29, 20 and 6 yards. Sohn finished off the scoring with a 9-yard jaunt.
Sophomore Lucas Gunderson got the visitors on the scoreboard with a 3-yard run at the midway point of the first quarter.
Senior Dominic Schirmer got the hosts to within 16-6 in the second quarter on a 6-yard scoring scamper.
With the victory, Harris-Lake Park moves to 1-0 in eight-man District 1 action, 2-1 overall. The Wolverines fall to 0-1 in District 1 play, 1-2 on the season.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 26, LE MARS GEHLEN 0: Senior quarterback Garrett Arment passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 75 yards as the Woodbury Central Wildcats posted a 26-0 victory over Le Mars Gehlen in Class A non-district football action in Moville on Friday night.
Arment completed 15 of 32 passes and found junior Mitchell Countryman on two scoring strikes. Ethan Copeland hauled in another TD pass that covered 56 yards.
Matt Carney went over the 100-yard mark in receiving with 104 yards.
Wade Mitchell was the game's leading ground gainer as the junior toted the pigskin for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Arment added a trio of sacks on the defensive side of the ball, helping the hosts pitch a shutout while limiting the Jays to less than 100 yards total offense.
Woodbury Central moved to 2-1 on the season, while Gehlen Catholic fell to 0-3.
HUMBOLDT 28, STORM LAKE 6: Tyler Vitzhum carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats to a non-district win over the Tornadoes in Storm Lake Friday.
Storm Lake (2-1) took the early lead 6-0 on a 16-yard TD run by Mark Eddie. Humboldt (2-1) led 7-6 at the half and got a boost when Jamison Heinz returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a score.
WEST SIOUX 42, SIOUX CENTER 21: The No. 5 Falcons (Class 1A) got two passing touchdowns and another by run from Hunter Dekkers in a non-district win over the Warriors in Sioux Center Friday.
Dekkers hit Trevor Schuller for a 3-yard TD pass in the first quarter and later ran the ball in from 16 yards out for a TD in the second quarter to put the Falcons up 21-0 at the half. Chase Koopmans also scored on a 29-yard run in the first quarter for West Sioux (2-1).
Sioux Center (1-2) got on the board early in the third quarter on a 5-yard pass from Cade Bleeker to Zeke Foltz. Charlie Dykshorn had 87 yard receiving and a touchdown for the Warriors.
LE MARS 45, SHELDON 20: Josh Williams ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Le Mars football team upended No. 5 (2A) Sheldon 45-20 on Friday in Le Mars.
Williams scored on runs of 11, 4 and 13 yards for Le Mars (2-1). Jakob Bixenman ran for 81 yards on just four carries and scored on runs of 23 and 51 yards. Tate Westhoff completed 19 of 27 passes for 198 yards and tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aisea Toki. Trevor Smith scored on an 81-yard kickoff return.
Jeremy Wollmuth ran for 148 yards on 25 carries and scored on runs of 8 and 57 yards for Sheldon (2-1). Tyler Lode had eight receptions for 114 yards and scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Radke.
Sheldon forced three turnovers on defense, two interceptions and one fumble, while not committing any on offense.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 17, CB THOMAS JEFFERSON 12: The Monacrhs scored all 17 of their points in the second quarter and held on for a non-district win over the Yellow Jackets in a game played in Denison Friday.
Tee Jay took a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Cameron Baker but Denison-Schlewsig cut the lead in half on a 36-yard field goal by Johnny Romo and took the lead on a 26-yard strike from Charlie Wiebers to Jack Mendlik. A 40-yard run for a touchdown by Terrance Weah gave the Monarchs (2-1) a 17-6 lead the half. Lance Toman scored the only points for the second half on an 18-yard run in the third quarter for the Yellow Jackets (1-2).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 30, SIOUX CENTRAL 14: Nick Jacobs passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Westerners to a non-district win over the Rebels in a game played in Akron Friday.
Jacobs passed twice for scores to Chase Stowe and another to Josh Armstrong. Stowe had 143 yards receiving on the night. Jayden Harder had 154 yards rushing and scored a touchdown for Sioux Central (2-1).
Nebraska
WALTHILL 55, LEWISTON 6: Walthill handed Lewiston a 55-6 setback in Nebraska six-player football action Friday at Walthill, Nebraska.
Kaden Sheridan had touchdown passes of 20 and 40 yards and a 48-yard scoring run. Xander Lovejoy hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass and added touchdown runs of 18 and 16 yards. Walthill improved its record to 2-1.
South Dakota
TEA 50, EP-J 0: Hunter West threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns as the Tea Area football team defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 50-0 on Friday in Tea.
The game ended at halftime due to South Dakota’s mercy rule.
Cade Clayberg caught two passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Tea (3-0). Trevor Cox finished with three receptions for 77 yards and one score.
Brody Weavill led EP-J (2-1) with 47 rushing yards.
VERMILLION 18, TRI-VALLEY 6: Jacob Peterson pass for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tanagers to a win in a game played in Vermillion Friday.
Peterson connected for John LaCognata for a 10-yard TD pass and Gray Peterson for a 65-yard connecton and score. Jacob Peterson also scored on a 9-yard run for the other score for Vermillion (1-2). Grey Peterson had six catches for 171 yard on the night.