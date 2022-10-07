PREP FOOTBALL: North falls to Johnston 27-6

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City North football team fell to Johnston Thursday night 27-6 at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

Johnston jumped out to a 14-0 lead despite running just three offensive plays. North’s first punt of the day was blocked by Johnston and returned for a touchdown and then on North’s third drive, Carson Strohbeen’s pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give the Jaguars the 14-0 lead.

“It’s not a start we were looking for of course,” North head coach Mitch Mohr said. “On offense, we have to take care of things, I mean we had some big plays, but sustaining our drives was a problem for us tonight.”

The Stars’ offense was slow moving in the first half, but the defense slowed down Johnston to hold them to a field goal for the remainder of the half.

Demarico Young broke free on a long run to end the half, giving North some momentum into the intermission.

“We were fine, our kids were all there, they knew they were able to win this game, compete in this game,” Mohr said. “We have to sustain drives and be more consistent in our play.”

Johnston had the ball to start the second half, and a screen pass turned into a long touchdown for the Jaguars. North responded with a touchdown drive of their own, capped off by a pass from Strohbeen to Dayton Harrell. The two-point rush by Young was no good, but the Stars were in business with the score.

Johnston added a field goal late in the third quarter, and kept North off the board for the rest of the game.

“We have to clean up our special teams,” Mohr said. “It’s been a problem all year and we have to figure that out. And then, when we run our base plays, we seem to do really well at them, but we just need to work on adjusting to what other teams are doing to us.”

Young rushed for 143 yards Thursday night to lead the offense for the Stars. Strohbeen completed 11 passes for 148 yards. Harrell caught six passes for 100 yards.

“Demarico did his things, he made some stuff happen out of things that weren’t there,” Mohr said. “In the passing game, we have to do a better job in our short, quick passing game.”

The defense kept the Jaguars in check for most of the game. Mohr was happy with the effort on defense, especially with the secondary keeping the passing game limited.

“(The game plan was to) be physical with receivers and keep the quarterback in check,” Mohr said. “Our d-line played well, probably one of their better games and our linebackers had a really good game. Our safeties played probably one of their better games too.”

North is in town for the rest of the season, as they are the road team against West next Friday and play host to Council Bluffs Lincoln Thursday, Oct. 20. The Stars are 3-4 on the season following the loss.

“We have to get back to running the football,” Mohr said. “We do much better when we run the football and the two or three games that we’ve struggled to run the football, that’s been the outcome so it’s get back to what we do best.”