PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Dakota Valley utilizes Trae Piel's speed in all three aspects

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Trae Piel doesn’t get very many chances on offense, mainly because he’s also needed on defense and special teams.

Piel, a Dakota Valley High School football junior, has a lot of speed, and he used it to help the Panthers beat Vermillion 15-8 last week in the DakotaDome.

The Panthers hope to see that speed again in DV’s home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Chamberlain.

“Speed is one of those things you can never have enough of,” Panthers coach Jeff VanDenHul said. “His speed plays really fast in a game, and it’s noticeable.”

Piel helped the Panthers score their first touchdown last week, as quarterback Ethan Anema found the speedster for a 39-yard pass during the second quarter.

Piel, according to VanDenHul, doesn’t get too many offensive opportunities. That’s because he plays snaps on defense and punts the ball, too.

He had a big impact in those departments.

Piel had five total tackles last week. He also had one sack for 10 yards and 2.5 sacks for 12 yards.

“His number happened to get called the other night, and he took advantage of those opportunities,” VanDenHul said. “That’s sometimes isn’t necessarily speed. It’s about him knowing the game and playing the game. He hits the hole hard. He’s going to keep getting those opportunities.”

Piel punted the ball twice for 90 yards. One of his punts went for 53 yards.

“His kicking and punting have come a long way,” VanDenHul said. “We’re limiting his reps on offense so he can stay fresh. He had some great punts and he put the first kickoff into the end zone. Those are huge plays.”

Heelan opens at home

The Bishop Heelan High School football team opens its home schedule on Friday against Le Mars.

The Crusaders accrued 173 total yards on East’s defense last week across town.

Quinn Olson was 18-for-25 for 162 passing yards.

Crusaders coach Jon LaFleur said the mistakes his team made last week were fixable, and that they’re close to turning it around.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 17-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Bulldogs have also won three straight games over Heelan.

Last year’s game was a 22-8 win for the Bulldogs.

Western Christian reflects on big win

If there were people who weren’t sure about what kind of team Western Christian was going to be going into the season, they got their answer on Friday night.

The Wolfpack scored 21 points in the second half that helped them upset the Wildcats 21-7

“Everybody on the outside of our team didn’t know who we were, but we knew who we were,” Wolfpack coach Travis Kooima said. “We know we can be a really good football team. We have a lot of really good pieces. We do have young guys who are going to have to step up.

The Wolfpack had 277 yards of total offense, but limited the Wildcats to 166 yards.The Wildcats had just 103 rushing yards.

“We had a pretty good defense last year, but the guys just wanted to take it to another level,” Kooima said.

West Sioux goes on the road

Following a win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the Class 1A top-ranked Falcons go on the road to play Sioux Center.

West Sioux didn’t run the ball very much last week, as it carried the ball 15 times for 90 yards.

Dylan Wiggins was 12-for-14 passing for 204 yards. He threw four touchdowns.

Falcons senior Brady Lynott scored four times on the ground.

Mason Coppock led West Sioux with eight tackles.

The Warriors beat Sheldon 14-6 last week. Both of Sioux Center’s touchdowns were from the air, by senior Karson Gesink. He was 9-for-16 for 129 yards.

Kylar Fritz caught both TD passes.

Bloomfield, Crofton plays Top 10 matchup

The Warriors won their first eight-man game last week, and now they face a tough test against Bloomfield on Friday night.

Crofton is ranked eighth by the Omaha World-Herald in Class Eight Man-1, while Bloomfield is ranked sixth in Eight Man-2.