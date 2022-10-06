PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Crusaders look for third straight win Friday against Sioux Center

SIOUX CITY – After losing the first four games of the season, the Heelan football team has won back-to-back games and will look for a third straight Friday night at home against Sioux Center.

Last week, The Crusaders defeated Carroll at home 9-6. The defense made a goal line stand with less than a minute to play, forcing a fumble to win the game.

“Time will tell, but I think the more we go on the more kids understand that you have to learn how to not expect to lose, and I think that was the kind of what we thought the last year and a half, two years,” Heelan head coach Jon LaFleur said. “Hopefully we're starting to turn that tide to now expect to win and think they're going to win regardless of the situation.

I don't know if we're necessarily there yet, but we're sure as heck working on it, we're taking steps in the right direction,” LaFleur continued.

It is the second straight week where Heelan allowed six points in a win, as the Crusaders defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for their first win of the season two weeks ago. The defense has progressed further along than the offense to this point, but that’s to be expected, LaFleur said.

“There's always things to work on, but they're being attentive, they're listening, being coachable, and giving great effort,” LaFleur said. “And a defense is usually always ahead of an offense, particularly when you're installing new things and we're installing a whole new system next year.”

That new system took a little bit to get going, but there are still areas of growth for the Crusaders. The offense has clicked quite the way the coaching staff is hoping for yet, but over the last two weeks, they have done enough to pick up wins.

This week, the offense is looking to finish off drives and not turn the ball over. LaFleur said those two things will be keys to victory Friday night.

“Offensively, we have to be able to finish drives,” LaFleur said. “Last week, we moved the ball fairly well between the 20’s but weren't able to finish in the end. We need to try to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals or field goal tries. If we can do those things and then get a turnover or two on top of that, stay in that positive turnover margin, we'll have a good chance.”

Quinn Olson has led the passing attack for the Crusaders with 689 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 169 yards and a score on the ground. Isaiah Favors has a team high 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Sir Brandon Watts has 224 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The feel of practice has been good this week, LaFleur said. The Crusaders are still not satisfied with the product on the field despite the two wins, and are looking to continue to improve this week.

“Practice has been pretty good, we always have things to work on, and still quite a bit on offense, but it’s been good,” LaFleur said. “The kid’s attitude has been pretty good for the most part, and as a coach, you're never satisfied, there’s always plenty more things to work on. As soon as you become satisfied, it’s a surefire way to get beat.”

Sioux Center is led by Karson Gesink at quarterback, who’s thrown for 428 yards and four touchdowns this season. Connor Kamerman has 118 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Kylar Fritz has 334 yards and all four of Gesink’s touchdown passes.

Fritz also has 67 tackles and a pair of interceptions defensively. The Sioux Center defense will put pressure on the Heelan offensive line.

“We’ll have to be very disciplined in our blocking schemes and scenarios,” LaFleur said. “Communication is going to be a key on our offensive line. Anytime somebody does something out of the ordinary, which their defensive front is just a little bit, it puts pressure on our offensive line.”

Heelan has two district wins under their belt, and a win over Sioux Center could push the Crusaders in the right direction in terms of a district playoff spot. LaFleur said the team isn’t concerned about the playoffs, as they have a lot to work on before then, and their focus is on this week’s game with the Warriors.

The positive thing for the Crusaders is that they are trending in the right direction with a pair of wins. The team is believing in themselves, but they also have to keep working to avoid falling back into the loss column.

“The kids continue to believe, that’s what I think the key is,” LaFleur said. “We won some games, but by a pretty narrow margin, we’re still not a long ways away from being 0-6, so we don’t feel too good about ourselves by any means. We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s the belief in themselves, trusting their teammates, trusting each other that they’re going to do their job.”