PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Elk Point-Jefferson gears up for second half surge

ELK POINT, S.D. – For this first time since 2005, the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies football team made the state semifinals last season.

The momentum carried over to the start to the 2022 season, where the Huskies are now 5-0 and play host to Miller/Highmore-Harrold Friday night at 7 p.m.

“It takes a while to learn how to be successful and things like that, and the kids kind of saw ‘Oh, hey, we can we made it this far. What can we do this season,” Huskies head coach Jacob Terry said. “And they put in a lot of time in the offseason. We averaged over 45 kids a morning in the weight room three days a week, went to camps and they're just kind of a player led team you know, they hold each other accountable.”

Accountability and experience is something the Huskies have prided themselves on as they are tied for the largest margin of victory in the state this season at 48.8 points per game.

The guys leading the success this season include quarterback Noah McDermott, running backs Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek and wingback Devon Schmitz. The quartet of seniors have been keys to the offense.

“Our quarterback can throw the ball, we have two really good running backs back there, Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek, who do a really nice job,” Terry said. “Not to mention, Devon Schmitz at wingback gets a few carries here and there, tight end Alex Scarmon and it is just a variety of different weapons that we have. They can touch the ball in any given play, I think makes it hard to defend as well.”

The Huskies had another advantage on a lot of team in Class 11B as their offensive and defensive lines and talented, but also deep on the depth chart.

Elk Point-Jefferson has a rotation of 10 players on the defensive line, which allows for their offensive lineman to get the rest they need between drives and keeps bodies fresh as the game wears on.

“We rotate 10 guys on the defensive line, so every two, three plays and next guy, next guy in and they're all very capable. So our depth on the defensive line is huge,” Terry said.” Because we're a small school, we only graduate about 50 kids, so we're playing comparable sized schools. Most of the linemen are having to go both ways, and we're fortunate enough to be able to rotate and have that depth, and by the third quarter, a lot of times your guys are fresh because they only play in one way or they just got to have six seven plays off on defense.”

They also use a rotation in the backfield with Swatek and Hueser. Terry and the offensive coaches have the two back splitting time evenly. One guy will run two plays, the other guy will run two plays. This split allows for both backs to stay as fresh as they can be and gives opposing defenses a lot of trouble.

“Ben's more of your downhill runner. He's gonna be one of those guys that’s going to look for contact,” Terry said. “You might have one man to beat and you can get to the edge or he's gonna turn back inside, and try and get some contact. Lucas is a one-cut back and his vision is unbelievable. He's really good at the downhill, strong running as well, but his vision is second to none. They both do a really nice job complementing each other.”

The Huskies play host to Miller/Highmore-Harrold this Friday. The Rustlers are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a 41-6 win over Hill City.

Elk Point-Jefferson's mentality this week is doing the things that separate a good team from a great team.

"It's those little things that are going to set you over the edge to become one of those great teams," Terry said. "It's taking advantage of everything. You can, whether it be in film, weight room on the field practice, reps in the game, or if you're on the sideline, being the best teammate that there is."