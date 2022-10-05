PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: North hosts Johnston in 'must-win' game Thursday night

SIOUX CITY – Thursday night is a playoff game.

At least that is how head coach Mitch Mohr and the North Stars football team is treating their showdown with Johnston at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“Essentially, we have to win to get in,” Mohr said. “We have to win out, this is just another roadblock for us that we have to get through, so it's very much a playoff game for us.”

The Stars were 3-1 two weeks ago, but after losses to Ames and Waukee, they are on the outside looking in at 3-3 with three games to play.

North opened the season at 3-1 with wins over South Sioux City, Des Moines North and Heelan. The lone loss in the first month came against East in week two, where the running game was held at bay.

“We have to stay consistent and establish our run game,” Mohr said. “We get our run game established, it allows for so much more in the passing game. That’s what kind of got away from us a little bit in Waukee. They held us under 100 yards rushing for the first time since week two, and that creates difficulties for us offensively.”

When North is able to establish the run, they have found success this season. Junior Demarico Young has been the workhorse in that department, rushing for 752 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. Chad Simons and Dayton Harrell add to the depth of the Stars rushing attack, with 115 and 197 yards rushing respectively.

“He's got some great playmaking ability,” Mohr said of Young. “There's been a few times where he's run the ball and I think he's got no gain or a loss, and all of a sudden I see him squeak through for a 15 or 20 yard rush. He's done a great job for us, adding depth. It's allowed Dayton to go out at wide receiver, where people have to pay attention to him. It's made our offense more dynamic."

The team also knows what is at stake this week, and have put in the work to get back to winning. With a loss, North would be at four losses on the season and put themselves likely out of playoff contention. The top 16 teams based on RPI make the playoff, and North is not currently one of those 16 teams.

Practice this week has been good, Mohr said. Missed opportunities the last two weeks has set up a big game Thursday night. Johnston is also sitting outside the top 16, but not by much.

“The kids know, you know, what's kind of at stake here, a chance for the playoffs,” Mohr said. “We lost the last two. We had chances in those games, we let it slip away, and we’re lucky to have another opportunity here on Thursday.”

Defensively, they need to tackle better, Mohr said. There were instances where his group would have a chance to put their opponents behind the chains with tackles for losses, and didn’t finish the tackle.

“We have to tackle better,” Mohr said. “We’ve had a lot of players in the right spots, and we’re allowing too many missed tackles or broken tackles. Everyone’s been playing well, getting to their gaps, doing their responsibilities. We’re going for a TFL (tackle for loss), and he ends up breaking it for a five yard gain, that’s huge having a team be in 2nd and 15 versus 2nd and 5.”

The seniors will have to be the leaders on the field this week, and every week as they play for their last shot at the playoffs. For them, it is all about trying to keep their season alive as long as they can.

“It’s kind of a win and you’re in, and they have three games left for sure, we win this game, we might have four, we could have more,” Mohr said. “So, it’s all about keeping their season going. They’ve been great leaders all year long, including the summer. I’ll lean on them a lot.”

After last week, the coaching staff has spent time meeting with kids one-on-one to go over things and get them more prepared at their position. With the importance of this week’s game, and each game after, the Stars want to be in the best position possible to win.

“This is probably one of the better weeks we’ve had in preparation,” Mohr said. “We’ve done a lot more meetings with the kids, more individualized personal meetings, working with them and their position outside of position group meetings.

We’ve sat one-on-one and the kids are running it. We’ve already done it as a staff with them, but they’re running it more and they want to be ready, they understand how important the game is,” Mohr continued.

North and Johnston are set to kick at 7 p.m. Thursday night.