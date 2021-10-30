PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley advances to Class 3A quarterfinals

HULL, Iowa — The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op football team won a Round of 16 game on Friday night in Class 3A with a 49-7 win over Sioux Center.

The Nighthawks scored in each of their first three drives to set the tone against the Raptors.

All three of their scoring drives ended on running plays from Landyn Van Kekerix. All three plays were also inside the Raptors’ 10-yard line.

Those three drives lasted a combined 12 plays.

On the fourth drive, the Warriors forced the Nighthawks to punt.

The Nighthawks scored on three of their four next drives, and Tanner Te Slaa threw a passing TD in the first scoring drive of that succession.

It was a 19-yard pass to Van Kekerix.

Then, later in the third quarter, Te Slaa found Sam Remmerde for a 35-yard passing play.

Te Slaa was 8-for-12 for 153 passing yards and had three passing TDs.

Van Kekerix led in both rushing and receiving. The Nighthawks senior had 69 rushing yards and 62 yards from the air.

Caden Plasier scored the Warriors’ lone TD in the fourth quarter, good for 2 yards.

Zach Rozeboom led Sioux Center’s rushing attack with 102 yards on the ground on seven carries.

West Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7: The Wildcats ran 68 plays — and 65 of those came on the ground.

The Wildcats amassed 375 rushing yards, and Jude Moser had 124 of those.

Moser had two rushing TDs.

The Indians, meanwhile, tried to get some success going in the air. Quarterback Riley Reynolds had 177 passing yards, on eight attempts.

Jack Latham had the lone touchdown for the Indians.

West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20: After a fumble forced by the Raptors, the Falcons bounced back by scoring on four straight drives in the first half, then scored on their first two second-half drives.

Dylan Wiggins threw three passing TDs during the first half, all within the red zone. His passing TDs were good from 16-, 18- and the 1-yard line.

Carter Bultman caught two of those passes while Brady Lynott caught one.

The Falcons junior completed 17 of 26 passes for 184 yards; Bultman also threw a passing TD.

Wiggins also had 44 rushing yards.

The Raptors scored in each of the first three quarters.

Cade Harriman — this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week — got the Raptors on the board with a 1-yard carry.

In the second quarter, Brody Deitering scored a special teams touchdown.

Ernie Clayton caught a trick-play pass during the third quarter for 11 yards.

The Raptors had 274 yards.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clear Lake 7: CL-GLR had the continuous clock going even before the halftime horn sounded.

The Lions from CL-GLR led 35-0 at the half.

Graham Eben contributed with three TDs in that first half, two rushing and another from quarterback Zach Lutmer.

Eben opened up the scoring with a rushing TD then caught two passes from Lutmer.

Cooper Spiess caught a 20-yard TD pass from Lutmer, while the Lions quarterback reaned a rushing TD.

Reece VanderZee caught an 80-yard interception return in the second half.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s defense held Clear Lake to 78 total yards.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler 7: The Hawks knew they could win the game on the ground.

The Hawks passed the ball just twice, while running it 51 times for 388 yards.

Hawks senior Connor Dodd ran the ball 35 times for 261 yards. He scored three TDs.

Woodbury Central 35, Southwest Valley 0: Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender threw for three passing TDs, while Max McGill found the end zone twice.

Kluender was 12-for-23 for 232 yards and those three TDs.

McGill collected 124 rushing yards.

OABCIG 34, Greene County 14: The Falcons jumped out to a 20-7 lead to win the game on Friday.

The Falcons had 386 yards, and 239 of those came from the passing department.

Beckett DeJean was 21-for-39 and he threw for two touchdowns.

Griffin Diersen had 89 receiving yards while Gabe Winterrowd had 83.

Underwood 35, Western Christian 0: Underwood scored 21 points during the third quarter.

Underwood held the Wolfpack to 193 yards, and quarterback Ty Van Essen had 114 of those in the air.

West Hancock 31, South O’Brien 7: West Hancock’s Mathew Francis rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Mitchell Smith ran, passed and caught the ball and the Eagles defense nearly pitched a shutout.

As much as the scoreboard favored the Eagles, the Wolverines came out swinging.

The visitors opened with the football and drove down into Eagles territory after a couple big pass completions. However, the West Hancock defense held strong on a fourth down to get the ball for the first time.

The Eagles (10-0) went nowhere and punted after three plays on offense.

Again, the Wolverines (7-3) picked up a few first downs. This time, the Eagles forced a punt around midfield to get the ball back.

The Wolverines put together their best drive of the night midway through the game, chewing up the majority of the clock and getting inside the red zone. With one second left on the clock at the 11-yard line, junior Jacob Van Lith dropped back and threw a pass that was intercepted by Smith, who was one broken tackle at midfield away from a pick-six.

The Wolverines managed to score on a long touchdown run late with seconds remaining in the game.

