Prep football roundup: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football wins first game of the season

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George Little-Rock football team dominated West Sioux on Friday night by a 43-13 score, as the Lions earned their first win of the season.
The Lions scored 22 points in the first quarter and seven in the second to take a 29-7 halftime lead, and then added 14 more points in the third quarter. CL-GLR outgained the Falcons in rushing yards, 309 to 119, and outgained them in total offense, 435 yards to 248.
Lions quarterback Zach Lutmer ended up with 199 rushing yards and 85 passing yards in the game, with four rushing touchdowns, while Kayden Van Berkum had 74 yards on the ground. On defense, the Lions wound up with 44 total tackles, with Gable Van Beek leading the team with eight. CL-GLR also had two sacks and two interceptions in the game, with Van Berkum returning on of them 39 yards for a touchdown.
West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins had 91 passing yards on 12 completions in the game, while rushing for 50 yards. Carter Bultman finished the night with a team high 63 yards, while Brady Lynott had six receptions for 86 yards.
The West Sioux defense had 59 total tackles in the game, with Blake Van Ballegooyen leading the way with 10.
With the loss, West Sioux falls to 2-1.
CL-GLR will play at West Lyon next week, while West Sioux will play at Emmetsburg.
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon 13: The Sioux Center High School football team beat West Lyon on Friday by a 20-13 score, as the Warriors clinched the win with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Sioux Center outgained West Lyon in total offense, 258 yards to 191, with Sioux Center finishing with 232 yards through the air. Warriors quarterback Zach Rozeboom finished the night with 243 passing yards, with two touchdowns, both of them to Brett Schouten. Schouten had eight receptions on the night for 144 yards.
On defense, Miguel Robles had a team-high nine tackles.
For West Lyon, quarterback Kael Blauwet finished with 98 passing yards, with receiver Dawson Ripperda hauling in a team-high 54 yards on three receptions.
With the loss, West Lyon fell to 1-2, while Sioux Center improved its record to 2-1. The Warriors will play next week at Spencer, and West Lyon will host Central Lyon.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0: The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football team beat Unity Christian 56-0 on Friday night, as the Nighthawks dominated the Knights in nearly every facet of the game.
The Nighthawks roared out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 41-0. Boyden-Hull outgained Unity Christian in total offense, 377 to 111, with 145 yards passing and 232 on the ground.
Nighthawks quarterback Tanner Te Slaa had 136 passing yards and three touchdowns on seven completions, with Cade Fisher catching a pair of touchdowns, and Landyn Van Kekerix and Blake Bomgaars each hauling in one.
Braeden Bosma went 5-for-17 passing for 77 yards as Unity's quarterback. Knights running back Trevor Wieringa led the squad with 42 yards on 13 carries, and Jacob Van Donge had a team-high two receptions for 37 yards.
Zach Strubbe led the Nighthawks with 4.5 tackles on defense, while Jaxon Rozeboom, Casey Pick, and Bryan Gonzalez each had four. Pick finished the night with four tackles for loss, and senior Vance Katzfey had an interception.
For Unity Christian, Noah Bronner had a team-high five tackles.
Boyden-Hull improved to 3-0, and will host Algona next Friday. The loss dropped Unity Christian to 2-1, and the Knights will play next Friday at Cherokee Washington.
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26: The Blackhawks led 26-14 at the half, but the Warriors scored 29 unanswered points in the second half to win their third game of the season.
Warriors junior quarterback Carson Reinert was 12-for-25 passing for 191 yards. He ran for 24 yards and scored a touchdown.
Preston McCoy ran for 115 yards on 12 carries, and he scored a touchdown.
Blackhawks junior quarterback Glen Carlson threw for three TD passes and he threw for 190 yards.
Beau DeRocher had two touchdown catches.
OABCIG 46, East Sac 7: The Falcons from Odebolt-Arthur-Ida Creek-Battle Grove put up 20 points in the first quarter en route to the win over East Sac.
They led 34-0 at the half.
Griffin Diersen ran the ball 14 times for 194 yards.
Beckett DeJean completed 12 of 18 passes for 177 yards. He threw four touchdown passes, all to different receivers.
Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley 18: Mustangs junior Mason Dicks ran the ball just five times, but he amassed 168 yards for three touchdowns.
His three rushing TDs were good for 1-yard, 45 and 78 yards, respectively.
Trey Jungers scored in three different ways, an 11-yard TD pass, a 10-yard rushing TD then a 66-yard punt return.
The Mustangs led 42-0 at the half.
Beresford 42, Parker 9: The Beresford High School football team beat Parker on Friday by a 42-9 score as the Watchdogs scored 21 points in the first and second quarters.
Beresford outgained Parker in total offense, 324 yards to 194.
Quarterback Tate Vanotterloo had seven completions in the game for 174 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Brayden Sommervold caught three of those touchdowns, while Levi Fitzgerad and Jake Goblirsch each had one.
On defense for Beresford, Vanotterloo and Gaval Valder each had an interception.
For Parker, quarterback Logan Bridges had four completions for 75 yards, and two interceptions. Parker had a safety in the game to make the score 42-2, and then made it 42-9 with a nine-yard touchdown run from Ray Travnicek.
Beresford improved to 2-1 on the season, and will host Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday night.
Madison 37, Vermillion 26: The Madison High School football team beat Vermillion on Friday night, 37-26, as the Tanagers couldn't mount a second half comeback after falling behind at halftime, 28-14.
Madison finished with 340 total yards in the game, compared to 282 for Vermillion. Vermillion finished with only 58 rushing yards in the game, as Jack Kratz led the way with 30 yards on nine carries.
In the passing game, Vermillion had 224 yards on the night as Ty Hertz had eight completions for 153 yards, and Jack Kratz had 71 yards on five completions.
Madison's Mickale Dohrer had a team-high five receptions for 41 yards for Madison, while Vermillion's Mehki Sheffield had four receptions for 106 yards, along with an interception.