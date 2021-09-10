Prep football roundup: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football wins first game of the season

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George Little-Rock football team dominated West Sioux on Friday night by a 43-13 score, as the Lions earned their first win of the season.

The Lions scored 22 points in the first quarter and seven in the second to take a 29-7 halftime lead, and then added 14 more points in the third quarter. CL-GLR outgained the Falcons in rushing yards, 309 to 119, and outgained them in total offense, 435 yards to 248.

Lions quarterback Zach Lutmer ended up with 199 rushing yards and 85 passing yards in the game, with four rushing touchdowns, while Kayden Van Berkum had 74 yards on the ground. On defense, the Lions wound up with 44 total tackles, with Gable Van Beek leading the team with eight. CL-GLR also had two sacks and two interceptions in the game, with Van Berkum returning on of them 39 yards for a touchdown.

West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins had 91 passing yards on 12 completions in the game, while rushing for 50 yards. Carter Bultman finished the night with a team high 63 yards, while Brady Lynott had six receptions for 86 yards.

The West Sioux defense had 59 total tackles in the game, with Blake Van Ballegooyen leading the way with 10.

With the loss, West Sioux falls to 2-1.