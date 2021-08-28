PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Crofton cruises to 51-6 win over Valentine

Crofton 51, Valentine 6: Crofton took down Valentine on Friday night by a 51-6 score. Crofton scored 15 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 37-0 halftime lead, and then outscored the Badgers in the second half, 14-6.

Crofton outscored Valentine in total offense, 275 yards to 125, with the Warriors amassing 213 rushing yards.

Valentine managed just eight passing yards in the game, as quarterback Aston Lurz went 2-o-f10 through the air. Lurz also rushed for a team-high 78 yards for the Badgers, and scored the team's only touchdown of the day, while Crofton's Jimmy Allen and William Poppe had 82 and 69 yards, respectively, with Poppe scoring three touchdowns.

St. Francis 40, Wynot 6: Wynot lost to St. Francis on Friday night by a 40-6 score, as the Flyers soared out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. The Blue Devils fell to 0-1 on the season.