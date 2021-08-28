PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Crofton cruises to 51-6 win over Valentine

Crofton 51, Valentine 6: Crofton took down Valentine on Friday night by a 51-6 score. Crofton scored 15 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 37-0 halftime lead, and then outscored the Badgers in the second half, 14-6.
Crofton outscored Valentine in total offense, 275 yards to 125, with the Warriors amassing 213 rushing yards.
Valentine managed just eight passing yards in the game, as quarterback Aston Lurz went 2-o-f10 through the air. Lurz also rushed for a team-high 78 yards for the Badgers, and scored the team's only touchdown of the day, while Crofton's Jimmy Allen and William Poppe had 82 and 69 yards, respectively, with Poppe scoring three touchdowns.
St. Francis 40, Wynot 6: Wynot lost to St. Francis on Friday night by a 40-6 score, as the Flyers soared out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. The Blue Devils fell to 0-1 on the season.
Bloomfield 60, Homer 7: Homer lost its second consecutive game to open the season, with a 60-7 loss to Bloomfield on Thursday night. Knights' quarterback Austin Baker went 7-for-16 for 70 yards and a touchdown, and the team combined for 33 rushing yards. Bloomfield quarterback Braeden Geunther was 11-for-11 for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Homer has been outscored over its first two games by a points margin of 122-7.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 38, Wakefield 36: Wakefield fell to 0-1 on the season with a 38-36 loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
The Trojans will play next week at Wisner-Pilger.
Vermillion 38, Sisseston 0: Vermillion kicked off the season with a dominant win on Friday over Sisseston. The Tanagers beat the Redmen by a 38-0 score. Vermillion improved to 1-0 on the season, and will play next week at Chamberlain. Sisseton will host Dell Rapids on Friday.
St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0: The Cubs fell to St. Mary in their first game of the season, 40-0. Alcester-Hudson is now 0-1 on the season, and will play next Friday, at Gayville-Volin.