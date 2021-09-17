PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley picks up first win; West Lyon wins Beef Bowl

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School football team is no longer winless.

The Panthers won 45-12 over Sisseton on Friday night at home, going 1-3 on the season.

Dakota Valley jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a 10-yard run from Brodey Ballinger and a Randy Rosenquist 27-yard TD reception.

The first score from Ballinger closed out a 11-play, 61-yard drive that lasted 5 minutes, 18 seconds.

Ethan Anema then ran the ball into the end zone for the Panthers’ next three TDs. Anema called his own number from 8, 23 and 13 yards.

All three of those keeps happened in the second quarter, and when the teams went back into the locker room, the Panthers led 32-6.

The Panthers weren’t done there, however.

Anema found Rosenquist for a 56-yard TD midway through the third quarter.

Isaiah Favors also had a 1-yard TD to close out the Panthers’ scoring with 4:28 left.

Anema kept the ball 14 times for 115 net yards for three TDs. He also had four passing completions for 120 yards.