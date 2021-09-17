PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley picks up first win; West Lyon wins Beef Bowl

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School football team is no longer winless.
The Panthers won 45-12 over Sisseton on Friday night at home, going 1-3 on the season.
Dakota Valley jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a 10-yard run from Brodey Ballinger and a Randy Rosenquist 27-yard TD reception.
The first score from Ballinger closed out a 11-play, 61-yard drive that lasted 5 minutes, 18 seconds.
Ethan Anema then ran the ball into the end zone for the Panthers’ next three TDs. Anema called his own number from 8, 23 and 13 yards.
All three of those keeps happened in the second quarter, and when the teams went back into the locker room, the Panthers led 32-6.
The Panthers weren’t done there, however.
Anema found Rosenquist for a 56-yard TD midway through the third quarter.
Isaiah Favors also had a 1-yard TD to close out the Panthers’ scoring with 4:28 left.
Anema kept the ball 14 times for 115 net yards for three TDs. He also had four passing completions for 120 yards.
Rosenquist led the receiving corps with 83 yards on two catches.
Favors led the Panthers with six tackles.
West Lyon 14, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7: The Beef Bowl was, of course, a close contest, but the Wildcats broke through.
West Lyon had a nine-play drive that ended with a one-yard run rom Jaxon Meyer in the second half.
West Lyon led 14-7 at the half.
Meyer ran the ball 15 times for 96 yards. He had two rushing TDs.
Meyer threw the ball just twice, completing one of them for 15 yards.
The Wildcats senior also had 7.5 total tackles.
Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7: Tigers senior Cadence Hofmeyer scored the insurance TD late in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors at home on Friday night.
The Tigers started out to a 10-0 lead in the first three quarters
Izak Peterson hit a 27-yard field goal.
Evan Johnson then had a 47-yard TD run in the third quarter that gave Spencer its 10-0 lead.
Dao Keokhamthong scored the Warriors’ lone TD with an 88-yard kickoff return.
Spencer outgained Sioux Center 255-151 on offense.
Calvin Tighe led the Tigers with 57 net offensive yards.
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee 21: The Unity Christian High School football team roared back with 21 points in the fourth quarter to clinch a 35-21 victory over Cherokee.
After scoring first in the first quarter, the Knights didn’t score again until the third. AFter three, the score stood at 14-13 in favor of Unity Christian. The Braves scored eight points in the fourth, while Unity put up 21 to earn the win.
Knights’ quarterback Braeden Bosma had 14 completions for 142 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions, while Trevor Wieringa had a fantastic performance, with 208 rushing yards on 37 carries.
Cherokee quarterback Wil Lugar went 18-for-34 for 192 passing yards.
Levi Pingel led both teams with 10.5 total tackles for the Braves.
Westwood 49, Lawton-Bronson 28: Rebels junior Jackson Dewald had a career night, literally.
Dewald again broke the Rebels’ school record for 310 rushing yards and he found the end zone five times.
Dewald also threw a touchdown pass, good for 61 yards. That was his only pass attempt on the night.
Dewald had 310 of the Rebels’ 324 yards.
The Rebels outscored the Eagles 28-14 in the second half.
South O’Brien 36, Alta-Aurelia 14: South O’Brien’s Parker Struve had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Wolverines.
Struve had those four rushing TDs in the first 28 minutes of the season.
Preston McCoy caught a TD pass for the Warriors in the fourth quarter.
Spirit Lake 52, Pocahontas Area 9: The Indians started off strong, scoring 24 points in the first quarter to create enough distance on Pocahontas.
They led 38-3 at the half.
Indians senior speedster Qai Hussey caught three passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Indians quarterback Riley Reynolds was 14-for-18 for 281 yards.
Spirit Lake amassed 422 total yards.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge walloped Elkhorn Valley on Friday night by a 55-8 score, as the Bears finished with eight rushing touchdowns on the night.
Senior Evan Haisch had a team-high 11 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Erwin had two scores on nine carries for 85 yards. Bradyn Urwiler also got to score a touchdown while rushing for 73 yards, while Sutton Ehlers had 12 yards rushing on four carries, with three touchdowns.