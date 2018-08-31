HULL, Iowa - J.T. Van't Hull passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valler (Class 2A) to a convincing 40-7 win over No. 9 Western Christian (Class 1A) in a non-district football game Friday.
Van't Hul ran for scores from six and 36 yards out in the opening quarter to help the Nighthawks post a 13-0 lead. Elliot Van Kekerix also added a 4-yard TD jaunt later in the opening stanza to make the B-H/RV lead 20-0.
Van't Hul went to the pass in the second quarter for a pair of scores, hitting Brayton Van Kekerix for a 52-yard touchdown pass and Spencer TeSlaa for a 59-yard score.
Brayton Van Kekerix added 6-yard TD run in the third quarter to give the Nighthawks a 40-0 lead. Western Christian broke the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard TD run by Kobi Baccam.
HINTON 28, UNITY CHRISTIAN 14: Hinton scored in all four quarters to down Unity Christian and improve to 2-0 on the season Friday.
Braden Vonk hit Jaquez Williams on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter before Wyatt Stucky scored on touchdown runs of one and 46 yards. The final Blackhawks touchdown came from Kyle Brighton on a 15-yard run.
Unity Christian (1-1) got a 1-yard TD run from Carter Schiebout and a 4-yard score from Austin Van Donge for its scores.
South Dakota
BERESFORD 35, MCCOOK CENTRAL 0: Beresford quarterback Brad Christensen threw for 165 yards and two scores and ran for 86 more yards.
Christensen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kropuenske for the first score of the game and Brady Peterson also ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Kropuensky would go on to catch an 11-yard TD and run for one from 23 yards out.
Beresfor outgained McCook Central 403-118.