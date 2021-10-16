Prep football roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton returns to win column against Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY – The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team got back to the winner’s circle on Friday, beating Bishop Heelan 42-9 at Memorial Field.

The Warriors scored 21 points during the first quarter. Tyler Smith returned to the lineup, throwing two passing touchdowns in the first 12 minutes of the game.

SB-L scored with 8 minutes, 55 seconds left in the opening quarter, and Smith found Ty Schenkelberg for 5 yards.

Then, Smith found Schenkelberg for a 24-yard connection with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Jacob Imming also scored a one-yard touchdown run with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

Then, the Warriors scored as time expired in the second quarter on a Smith five-yard run.

Then in the second half, Jake Hamilton added to the lead with a two-yard run with 8:32 left. That put the Warriors up 35-0.

Heelan got on the board with a George Tsiobanos 22-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

Smith found Schenkelberg for a 15-yard pass early in the fourth quarter.

Heelan ended the game with a one-yard run from Grant Hegarty.

SB-L amassed 393 total yards, while it held the Crusaders to 119.

Smith was 15-for-22 for 241 yards with three TDs and an interception.

Imming led the rushing attack with 111 yards on 13 carries.

Sir Brandon Watts led Heelan with 38 net rushing yards on 13 carries.

DSM Roosevelt 47, East 26: The Black Raiders led 19-13 at the half and claimed a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Luke Longval got a quarterback sneak with 34 seconds left in the quarter to give the Black Raiders the lead.

The Black Raiders’ defense later forced a safety, making the lead 9-0 with 10:40 left in the second quarter.

Senior kicker Jacob Schroeder had a 36-yard kick midway through the second quarter.

Brecken Schossow then recovered a fumble in the end zone, with 6:19 left in the half, giving the Black Raiders a 19-0 lead.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 45, Okoboji 14: The Lions jumped out to a 28-0 lead to beat the Pioneers on Friday.

Zach Lutmer had two rushing touchdowns, one from 18 and another from 30 yards.

Graham Eben and Taylor Putnam also had short rushing TDs in the first quarter.

Lions kicker Matthew Dieren hit a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter, then Putnam found pay dirt from 55 yards on the ground.

The Lions led 38-0 at the half.

In the second half, Dorian Johnson scored from eight yards out on the ground.

Putnam led the Lions rushing attack with 93 yards on seven carries. Lutmer had 84 yards on eight touches. He was also 2 of 7 passing for 25 yards.

Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0: The Knights scored a touchdown in each quarter on Friday.

Three of those four scoring plays came from passing plays. Braeden Bosma had TD passes on all three passing TDs.

He found Jacob Van Donge in the first and third quarters for 41 and 58 yards.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Bosma threw a 33-yard pass to Caleb Van Ginkel.

Van Donge also had a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

The Knights had 383 total yards. Bosma was 10-for-15 for 208 yards.

The Knights’ defense held Sheldon to 191 yards.

Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16: The Wolfpack led 10-7 at the half on Friday.

They scored 16 straight points, thanks to two passing TDs from Ty Van Essen. He found Kyson Van Vugt for 79 yards in the second quarter, then found Ashten Winterfeld for 26 yards in the third quarter.

Miles Baccam hit a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

Despite the loss, Western Christian outgained Emmetsburg 325-265. The Wolfpack had 301 passing yards.

Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6: The Warriors reeled off seven straight scoring plays to beat the Tigers on Friday.

Miguel Gonzalez hit two field goals early. Caden Plasier had two rushing TDs in that run, one for 20 yards and another for 5 yards. Plasier had a game-high 150 rushing yards and those two TDs.

Dominic Mora had a 22-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Karson Gesink also had a 47-yard TD carry.

Kylar Fritz had an 8-yard touchdown catch.

West Sioux 26, Sioux Central 14: The Falcons started out 14-0 in the regular-season finale, and led 20-0 at one point.

Dylan Wiggins had a hand in three of the four touchdowns. He had a rushing TD in the first quarter from 11 yards out, then had two passing TDS toward the end of the first quarter.

Wiggins had 83 rushing yards on 11 carries, while throwing for 271 yards. He was 17-for-32 and had two touchdowns.

Brady Lynott led West Sioux with 95 receiving yards.

Gibson Olson led the Rebels with 129 rushing yards.

MMCRU 27, Sidney 14: MMCRU ended a 13-game skid on Friday night.

