PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East, Le Mars come away with wins in Week 1

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team moved to 2-0 on Friday with a 35-3 win over Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Black Raiders led 20-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Brady Wavrunek scored a long 78-yard touchdown run, in which he ran right up the middle to make the score 27-0.

East’s defense helped put up the last touchdown of the night, as Dalyn Tope had an interception return on their own end of the field.

Heelan’s lone points came at the end of the night on a 36-yard field goal from George Tsiobanos. The Crusaders got into the red zone.

Le Mars 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14: Beau Wadle scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 93 seconds to go from 16 yards.

That drive ended a three-play, 35-yard drive that lasted 46 seconds.

That was one of four touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs led 3-0 at the half, as Jovany Kabongo hit a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Zayvion Ellington scored twice for the Warriors. His first TD came with 4:17 left in the game on a two-yard run. Ellington ran for 129 yards on 26 carries. His longest run was for 22 yards.

Less than 30 seconds later, Ellington scored from the 2-yard line to give the Warriors a 14-3 lead.

Le Mars made it a 14-10 game with 3:07 left, as Teagen Kasel connected with Nolan Kass for 32 yards.

Kasel was 8-for-16 for 128 passing yards and one touchdown.

Beau Wadle led Le Mars with 13 total tackles, while Garrett McHugh had 11 total tackles.

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3: The Panthers scored a third quarter touchdown to seal a win over the Tanagers in Vermillion Friday night.

Dakota Valley scored first with a touchdown pass from Ethan Anema to Trae Piel in the second quarter.

Vermillion kicked a field goal as time was winding down in the first half to make it a 7-3 game at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Jackson Boonstra broke free with a touchdown run and the two-point conversion sealed a Panther victory.

Des Moines Lincoln 49, West 12: Antonio Medina scored both TDs on Friday for the Wolverines (1-1), as he had a nine-yard run and a three-yard run, both in the third quarter.

Western Christian 21, West Lyon 7: The Wolfpack scored 21 points in the second half that helped them upset the Wildcats.

Ashtin Van’t Hul got the scoring started with 8:16 left in the third quarter thanks to a three-yard run.

Parker Van’t Hul then recovered a fumble that gave the Wolfpack the lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

Shane Habben added the insurance touchdown with a 16-yard run with 9:43 left.

The Wolfpack had 277 yards of total offense, but limited the Wildcats to 166 yards.The Wildcats had just 103 rushing yards.

The Wildcats were 5-for-12 on third downs.

Westwood 48, MVAOCOU 18: Westwood senior Jackson Dewald again broke his school record for single-game rushing yards. On Friday, he carried the ball 36 times for 311 yards. He had touchdown runs of 39, 3 and 75 yards.

Dewald also had 11 tackles defensively.

Joe Morris had two rushing TDs for the Rebels.

The Rams led 12-0 at one point early in the first half.

West Sioux 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18: West SIoux scored on every drive Friday night, taking down the Hawks 38-18 in Hawarden.

The Falcons’ Brady Lynott crossed the goal line all five times for West Sioux. He finished the game with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown and 120 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Dylan Wiggins threw for 207 yards and four scores, all going to Lynott.

Lynott’s lone rushing score was the first touchdown of the game, a one-yard dive to put West SIoux ahead 7-0.

After a Travis Kamradt touchdown for HMS, Wiggins threw a 23-yard score to Lynott. Lynott caught one more Wiggins throw for a score in the first half, a 43-yarder to make it 21-12 at the break.

Wiggins and Lynott connected on scores of 20 and 19 yards in the second half.

For the Hawks, Kooper Ebel had a 68-yard rushing touchdown in the second and a one-yard rushing score in the third.

Ebel ran for 218 yards on the evening, averaging 7.8 yard per carry. Kamradt added 122 yards for the Hawks.

Ebel and Ethan Aiersma led the team with six tackles each and Ebel had three stops in the backfield.

Gehlen Catholic 21, Unity Christian 13: The Jays scored 14 points during the fourth quarter to upend the Knights in Orange City on Friday night.

Aiden Spangler had a 13-yard run with 3:27 left that gave the Jays the 14-13 lead, and then Keaten Bonderson had a 50-yard interception return with 1:52 left that sealed the win.

Bonderson had a 10-yard TD reception in the first quarter from quarterback Connor Kraft.

Trevor Wierenga put the Knights on the board with a two-yard run with 9:48 left in the third quarter, then Jacob Van Donge caught a seven-yard pass from quarterback Braeden Bosma midway through the final stanza.

Spangler led the Jays in rushing with 165 yards on 28 carries.

Wierenga had 52 yards on 13 attempts.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7: Zach Lutmer scored four touchdowns in a Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Friday night.

Lutmer totaled 70 yards passing and two touchdowns throws and added 106 yards and two scores on the ground for the Lions.

Lane Kruger rushed for 81 yards and a score. Josh Elbert and Kayden Van Berkum scored one each on the ground.

Reece Vander Zee and Noah Terhark caught touchdown passes for the Lions.

Defensively, Lutmer tallied seven total tackles (three solo, four assists) for the Lions. Graham Eben and Gabe Schutte recorded interceptions.

The Nighthawks scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Eric Nilles in the fourth quarter.

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 16: Spencer led 9-6 at the half, but the Indians put up 14 points in the third quarter to take the lead, and held onto it.

Bode Higgins had a seven-yard touchdown run during the third quarter, and then he had a 59-yard run later in that game.

He had 230 yards on Friday night.

Sioux Center 14, Sheldon 6: After a scoreless first half, Sioux Center scored 14 unanswered points to take down the Orabs 14-6 Friday night in Sioux Center.

Karson Gesink threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Warriors, with both going to Kylar Fritz.

The first score came with roughly a minute remaining in the third quarter, as Gesink threw an eight yarder to Fritz. The second score came midway through the fourth quarter, as Gesink connected with Fritz for a 20-yard score.

Sheldon got on the board with under a minute to go, as Jacob Enger rushes for a three yard touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.

Gesink threw for 129 yards and two scores, as well as a pair of interceptions for the Warriors.

Solomon Tea rushed for 56 yards and Gesink 12. Fritz ended the game with 109 yards receiving and two scores.

Fritz and Connor Kamerman finished the game with 13 total tackles each for the Warriors.

Blake Radke threw for 47 yards and Ryan Wollink rushed for 42 for the Orabs.

Coy DeBoer and Jarrett Roos recorded interceptions for the Sheldon defense.

Alta-Aurelia 28, West Monona 0: The Warriors scored 14 in the second quarter Friday and seven more during the third quarter to start the season 1-0.

Warriors junior Cale Brechwald was 14-for-24 with 211 yards passing and one touchdown. He also had two rushing TDs.

Cade Ahnemann had two receptions for 87 yards, and one of those was for a TD.

Parker Zima led the Spartans with 49 rushing yards on 14 carries. Chase Lander was 6-for-22 for 29 yards.

Battle Creek 14, Fremont Bergan 13: Battle Creek took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter and held off Fremont Bergan, the defending C-2 champion, 14-13.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8: The Trojans led 27-0 at the half, and scored 15 more in the third quarter.