PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Lyon pulls away from Unity Christian in fourth quarter

INWOOD, Iowa — The West Lyon High School football team scored 20 fourth-quarter points that led to a 27-14 win Friday over Unity Christian.

Jude Moser started off the rally with a 13-yard run with 10 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game, and that tied the game at 14-14.

The Wildcats’ defense provided the go-ahead score, as Camden Kruse intercepted a pass from Unity quarterback Braeden Bosma with 9:03 left.

Jackson Taylor added the insurance TD with 28 seconds left, and that was good for four yards.

Before Bosma threw that interception, he threw two TD passes to Bo Byl. There was one during the first quarter, while the other came with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

Bosma was 15-for-24 for 189 yards.

The Wildcats amassed 418 total yards on 74 plays. The majority of those yards came on the ground with 349.

Jaxon Meyer ran for 180 yards on 20 carries. Moser had two TDs; he also had 58 yards.

Tye Borchers led the Knights with 11.5 total tackles.

Dawson Ripperda had six total tackles.

OABCIG 22, Estherville-Lincoln Central 21: The Falcons needed to score twice during the fourth quarter to get the edge over the Midgets on Friday.

Both were passing TDs from Beckett DeJean.

DeJean first found Griffin Diersen for a two-yard play on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Then, with 3:41 left and the Midgets up 21-14, DeJean found Easton Harms for a six-yard play.

DeJean then ran in the two-point conversion to give the Falcons the lead.

Diersen led the rushing attack with 97 yards on 16 carries.

DeJean was 23-for-38 passing for 240 yards. He threw three TD passes, but the Midgets picked him off twice.

Harms was DeJean’s most popular receiver, getting 80 yards on eight catches.

West Sioux 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Falcons set the tone by scoring 21 first-quarter points.

Carter Bultman ran the ball in from 12 yards to put West Sioux on the board, then later in the first quarter, Brady Lynott carried the ball in from the Generals 1.

Dylan Wiggins threw a six-yard TD pass to Aaden Schweisow later in the first quarter to put the Falcons up 21-0.

Wiggins added two more TD passes in the second quarter, one to Blake Van Ballegooyen and Schweisow had the other.

Wiggins was 14-for-18 passing for 191 yards and three TDs.

Bultman led the Falcons rushing for 103 yards on 11 carries.

Generals quarterback Dalton Wingale was 7-for-25 for 99 yards.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 55, Sheldon 0: The Lions simply dominated on Friday, leading 48-0 at the half.

Zach Lutmer set the tone with a 58-yard TD run early in the first quarter. Lutmer also threw a 43-yard pass to Cooper Spiess later in the stanza, while Lyle Moore and Graham Eben had rushing TDs during the first quarter.

Lutmer had two TDs during the second quarter — a one-yard run and a 34-yard pick-six.

Moore also had a one-yard scamper into the end zone.

Dorian Johnson scored the lone TD in the second half.

The Lions collected 421 total yards of offense, 330 of those on the ground. Lutmer led the rushing attack for 142 yards.

Remsen St. Mary’s 64, Ar-We-Va 20: The Hawks led 51-14 at the half. The Hawks move to 7-0 on the season, and they’ll play Glidden-Ralston next week.

H-M-S 61, Hinton 13: The Blackhawks scored in the first and third quarters.

Blackhawks junior quarterback Glen Carlson was 6-for-13 for 97 yards, and he also had a passing touchdown.

Freshman Gabe Anderson also took some snaps at QB, and he was 2 of 11 for 46 yards. One of his completions, though, was a passing TD.

Carson Pierce caught both TD throws. He caught five passes for 133 yards.

Bode Binneboese led Hinton’s defense with seven tackles.

Western Christian 21, Sioux Central 8: Wolfpack senior QB Ty Van Essen had three passing TDs — two during the first quarter and one during the fourth.

Van Essen completed 15 passes for 160 yards.

Tyler Mantel had 139 rushing yards for the Wolfpack.

Gibson Olson scored the Rebels’ lone TD on a rushing play in the second quarter.

Westwood 48, Missouri Valley 14: Jackson Dewald got back to having a big game on the ground on Friday, as the Rebels junior had 36 carries for 226 yards and five touchdowns.

The Rebels had 343 yards rushing as a team.

He also led the Westwood defense with 7.5 total tackles.

Alta-Aurelia 36, North Union 20: The Warriors trailed 13-7 at the half, but scored 22 during the third quarter.

Warriors senior Preston McCoy had four total TDs — two rushing and two receiving. He had 193 total yards.

Carson Reinert had 169 passing yards and two TDs.

Connor Wienhold had 8.5 total tackles to lead A-A’s defense.

MVAOCOU 22, East Sac 19: The Rams broke a 22-game losing streak on Friday.

It was also Senior Night for the Rams from Maple Valley/Anthon/Oto/Charter Oak/Ute.

Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6: Carroll scored a fourth-quarter TD to ruin the home finale for the Duch.

The Dutch’s last two games are at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (in Rock Valley) and at Sioux Center.

Dutch junior Braden Konz scored the lone TD in the third quarter, and he had 81 rushing yards. The Dutch had 239 total yards.

Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18: The Wolves reeled off 34 straight points in the two middle quarters to fend off the Wolverines.

Tyce Gunderson was 17-for-22 passing for 295 yards and four TDs. He also had a rushing TD.

Austin Gilmore also had a rushing score, as well as leading the defense with 7.5 total tackles.

Kingsley-Pierson 70, River Valley 8: The Panthers won their second game of the season on Friday.

They led 48-8 at the half.

Okoboji 35, Cherokee 12: The Pioneers ran 54 plays — 50 of them were rushing.

Logan Heller was a busy running back for Okoboji, as the senior had 20 carries for 161 yards and a TD. Austin Harms also carried the ball 16 times for 150 yards and two TDs.

The Pioneers had 418 yards, all rushing. Seven different Pioneers had at least one touch.

The Pioneers won their first game of the season on Friday.

Cherokee, meanwhile, saw its success in the air, as senior quarterback Wil Lugar was 15-for-23 for 156 yards and two TDs.

Webster City 21, Spencer 7: The Tigers scored their lone TD on a special teams play during the fourth quarter.

The Lynx held Spencer to just 99 total yards.

Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7: Riley Reynolds threw three TD passes in the big win over the Cowboys. He was 11-for-17 for 146 yards.

Qai Hussey caught four of those passes for 106 yards and a TD.

Indians senior Zach Jensen led the defense with 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64, Wakefield 46: Both teams combined for 680 yards of offense on Friday.

LCC reeled off 28 straight points to get the cushion it needed against Wakefield.

Evan Haisch had 212 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

