PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock earn big Week 6 wins

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School football team scored often in a 42-0 win over Westwood at home on Friday.

The Wildcats scored 21 points in the first quarter, thanks to touchdowns from Max McGill, Dallas Kluender and Kaleb Bleil.

The Wildcats led 35-0 at the half.

Woodbury Central’s defense held one of the top runners in the state, Westwood’s Jackson Dewald, to 93 yards on 26 carries.

In fact, Westwood tallied a total of 103 yards on the night. The Rebels were 0-for-5 passing.

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20: Kingsley-Pierson poured on 34 points during the second half, including 20 in the fourth quarter.

Panthers senior quarterback Jackson Howe was 10-for-15 for 107 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Josh Harvey, Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner caught those three TD passes.

Harvey led the Panthers’ rushing attack with 110 yards on 13 carries. He scored twice as a running back.

Damon Schmid also had two rushing TDs. The Panthers senior also had 85 rushing yards.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 48, Unity Christian 0: The Lions turned in 41 first-half points to get a comfortable win over the Knights.

The Lions scored thrice in the first quarter, all rushing. Zach Lutmer led off the scoring with a 24-yard run, then Taylor Putnam and Isaiah Johnson scored within the red zone.

Lutmer scored twice more during the second quarter, from three and four yards, respectively.

The Lions junior QB also had a passing TD, finding Graham Eben for 35 yards.

Lutmer had the lone second-half touchdown, and that was a 45-yard run in the third quarter.

Lutmer had eight carries for 159 yards.

Eben had seven carries for 81 yards, while having that one catch for 35. Putnam had the most receiving yards with 55.

The Lions’ defense held the Knights to 153 total yards.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16: The Nighthawks outscored the Warriors 28-7 during the second quarter on Friday to get the win.

The difference in the game came in the air.

The Nighthawks had 244 passing yards against Sioux Center’s 162. Tanner Te Slaa was 12-for-17 for 201 passing yards. Te Slaa had three passing TDs.

Landyn Van Kekerix added a TD pass to his resume, and that came in the first quarter on a 66-yard pass in the first quarter.

That pass was the first scoring play of the game.

Lane Schmidt had the most rushing yards with 34, as eight different Nighthawks ran the ball for 105 yards.

Zach Rozeboom scored the two Warriors’ touchdowns, both on the ground. His two TDs came during the first half. Rozeboom had 247 total yards.

Miguel Gonzalez had a field goal for Sioux Center in the third quarter.

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0: The Falcons scored on each of their first three drives on Friday to set the tone.

Brady Lynott and Carter Bultman had rushing TDs during the first quarter from five and three yards.

Then, the Falcons’ strong start ended with a 75-yard TD pass from Dylan Wiggins to Lynott.

Bultman and Levi Koopmans later scored rushing TDs. Bultman’s second rushing TD came during the second quarter, on a 16-yard carry.

Koopmans scored from eight yards out during the third quarter.

Aaden Schweisow closed out the scoring in the third quarter, as he completed a 36-yard run to the end zone.

The Falcons tallied 497 yards of total offense on 66 plays.

The Falcons’ defense, meanwhile, held the Raptors to 120 total yards.

Cade Harriman led the rushing attack with 40 rushing yards and 28 passing yards.

Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Western Christian’s defense held the Generals to 122 yards on Friday, en route to the shutout.

The Generals had 54 plays, and averaged 2.3 yards per play. Western Christian forced S-O to minus-37 yards.

The Wolfpack defense forced three turnovers, a safety and a fumble recovery for TD by Shane Habben.

Three different Wolfpack players threw a pass on Friday, but starting quarterback Ty Van Essen was 12-for-16 for 212 yards and a TD.

Levi Jansen caught seven passes for 120 yards.

Tyler Mantel had 81 rushing yards.

Offensively, the Wolfpack had 401 total yards.

Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28: The Huskies scored in every quarter but it wasn’t enough against Sioux Valley.

Ben Swatek had two TD rushes in the game, while Devon Schmitz had a three-yard TD run late in the third quarter.

Sioux Valley’s Damian Danzeisen had the game-winning TD with 6 seconds left that gave his team the win.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Plainview 8: Evan Haisch set the tone for the Bears, as he had a 79-yard run for a TD to put his team on the board.

Dan Puppe also had a 40-yard punt return in the first quarter.

Haisch followed with three rushing touchdowns of 38, 49 and 24, and after that, the Bears led 46-0 at the half.

Haisch scored in the third quarter from 20 yards out, then Bradyn Unwiler had a five-yard run to close out the scoring.

Don't see your score? Make sure to send it in to scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or tweet highlights to @ZacharyWJames.

