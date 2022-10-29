PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central cruises past Gehlen Catholic in round of 16

MOVILLE, Iowa – Max McGill scored four touchdowns on the ground and Drew Kluender threw three touchdowns in Woodbury Central’s 48-7 win over Gehlen Catholic Friday night in Moville.

With the win, Woodbury Central is set to face Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn next Friday for a spot in the Class A semifinals.

McGill put Woodbury Central ahead in the first quarter with two touchdowns rushing. A third first quarter touchdown, this one a pass from Kluender to Eric McGill, made it 21-0 after one.

Max McGill scored his third touchdown in a 25-yard run and Kleunder found Will DeStigter to make it 35-0 in the second.

The Jays got on the board with less than a minute left in the second quarter as Connor Kraft threw a touchdown to Brandon Gengler to make it 35-7 at the intermission.

Kluender and DeStigter connected for a second time in the game in the third quarter and Max McGill ran in his fourth score of the game in the fourth quarter.

Max McGill finished with 217 yards rushing and four scores. Kluender threw for 198 yards and three scores. Kluender threw one interception to Keaton Bonderson. DeStigter caught five passes for 91 yards and two scores. Eric McGill caught three passes for 74 yards and a score.

The Wildcat defense intercepted four passes on the night. Kluender, Eric McGill, Max McGill and Kyan Schultzen grabbed the interceptions.

Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0: Ankeny broke a scoreless tie late in the second quarter and grinded out a 17-0 win over East Friday night in Ankeny.

JJ Kohl threw for 164 yards and two scores for the Hawks. Jamison Patton caught five passes for 83 yards and a score and Jazan Williams rushed for 75 yards and a score.

East’s season comes to a close with a 7-3 record.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27: Hinton took an early lead, but a strong third quarter lifted Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to a 46-27 win Friday night.

Glen Carlson scored four touchdowns for Hinton, who ended its season with a 6-4 record. Carlson threw for 217 yards and three scores while rushing for 17 yards and a score.

Beau DeRocher finished with 73 yards and a score receiving. Carson Peirce caught five passes for 70 yards and a score and Caden Winters caught a touchdown.

Dylan Hartman tallied 10.5 tackles for the Blackhawks.

No stats were reported for the Hawks, who travel to Woodbury Central Friday night for a showdown with Woodbury Central for a trip to the Class A semifinals.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clarinda 16: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock scored the first 42 points in a 42-16 win over Clarinda Friday night.

Graham Eben scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and Zach Lutmer added two touchdowns rushing and one passing. The sixth touchdown of the day for the Lions came on a 24-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Lutmer rushed for 134 yards and threw for 47. Eben added 132 yards and two scores. Reece Vander Zee caught two passes for 25 yards and a score. Lutmer intercepted a pass as well.

Wyatt Schmitt threw a pair of touchdowns to Isaac Jones for Clarinda.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock have a home showdown with county rival West Lyon Friday night for a spot in the semifinals.

West Lyon 43, Greene County 7: The Wildcats and Rams were tied at seven after a quarter, but it was West Lyon who scored 36 points the rest of the way in a 43-7 road win at Greene County Friday night.

Tate Hawf rushed for two scores on 64 yards for West Lyon. Gunner Grems rushed for 91 yards and a score. Mason Ver Meer and Jude Moser added touchdown runs.

Ryer Crichton went 6-for-6 passing with a touchdown toss to Camden Kruse. Kruse intercepted two passes defensively. Jaxon Huyser intercepted a pass and Bryson Childress recovered a fumble.

Gabe Ebersole found Richard Daughtery for a touchdown for Greene County.

West Lyon gets a shot at revenge Friday night, as they head to Central Lyon for a Beef Bowl rematch. The Lions defeated the Wildcats 38-17 in the regular season.

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21: Spirit Lake cruised to a 43-21 win over Clear Lake Friday night.

Caden Lundt threw for 161 yards and two scores and rushed for two more touchdowns for Spirit Lake.

Jake Cornwall added 75 yards rushing and a score. William Ditzworth added a touchdown run. Justyn Hamm and Caden Hassel caught touchdowns from Lundt.

Defensively, Tyler Voss tallied 18.5 tackles, seven for a loss. Cornwall, Drew Alger and Will Graves intercepted passes.

Spirit Lake hosts OABCIG in a regular season rematch Friday night in Spirit Lake.

Western Christian 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 27: Western Christian jumped out to a 14-0 lead and ran away with a 49-27 win at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night.

Tyler Mantel scored three rushing touchdowns on 127 yards rushing. Kolby Heemskerk added a rushing score.

Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 94 yards and a score to Karsten Moret. VanRegenmorter returned an interception for a score and Derek Heynen a fumble return for a score.

Gavin Thomas threw for 119 yards and a score to Kaden Huttinger. Aidan Junker rushed for 114 yards and two scores and Thomas added a rushing score.

Western Christian gets a rematch with West Sioux Friday night for a spot in the semifinals. West Sioux won the regular season matchup 49-22.

West Sioux 45, Kuemper Catholic 7: The Falcons cruised to a 45-7 win to defeat Kuemper Catholic Friday night in Hawarden.

Carter Bultman rushed for 223 yards and two scores for West Sioux. Dylan Wiggins added 139 yards and a score. Wiggins also threw for 98 yards and a score to Brady Lynott. Lynott finished with 93 receiving yards and a score.

Tanner Lynott intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown for West Sioux. Darren Wilbert intercepted a pass.

West Sioux hosts Western Christian Friday night for a spot in the semifinals in Class 1A.

OABCIG 34, Osage 22: Two fourth quarter touchdowns helped OABCIG to a 34-22 win over Osage Friday night in Osage.

Beckett DeJean threw for 90 yards and two scores and rushed for 171 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Griffin Diersen rushed for 93 yards and a score. Josh Peters and Treyten Kolar caught touchdown throws.

Karson Quick intercepted a pass for the Falcon defense.

With the win, OABCIG has a rematch with the team that handed them their only loss this season, Spirit Lake, in the quarterfinals. Spirit Lake won the regular season game 28-13. The rematch is set for 7 p.m. in Spirit Lake.

Remsen St. Mary’s 42, West Bend-Mallard 16: The Hawks earned a 42-16 win over West Bend-Mallard Friday night in Remsen.

The Hawks overcame a slower than usual start to take a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks host GTRA Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco 10: The Mustangs rolled to a 35-10 road win over Don Bosco Friday night.

Newell-Fonda hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7: The top-ranked Cyclones earned a 42-7 win over MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night.

Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 172 yards and three scores. Aidan Hall added a touchdown run.

Blake Aalbers threw for 46 yards and a score to Tyeson Vaas for the Dutchmen.

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7: Nevada went on the road and earned a 10-7 win over Sioux Center in Sioux Center Friday.

Brodie Van Regenmorter rushed for a touchdown and threw for 91 yards. Kylar Fritz finished with 67 yards and tallied 13.5 tackles and an interception.