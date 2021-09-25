PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central pulls away from Lawton-Bronson in second half

LAWTON, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School football team pulled away during the second half to beat Lawton-Bronson on Friday night, 47-7.
The game was fairly close during the first half, as the halftime score was just 14-7.
Lawton-Bronson’s defense held the Wildcats to just 50 yards of rushing in the first half, and forced Dallas Kluender to throw the ball.
Kluender completed his first six passes, but then he went 1-for-7 after that, including an interception.
That interception play came on a long third down play.
Caleb Garnand scored the only Eagles’ touchdown of the night, as it was a 68-yard TD to end the first quarter.
The Eagles, however, had 168 yards of total offense.
Carter Bleil scored the go-ahead TD with 9 minutes, 58 seconds left in the second quarter on a goal-to-go TD.
Max McGill and Kluender scored short TD rushes to add to the Wildcats’ lead and that’s when the Wildcats started to pull away.
The Wildcats recorded 222 rushing yards as a whole, with most of those coming in the second half.
Unity Christian 35, Okoboji 0: The Knights led 28-0 at the half, and then tacked on the other seven points in the third quarter.
Jacob Van Donge scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, one by receiving and one as a rusher.
Van Donge’s catch was good for 33 yards with 3:07 left in the quarter, and Braeden Bosma threw the pass to Van Donge.
Then, wth 29 seconds left in the quarter, Van Donge scored from the Pioneers 1.
Bosma scored a three-yard TD, and that came with 6:06 left before halftime.
Later in the second quarter, Bosma found Carter Slenk for 16 yards to make the score 28-0.
Bosma added a third TD pass in the third quarter with a 19-yard connection to Sam Eppinga. Bosma was 8-for-14 for 116 yards.
Trevor Wierenga led the Knights with 60 yards rushing.
Logan Heller led the Pioneers with 33 rushing yards on 16 carries. Matt Olson had 32 yards on the ground for four carries.
West Sioux 41, Western Christian 27: The Falcons led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
All three of West Sioux’s TDs in the first quarter came via the ground.
Carter Bultman scored twice, one from 14 yards and the other from 65.
The Wolfpack’s first-quarter TD was a passing one, as quarterback Ty Van Essen found Ashtin Winterfeld for 32 yards.
After both teams scored in the second quarter, the Wolfpack collected a pair of TDs to pull them within a point.
Tyler Mantel scored a 4-yard TD, then later in the stanza, Uchan Harberts ran the ball in from eight yards.
West Sioux created its distance by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Brady Lynott caught a four-yard TD pass, then Lynott scored a one-yard TD.
West Lyon 36, Sheldon 6: The Wildcats ruined the Orabs’ homecoming with the emphatic win on Friday.
West Lyon jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hunter Jacobson, Jaxon Meyer, Tate Hawf and Jude Moser each scored rushing TDs on the night.
Jacobson also had an interception return for a TD.
South O’Brien 28, MMCRU 0: Wolverines senior Parker Struve scored two total TDs in the win.
Struve scored a rushing touchdown, and he opened the third quarter with a kickoff return for a TD.
Struve had 174 yards on 27 carries.
Pete Bottjen had 93 yards on 13 touches.
Wolverines junior Hudson Oolman had a 40-yard interception return.
Newell-Fonda 41, Kingsley-Pierson 34: Mustangs running back Mason Dicks added three touchdowns to his tally, and he had rushing touchdowns of 15, 62 and three yards.
Dicks also threw a five-yard TD pass.
Newell-Fonda led 27-22 at the half.
K-P’s Jackson Howe also had three rushing scores, and he found the end zone from 48, 17 and three yards.
Damon Schmid also had a 48-yard run.
This story will be updated. Don't see your score? Email scores and stats to scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!