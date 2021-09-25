PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central pulls away from Lawton-Bronson in second half

LAWTON, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School football team pulled away during the second half to beat Lawton-Bronson on Friday night, 47-7.

The game was fairly close during the first half, as the halftime score was just 14-7.

Lawton-Bronson’s defense held the Wildcats to just 50 yards of rushing in the first half, and forced Dallas Kluender to throw the ball.

Kluender completed his first six passes, but then he went 1-for-7 after that, including an interception.

That interception play came on a long third down play.

Caleb Garnand scored the only Eagles’ touchdown of the night, as it was a 68-yard TD to end the first quarter.

The Eagles, however, had 168 yards of total offense.

Carter Bleil scored the go-ahead TD with 9 minutes, 58 seconds left in the second quarter on a goal-to-go TD.

Max McGill and Kluender scored short TD rushes to add to the Wildcats’ lead and that’s when the Wildcats started to pull away.

The Wildcats recorded 222 rushing yards as a whole, with most of those coming in the second half.