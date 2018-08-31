HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Garrett Arment connected with Ethan Copeland on an 80-yard touchdown pass with 4:21 left in the game, providing the winning margin in a 26-22 comeback victory for Woodbury Central over Ridge View in a game at Russ Kraai Field in Holstein on Friday night.
Trailing 22-19, the Wildcats took over after a Ridge View punt and Arment's aerial hit a leaping Copeland who streaked down the sideline for Woodbury Central's first lead of the contest. Mitchell Countryman tacked on the point-after kick for the 4-point lead.
Ridge View picked up a first down after the ensuing kick-off, but surrendered the ball on downs with 1:30 left and WC iced the game.
Ridge View broke out on top early, taking a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Quarterback Jacob Tokheim rolled left and scored from five yards out on fourth-and-goal for the first TD, a score set up by a 62-yard jaunt by fullback Jake Kliegl. Tokheim then hit Caleb Kistenmacher for the 2-point conversion.
Coach Dale Tokheim's team then recovered an onside kick and went up 14-0 after a 5-yard run by fleet-footed Kevin McGuire.
Woodbury Central would answer in the second quarter as defensive back Matt Carney scooped up a Ridge View fumble and sprinted 10 yards to paydirt.
Arment found Countryman on a 10-yard TD pass for the lone scoring of the third frame, making it 14-13 in Ridge View's favor. That lead grew to 22-13 with 8:46 left in the game when Jacob Tokheim connected with Logan Cuthrell on a 38-yard scoring toss.
Two players later, though, Woodbury Central answered as Arment found Copeland on a 63-yard strike to pull the visitors within 22-19, setting up the same TD combination just four minutes later.
Arment completed eight of 19 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 70 yards, made eight tackles and one sack.
Wade Mitchell, a junior, accounted for 11 tackles and had one interception, while Jacob Kuntz contributed nine tackles as the Wildcats moved to 1-1 on the season, helping Kurt Bremer register his first victory as a Wildcat head football coach. Woodbury Central hosts Le Mars Gehlen on Friday evening.
Kliegl, a senior for the Raptors, rushed for 160 yards on the night to lead his club, which fell to 0-2 on the young season. The Raptors travel to Wall Lake on Friday to face East Sac County.
BHRV 40, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 7: J.T. Van't Hull passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Class 2A) to a convincing 40-7 win over No. 9 Western Christian (Class 1A) in a non-district football game Friday.
Van't Hul ran for scores from six and 36 yards out in the opening quarter to help the Nighthawks post a 13-0 lead. Elliot Van Kekerix also added a 4-yard TD jaunt later in the opening stanza to make the B-H/RV lead 20-0.
Van't Hul went to the pass in the second quarter for a pair of scores, hitting Brayton Van Kekerix for a 52-yard touchdown pass and Spencer TeSlaa for a 59-yard score.
Brayton Van Kekerix added 6-yard TD run in the third quarter to give the Nighthawks a 40-0 lead. Western Christian broke the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard TD run by Kobi Baccam.
HINTON 28, UNITY CHRISTIAN 14: Hinton scored in all four quarters to down Unity Christian and improve to 2-0 on the season Friday.
Braden Vonk hit Jaquez Williams on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter before Wyatt Stucky scored on touchdown runs of one and 46 yards. The final Blackhawks touchdown came from Kyle Brighton on a 15-yard run.
Unity Christian (1-1) got a 1-yard TD run from Carter Schiebout and a 4-yard score from Austin Van Donge for its scores.
OABCIG 28, EAST SAC COUNTY 13: Kaden Ladwig finished with 215 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the OABCIG football team defeated East Sac County 28-13 on Friday in Ida Grove.
Ladwig completed 20 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mortensen and a 6-yard scoring strike to Cooper Dejean. Ladwig also rushed for 36 yards with scoring runs of 1 and 16 yards. Mortensen had two interceptions for OABCIG (2-0).
Garret Bruce ran for 220 yards including a 9-yard touchdown for East Sac County (0-2).
LE MARS 26, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Tate Westhoff threw for 209 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Lamoureux hauled in a 62-yard TD pass as the Bulldogs got the win on Friday.
Carter Arens also threw a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-1. Le Mars had 257 yards of offense to 126 for the Dutch in the game.
WESTWOOD 55, RIVERSIDE 8: Braulio Munoz ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries as the Westwood football team blasted Riverside 55-8 on Friday in Sloan.
Munoz averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored on runs of 1, 2, 22 and 15 yards for Westwood (2-0). Quarterback Carter Copple ran for 69 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Copple threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Sam Miller, scored on a 4-yard run and defensively forced a fumble and returned it 36 yards for a score.
Adrian Dillon scored the lone touchdown for Riverside (0-2) on a 50-yard pass from Val Andrusyshyn.
Westwood hosts fifth-ranked (A) AHSTW next week.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 42, ABRAHAM LINCOLN 6: Quarterback Charlie Wiebers finished with 223 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Denison-Schleswig football team routed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 42-6 on Friday in Denison.
Wiebers completed 8 of 13 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns for Denison-Schleswig (1-1). He also added eight carries for 63 yards and scored on a 1-yard run. Terrance Weah ran for 121 yards on just eight carries with a 60-yard touchdown run. Weah also caught three passes for 34 yards and had touchdown receptions of 19 and 14 yards.
Sean Lorenzen had 23 carries for 120 yards and scored on a 10-yard run for Abraham Lincoln (0-2).
South Dakota
BERESFORD 35, MCCOOK CENTRAL 0: Beresford quarterback Brad Christensen threw for 165 yards and two scores and ran for 86 more yards.
Christensen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kropuenske for the first score of the game and Brady Peterson also ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Kropuensky would go on to catch an 11-yard TD and run for one from 23 yards out.
Beresford outgained McCook Central 403-118.
DELL RAPIDS 29, VERMILLION 28: Jacob Peterson threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns but it was not enough for the Vermillion on Friday. Gary Peterson had six receptions for 97 yards and a score. Mitchell Dougherty ran for 106 yards.
On defense, Trevor Tigert led the way with eight tackles.