HOLSTEIN, Iowa | Garrett Arment connected with Ethan Copeland on an 80-yard touchdown pass with 4:21 left in the game, providing the winning margin in a 26-22 comeback victory for Woodbury Central over Ridge View in a game at Russ Kraai Field in Holstein on Friday night.
Trailing 22-19, the Wildcats took over after a Ridge View punt and Arment's aerial hit a leaping Copeland who streaked down the sideline for Woodbury Central's first lead of the contest. Mitchell Countryman tacked on the point-after kick for the 4-point lead.
Ridge View picked up a first down after the ensuing kick-off, but surrendered the ball on downs with 1:30 left and WC iced the game.
Ridge View broke out on top early, taking a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Quarterback Jacob Tokheim rolled left and scored from five yards out on fourth-and-goal for the first TD, a score set up by a 62-yard jaunt by fullback Jake Kliegl. Tokheim then hit Caleb Kistenmacher for the 2-point conversion.
Coach Dale Tokheim's team then recovered an onside kick and went up 14-0 after a 5-yard run by fleet-footed Kevin McGuire.
Woodbury Central would answer in the second quarter as defensive back Matt Carney scooped up a Ridge View fumble and sprinted 10 yards to paydirt.
Arment found Countryman on a 10-yard TD pass for the lone scoring of the third frame, making it 14-13 in Ridge View's favor. That lead grew to 22-13 with 8:46 left in the game when Jacob Tokheim connected with Logan Cuthrell on a 38-yard scoring toss.
Two players later, though, Woodbury Central answered as Arment found Copeland on a 63-yard strike to pull the visitors within 22-19, setting up the same TD combination just four minutes later.
Arment completed eight of 19 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 70 yards, made eight tackles and one sack.
Wade Mitchell, a junior, accounted for 11 tackles and had one interception, while Jacob Kuntz contributed nine tackles as the Wildcats moved to 1-1 on the season, helping Kurt Bremer register his first victory as a Wildcat head football coach. Woodbury Central hosts Le Mars Gehlen on Friday evening.
Kliegl, a senior for the Raptors, rushed for 171 yards on the night to lead his club, while McGuire added 90 yards rushing. Tokheim passed for 75 yards on six completions and had both a TD and an interception. The Raptors travel to Wall Lake on Friday to face East Sac County.
HINTON 28, UNITY CHRISTIAN 14: Hinton scored in all four quarters to down Unity Christian and improve to 2-0 on the season Friday.
Braden Vonk hit Jaquez Williams on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter before Wyatt Stucky scored on touchdown runs of one and 46 yards. The final Blackhawks touchdown came from Kyle Brighton on a 15-yard run.
Unity Christian (1-1) got a 1-yard TD run from Carter Schiebout and a 4-yard score from Austin Van Donge for its scores.
OABCIG 28, EAST SAC COUNTY 13: Kaden Ladwig finished with 215 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the OABCIG football team defeated East Sac County 28-13 on Friday in Ida Grove.
Ladwig completed 20 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mortensen and a 6-yard scoring strike to Cooper Dejean. Ladwig also rushed for 36 yards with scoring runs of 1 and 16 yards. Mortensen had two interceptions for OABCIG (2-0).
Garret Bruce ran for 220 yards including a 9-yard touchdown for East Sac County (0-2).
LE MARS 26, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Tate Westhoff threw for 209 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Lamoureux hauled in a 62-yard TD pass as the Bulldogs got the win on Friday.
Carter Arens also threw a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-1. Le Mars had 257 yards of offense to 126 for the Dutch in the game.
WESTWOOD 55, RIVERSIDE 8: Braulio Munoz ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries as the Westwood football team blasted Riverside 55-8 on Friday in Sloan.
Munoz averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored on runs of 1, 2, 22 and 15 yards for Westwood (2-0). Quarterback Carter Copple ran for 69 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Copple threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Sam Miller, scored on a 4-yard run and defensively forced a fumble and returned it 36 yards for a score.
Adrian Dillon scored the lone touchdown for Riverside (0-2) on a 50-yard pass from Val Andrusyshyn.
Westwood hosts fifth-ranked (A) AHSTW next week.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 42, ABRAHAM LINCOLN 6: Quarterback Charlie Wiebers finished with 223 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Denison-Schleswig football team routed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 42-6 on Friday in Denison.
Wiebers completed 8 of 13 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns for Denison-Schleswig (1-1). He also added eight carries for 63 yards and scored on a 1-yard run. Terrance Weah ran for 121 yards on just eight carries with a 60-yard touchdown run. Weah also caught three passes for 34 yards and had touchdown receptions of 19 and 14 yards.
Sean Lorenzen had 23 carries for 120 yards and scored on a 10-yard run for Abraham Lincoln (0-2).
WEST SIOUX 42, CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 14: Quarterback Hunter Dekkers accounted for 440 yards total offense as fourth-ranked (Class 2A) West Sioux posted a non-district win Friday night at Hawarden.
Dekkers completed 13 of 32 passes for 284 yards, including a touchdown pass to Trevor Schuller. Dekkers also rushed 17 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
Kade Lynott had seven catches for 189 yards for West Sioux (1-1). Lynott also added 51 yards on the ground.
Logan Koedam topped West Sioux’s defense with eight solo tackles and one assist. Four players – Chase Koopmans, Austin Wilbert, Saul Ortiz and Connor Koopmans each recorded one interception.
Central Lyon (0-2) was paced by quarterback Lucas Nagel, who completed 7 of 21 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown.
SB-L 34, HARLAN 32: No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied from a 20-point deficit early in the second quarter to stun No. 5-ranked Harlan 34-32 in a Class 3A non-district showdown of two teams that met in the postseason a year ago.
Britton Delperdang scored on a 1-yard run off a direct snap from center with 17 seconds left in the game to give the Warriors a shocking reversal.
Things looked bleak early for the Warriors, who lost 41-15 on the Cyclones' home field in the playoff quarterfinals last fall. Harlan scored three times early and kept SB-L out of the end zone to take a 20-0 lead in the opening half.
But SB-L got a long touchdown run by Delperdang and a TD pass from Daniel Wright to Conner Groves to trail just 20-14 at the intermission. Delperdang had 126 yards rushing on 32 carries while Wright passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
HEELAN 21, GLENWOOD 7: Brant Hogue threw a pair of touchdown passes and the No. 6 (3A) Bishop Heelan football team outlasted Glenwood 21-7 here Friday.
Heelan (2-0) opened the game with a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Tommy Schiltz.
Jesus Pena kicked a 27-yard field goal late in the first half to give the Crusaders (2-0) a 9-7 lead at halftime.
STORM LAKE 13, ALTA-AURELIA 6: Storm Lake scored all the points it would need in about 90 seconds during the third quarter, turning a 6-0 deficit into a 13-6 victory over Alta-Aurelia in a non-district football clash at Storm Lake on Friday. The game represented the first football meeting between the adjacent school districts since 1995.
Levi Sleezer's 9-yard TD run had the visitors on top, 6-0, at halftime. Storm Lake answered in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Kole Wiegert, after which Dawson Miller tacked on the point-after kick for a 7-6 Storm Lake lead.
Alta-Aurelia then coughed up the ensuing kickoff, one of nine turnovers on the night, and Storm Lake recovered deep inside Warrior territory. Colton Drieth capped the scoring effort with a 10-yard run to finish off the night's scoring.
Storm Lake's defense held Alta-Aurelia's passing game to a negative five yards on the evening. The Warriors rushed for 73 yards as a team.
Drieth paced the hosts with a 96-yard effort in rushing.
Trevor Robbins and Levi Sleezer headlined the Warrior defensive corps with 12 and 9.5 tackles, respectively. Zach Issa, Anthony Krier and Logan McCoy had interceptions for the Warriors, while Krier and McCoy also had fumble recoveries.
Alta-Aurelia, now 1-1 on the young season, travels to South O'Brien on Friday. Storm Lake, now 2-0, hosts Humboldt on Friday.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 26, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: The Vikings of Northwood-Kensett pitched a shutout to stymie Harris-Lake Park, 26-0, in the Wolves' home opener in Lake Park on Friday night.
H-LP, which entered the contest with a 1-0 mark, mustered only 37 passing yards and was held to a negative rushing total.
Defensively, Abdulla Elbuytari paced the hosts with 11 tackles. Edgar Tapia added 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Lucas Gunderson also amassed 10 stops.
Harris-Lake Park, which fell to 1-1, travels to Correctionville on Friday to face the Wolverines of River Valley.
REMSEN SM 58, BOYER VALLEY 14: Remsen St. Mary's opened the home portion of its 2018 football schedule in a big way on Friday night, posting a 58-14 triumph over Boyer Valley.
Sophomore Blaine Harpenau, an ace pitcher for the Hawks, demonstrated his accuracy with the pigskin, connecting on 11 of 19 aerials for 183 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. Harpenau also rushed for a pair of scores.
Damen Brownmiller, who caught two touchdown passes, was one of five receivers who made catches for Remsen St. Mary's. Brownmiller also returned a Bulldogs fumble 20 yards for a TD.
St. Mary's, now 1-1 on the campaign, travels down Highway 140 on Friday evening to face Kingsley-Pierson.
SPIRIT LAKE 42, FOREST CITY 0: The Spirit Lake Indians moved to 2-0 on the 2018 season with a 42-0 drubbing of Forest City at Spirit Lake High School on Friday.
Senior quarterback Connor Jensen completed eight of 12 passes for 64 yards and a pair of scores against one interception. Seniors Spencer and Ben Newman each had four receptions and each snared a scoring pass; Ben's from 23 yards out, while Spencer converted a 9-yard catch for a TD.
Ten different ball carriers amassed 246 yards rushing for the hosts. Eighteen Indians were credited with tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Both Joe Stein and Joe Waters managed to pick off Forest City passes.
Spirit Lake travels to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Friday evening.
SHELDON 27, SOUTH O'BRIEN 14: Senior quarterback Brennan Radke accounted for nearly 400 yards in Sheldon's 27-14 victory over South O'Brien at Sheldon on Friday night. Radke completed 22 of 33 passes for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns against zero interceptions for the Orabs. Radke also rushed twice for 30 yards.
Senior Tyler Lode was Radke's favorite target this night, as Lode hauled in 11 catches for 223 yards, including a 76-yard scoring toss. Lode was one of six Orabs who caught passes during the contest.
Sophomore Brian Bernal registered 7.5 tackles, while Spencer Kuiper, a senior, logged seven. Both Carter Nissen and T.K. Lang had fumble recoveries in helping Sheldon to a 2-0 start. The Orabs travel to Le Mars to face former Lakes Conference rival on Friday.
South O'Brien, which dipped to 1-1, hosts Alta-Aurelia on Friday night in Paullina.
OKOBOJI 16, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 14: The Okoboji Pioneers broke into the win column on Friday night in posting a 16-14 triumph over Sibley-Ocheyedan in Okoboji.
Jacob Allen, a senior quarterback, hit on 11 of 19 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. Senior classmate Chris Halbur recorded six catches for 62 yards and a TD.
Junior Luke Bossard, who topped the Pioneers' tackle chart with 7.5 stops, including a pair of sacks, also had a touchdown rushing.
Okoboji, now 1-1, travels to GTRA on Friday. The Generals, meantime, put their 0-2 record on the line in a home game versus Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Friday.
TRI-CENTER 37, MVAOCOU 0: Trevor Carlson ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Tri-Center football team improved to 2-0 with a 37-0 win over MVAOCOU on Friday in Neola.
MVAOCOU falls to 1-1.
WEST LYON 26, SIOUX CENTER 7: Cade Bleeker passed for 144 yards and one touchdown but the Sioxu Center football team fell to West Lyon 26-7 on Friday in Inwood.
West Lyon improves to 2-0 while Sioux Center falls to 1-1.
NEWELL-FONDA 37, COON RAPIDS-BAYARD 26: Third-ranked Newell-Fonda logged an 8-man win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night in Newell. The Mustangs' Bryce Coppock scored four touchdowns on the night. He scored from 17, 10, 10 and two yards. He rushed for 184 yards. Coppock was also 3-for-6 passing for 62 yards.
Nebraska
RALSTON 42, SSC 6: Quarterback Isaac Dannehl passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Ralston past South Sioux City 42-6 in a prep football game Friday.
Dannehl had 131 yards passing and had half of his six completions end up as touchdowns. Noah Oehllerich, Michael Heign and Jahrran Paces all caught one pass each for Ram TDs.
Heig's catch came on a 37-yard strike on the final play of the first half to give Ralson a 42-0 lead at the breack.
SSC (0-2) finally broke the shutout on the firsts play of the fourth quarter when Jake Aitken found Brad Hartnett for a 1-yard TD pass. Aitken was 5 of 17 passing for 87 yards.
South Dakota
DELL RAPIDS 29, VERMILLION 28: Jacob Peterson threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns but it was not enough for the Vermillion on Friday. Gary Peterson had six receptions for 97 yards and a score. Mitchell Dougherty ran for 106 yards.
On defense, Trevor Tigert led the way with eight tackles.