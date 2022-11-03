PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:

MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark.

The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville.

Woodbury Central, 10-0, produced 480 yards of total offense last week in a 48-7 blowout over Gehlen Catholic. Max McGill rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, and Drew Kluender threw for 198 yards and three scores. Will DeStigter caught five passes for 91 yards and two TDs, and Eric McGill caught three passes for 74 yards and a score.

HMS, 8-2, accumulated 399 yards of total offense, including a whopping 307 yards on the ground in their 46-27 victory over Hinton. Quarterback Kooper Ebel led the Hawks, running for 214 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for 92 yards and another score. Ryan Borden caught a 76-yard pass for a touchdown.

The WC and HMS defenses also turned in strong performances last week. The Wildcats intercepted four passes on the night, with Kluender, Eric McGill, Max McGill and Kyan Schultzen grabbing one each. Cooper Ebel led the Hawks' defense with 8.5 tackles.

The winner of Friday's game advances to the state semi-finals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Woodbury Central advanced to the Dome last season, losing their semi-final game to Grundy Center, 28-7. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn got as far as the quarter-finals, dropping a 27-0 decisiion to Britt West Hancock. In the regular season this year, HMS lost to West Hancock, 31-18. The Hawks' other loss was to Class 1A quarter-finalist West Sioux, 38-18.

Western Christian at West Sioux

In a regular season rematch, West Sioux hosts Western Christian with a trip to the Class 1A semi-finals on the line.

Carter Bultman rushed for 223 yards and two scores for West Sioux. Dylan Wiggins added 139 yards and a score. Wiggins also threw for 98 yards and a score to Brady Lynott. Lynott finished with 93 receiving yards and a score.

Tanner Lynott intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown for West Sioux. Darren Wilbert intercepted a pass.

Western Christian jumped out to a 14-0 lead and ran away with a 49-27 win at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night.

Tyler Mantel scored three rushing touchdowns on 127 yards rushing. Kolby Heemskerk added a rushing score.

Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 94 yards and a score to Karsten Moret. VanRegenmorter returned an interception for a score and Derek Heynen a fumble return for a score.

Gavin Thomas threw for 119 yards and a score to Kaden Huttinger. Aidan Junker rushed for 114 yards and two scores and Thomas added a rushing score.

Western Christian gets a rematch with West Sioux Friday night for a spot in the semifinals. West Sioux won the regular season matchup 49-22.

West Lyon at Central Lyon/George Little Rock

The two prep football rivals in Lyon County battle for a spot in the Class 2A semi-finals.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clarinda 16: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock scored the first 42 points in a 42-16 win over Clarinda Friday night.

Graham Eben scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and Zach Lutmer added two touchdowns rushing and one passing. The sixth touchdown of the day for the Lions came on a 24-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Lutmer rushed for 134 yards and threw for 47. Eben added 132 yards and two scores. Reece Vander Zee caught two passes for 25 yards and a score. Lutmer intercepted a pass as well.

Wyatt Schmitt threw a pair of touchdowns to Isaac Jones for Clarinda.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock have a home showdown with county rival West Lyon Friday night for a spot in the semifinals.

West Lyon 43, Greene County 7: The Wildcats and Rams were tied at seven after a quarter, but it was West Lyon who scored 36 points the rest of the way in a 43-7 road win at Greene County Friday night.

Tate Hawf rushed for two scores on 64 yards for West Lyon. Gunner Grems rushed for 91 yards and a score. Mason Ver Meer and Jude Moser added touchdown runs.

Ryer Crichton went 6-for-6 passing with a touchdown toss to Camden Kruse. Kruse intercepted two passes defensively. Jaxon Huyser intercepted a pass and Bryson Childress recovered a fumble.

Gabe Ebersole found Richard Daughtery for a touchdown for Greene County.

West Lyon gets a shot at revenge Friday night, as they head to Central Lyon for a Beef Bowl rematch. The Lions defeated the Wildcats 38-17 in the regular season.

OABCIG at Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21: Spirit Lake cruised to a 43-21 win over Clear Lake Friday night.

Caden Lundt threw for 161 yards and two scores and rushed for two more touchdowns for Spirit Lake.

Jake Cornwall added 75 yards rushing and a score. William Ditzworth added a touchdown run. Justyn Hamm and Caden Hassel caught touchdowns from Lundt.

Defensively, Tyler Voss tallied 18.5 tackles, seven for a loss. Cornwall, Drew Alger and Will Graves intercepted passes.

Spirit Lake hosts OABCIG in a regular season rematch Friday night in Spirit Lake.

OABCIG 34, Osage 22: Two fourth quarter touchdowns helped OABCIG to a 34-22 win over Osage Friday night in Osage.

Beckett DeJean threw for 90 yards and two scores and rushed for 171 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Griffin Diersen rushed for 93 yards and a score. Josh Peters and Treyten Kolar caught touchdown throws.

Karson Quick intercepted a pass for the Falcon defense.

With the win, OABCIG has a rematch with the team that handed them their only loss this season, Spirit Lake, in the quarterfinals. Spirit Lake won the regular season game 28-13. The rematch is set for 7 p.m. in Spirit Lake.

Remsen St. Mary’s 42, West Bend-Mallard 16: The Hawks earned a 42-16 win over West Bend-Mallard Friday night in Remsen.

The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions picked up a fourth straight win Friday night with a 38-17 win in the Beef Bowl over West Lyon.

West Lyon struck first with a Gunner Grems touchdown catch from Ryer Crichton from eight yards out in the first quarter.

The Lions responded by recording 61- and 89-yard rushing touchdowns. Zach Lutmer rushed for the 61-yard score and Graham Eben the 89-yard score.

Lutmer threw a touchdown pass to Reece VanderZee in the second quarter and the Lions led 22-10.

Grems added a rushing score in the third quarter and the Wildcats were within five headed to the fourth quarter.

Eben scored his second rushing touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter. Gable Van Beek recorded a safety to put the Lions up 14 and an Isaiah Johnson touchdown run late sealed the victory.

Eben rushed for 195 yards on 17 carries. Lutmer added 83 rushing yards and 135 passing yards. VanderZee caught six passes for 95 yards.

Crichton threw for 121 yards and Grems rushed for 55 yards.