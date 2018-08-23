Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Friday

IOWA

Algona Garrigan at Emmetsburg

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Clay Central-Everly at Northwood-Kensett

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Nort5h

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

East Sac at South Central Calhoun

Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City

Glidden-Ralston at West Bend-Mallard

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

Hinton at Woodbury Central

I-K-M/Manning at ACGC

Lawton-Bronson at Alta-Aurelia

Le Mars at Sioux Center

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

MMCRU at Maple Valley/A-O

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Newell-Fonda at Collins-Maxwell

Okoboji at H-M-S

Remsen St. Mary's at Audubon

Ridge View at OA-BCIG

River Valley at West Harrison

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central

Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sioux Central at Pocahontas Area

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

South O'Brien at G-T/R-A

Spirit Lake at Spencer

Storm Lake at Cherokee

Unity Christian at Gehlen Catholic

West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

West Sioux at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Western Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley

Westwood at Akron-Westfield

Woodbine at Kingsley-Pierson

NEBRASKA

Arlington at West Point-Beemer

Columbus at Norfolk

Crofton at Oakland-Craig

Hartington Cedar Catholic at BRLD

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Archbishop Bergan

Hartington-Newcastle: CWCE at Hartington-Newcastle

Homer at Emerson-Hubbard

Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh

Neligh-Oakdale at Clearwater-Orchard

Niobrara/Verdigre at Stuart

Norfolk Catholic at Pierce

Omaha Bryan at South Sioux City

Osmond at Wausa

Ponca at Tekamah-Herman

Randolph at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Shelby-Rising City at Battle Creek

Wahoo at Wayne

Wakefield at Creighton

Walthill at Dorchester

Winnebago at Pender

Wisner-Pilger at Cross County

Wynot at Plainview

SOUTH DAKOTA

Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Avon at Alcester-Hudson

Beresford at Sioux Valley

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Washington

Brookings at Yankton

Canton at Chamberlain

Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids

Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central/Montrose

Gayville-Volin at Burke

Irene-Wakonda at Hanson

Lennox at Vermillion

Mobridge-Pollock at Sioux Falls Christian

Parker at Garretson

Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Viborg-Hurley at Menno/Marion

West Central at Tea Area

Saturday

SOUTH DAKOTA

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Rapid City Central

