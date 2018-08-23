Friday
IOWA
Algona Garrigan at Emmetsburg
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Clay Central-Everly at Northwood-Kensett
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Nort5h
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
East Sac at South Central Calhoun
Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City
Glidden-Ralston at West Bend-Mallard
Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa
Hinton at Woodbury Central
I-K-M/Manning at ACGC
Lawton-Bronson at Alta-Aurelia
Le Mars at Sioux Center
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
MMCRU at Maple Valley/A-O
Missouri Valley at West Monona
Newell-Fonda at Collins-Maxwell
Okoboji at H-M-S
Remsen St. Mary's at Audubon
Ridge View at OA-BCIG
River Valley at West Harrison
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central
Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sioux Central at Pocahontas Area
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan
Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
South O'Brien at G-T/R-A
Spirit Lake at Spencer
Storm Lake at Cherokee
Unity Christian at Gehlen Catholic
West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
West Sioux at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Western Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley
Westwood at Akron-Westfield
Woodbine at Kingsley-Pierson
NEBRASKA
Arlington at West Point-Beemer
Columbus at Norfolk
Crofton at Oakland-Craig
Hartington Cedar Catholic at BRLD
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Archbishop Bergan
Hartington-Newcastle: CWCE at Hartington-Newcastle
Homer at Emerson-Hubbard
Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh
Neligh-Oakdale at Clearwater-Orchard
Niobrara/Verdigre at Stuart
Norfolk Catholic at Pierce
Omaha Bryan at South Sioux City
Osmond at Wausa
Ponca at Tekamah-Herman
Randolph at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Shelby-Rising City at Battle Creek
Wahoo at Wayne
Wakefield at Creighton
Walthill at Dorchester
Winnebago at Pender
Wisner-Pilger at Cross County
Wynot at Plainview
SOUTH DAKOTA
Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls O'Gorman
Avon at Alcester-Hudson
Beresford at Sioux Valley
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Washington
Brookings at Yankton
Canton at Chamberlain
Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central/Montrose
Gayville-Volin at Burke
Irene-Wakonda at Hanson
Lennox at Vermillion
Mobridge-Pollock at Sioux Falls Christian
Parker at Garretson
Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Viborg-Hurley at Menno/Marion
West Central at Tea Area
Saturday
SOUTH DAKOTA
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Rapid City Central