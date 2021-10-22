PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan advances to regional final

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team advances to next week's Class 4A, Region 1 championship with a 3-0 sweep over Carroll on Thursday night.

The Crusaders beat the Tigers by set score of 29-27, 25-20, and 25-18, as junior Lauren LaFleur powered Heelan with a team-high 10 kills and three blocks on the night. Junior Maddie Gengler contributed 11 assists to the effort, while senior Ava Higman had 15 digs.

Carroll senior Josie Ayala also had 10 kills in the game, while junior Kaitlyn Tigges had 20 assists.

Heelan will play at Lewis Central on Tuesday night, for a spot at the Class 4A state tournament.

East 3, North 1: Sioux City East volleyball took down North by a 3-1 score on Thursday night to end the Stars' season and advance the Black Raiders to the Class 5A, Region 1 championship game.

East took set one by a 25-13 score, but North responded with a 25-19 win in set two. The Black Raiders then captured sets three and four by score of 25-19, and 25-18, to clinch the playoff victory.

Senior Alex Radcliffe led the Black Raiders with 17 kills, while senior Lucy Melhaff had a team-high 30 assists. On defense, three East players finished with more than 20 digs, led by senior Megan Callahan with 28, Kyley Vondrak with 24, and Alex Radcliffe with 21.

For North, sophomore Ashlyn Strohbeen led the offense with 11 kills, while junior Madlyn Welp had 20 assists.

East (28-10) will play at Dowling Catholic (26-12) on Tuesday in the Class 5A, Region 1 finals.

North ends its season at 22-18.

Humboldt 3, Spencer 2: The Spencer High School volleyball team ended its season at 21-13 after a 3-2 Thursday night loss to Humboldt (29-6).

The Wildcats beat the Tigers in sets one and three by identical scores of 25-16, while Spencer beat Humboldt in sets two and four, 25-16, and 25-21.

In set five, the Wildcats sealed the victory by a score of 15-8. Junior Addie Thompson and junior Shelbie Heinz led the way for Humboldt with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, while junior Livvy Becker had 48 assists.

Humboldt will play at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday for the Class 4A, Region 6 title.

Football

South Dakota Playoffs

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28: The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team crushed St. Thomas More on Thursday night in the first round of the South Dakota state playoffs, 56-28.

A pair of EPJ running backs finished with over 100 yards rushing, led by Lucas Hueser with 141 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries, while Ben Swatek had 123 yards on 13 carries. Huskies' quarterback Noah McDermott finished the nigh 3-of-6 passing for 116 yards and one touchdown.

On More's side, Lee Neuebauer went 15-for-30 for 226 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

The win improves Elk Point-Jefferson to 7-2 on the season. The Huskies will host Wagner next week in the Class 11B state quarterfinal.

Alcester Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0: Alcester-Hudson football came out with a big victory on Thursday night in the first round of the South Dakota Class 9B state playoffs, as the Cubs downed the Chargers, 34-0.

Alcester-Hudson improved to 4-3 overall, and will play at undefeated Avon next Thursday in the Class 9B state quarterfinal.

Beresford 27, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 24: The Beresford High School football team eked out a three-point postseason win on Thursday, with a 27-24 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Beresford will play at Aberdeen Roncalli next Thursday in the Class 11B state quarterfinals.

Nebraska Playoffs

St. Francis 42, Allen 14: Allen football ended its season in a 42-14 loss to St. Francis in Nebraska state playoffs.

Allen quarterback Nathan Oswald was 4-for-9 passing for 26 yards, while Gabe Reinert carried the ball nine times for 60 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Ty Krommenhoek scored the other touchdown of the day for the Eagles, with a 33 yard touchdown reception.

Allen ends its season at 3-6 overall, while undefeated St. Francis will play next Friday against Blue Hill.

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20: Bloomfield football came out of Thursday with a 66-20 postseason victory over Wausa on Thursday.

Senior Cody Breugman led the offense with 11 carries for 173 yards and four touchdowns, with a long run of 71 yards. Sophomore Wiley Zeigler had 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game, while junior Ian Kuchar found the endzone once. Zeigler also had one receiving touchdown in the game, a 49-yarder, and led the team with 13 total tackles.

The Bees improved to 8-1 on the season, and will play their next playoff game on Friday, against Elgin/Pope John.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned a 30-26 win on Thursday night over Exeter-Milligan/Friend in the first round of the NSAA state playoffs.

The win boosts L-C-C to 7-2 on the season. The Bears will plays Howells-Dodge in the second round, next Friday.

