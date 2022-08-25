 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Winnebago football opens season with win

  • 0

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Winnebago High School football team opened its season with a 58-6 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on the road on Thursday. 

The Indians scored 16 points in the first quarter, and then added 30 more in the second quarter. 

The Indians held their opponent scoreless for nearly three quarters. 

College men's soccer

Corban 3, Northwestern 0: Northwestern had the advantage offensively early on as a Niklas Fitter shot from the top of the penalty box went off the post nearly five minutes in.

Corban then kept the ball on their side of the field late in the half as a shot attempt followed by corner kick opportunities pushed the Warriors closer to a scoring chance. Andres Labate drew a foul in the final minute of the first half, leading to a penalty kick goal to give Corban a 1-0 lead entering the break.

People are also reading…

The second half opened with a series of fouls and a couple of Corban yellow cards as both teams scrapped for an advantage in a match where shot attempts were scarce. At the 71’ mark, Corban’s Saad Mohact capitalized on a penalty kick to push the Warrior lead to 2-0.

Corban added a late goal from Reggie Reyes to secure the win.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News