Prep roundup: Winnebago football opens season with win

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Winnebago High School football team opened its season with a 58-6 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on the road on Thursday.

The Indians scored 16 points in the first quarter, and then added 30 more in the second quarter.

The Indians held their opponent scoreless for nearly three quarters.

College men's soccer

Corban 3, Northwestern 0: Northwestern had the advantage offensively early on as a Niklas Fitter shot from the top of the penalty box went off the post nearly five minutes in.

Corban then kept the ball on their side of the field late in the half as a shot attempt followed by corner kick opportunities pushed the Warriors closer to a scoring chance. Andres Labate drew a foul in the final minute of the first half, leading to a penalty kick goal to give Corban a 1-0 lead entering the break.

The second half opened with a series of fouls and a couple of Corban yellow cards as both teams scrapped for an advantage in a match where shot attempts were scarce. At the 71’ mark, Corban’s Saad Mohact capitalized on a penalty kick to push the Warrior lead to 2-0.

Corban added a late goal from Reggie Reyes to secure the win.