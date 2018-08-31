RALSTON, Neb. - Quarterback Isaac Dannehl passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Ralston past South Sioux City 42-6 in a prep football game Friday.
Dannehl had 131 yards passing and had half of his six completions end up as touchdowns. Noah Oehllerich, Michael Heign and Jahrran Paces all caught one pass each for Ram TDs.
Heig's catch came on a 37-yard strike on the final play of the first half to give Ralson a 42-0 lead at the breack.
SSC (0-2) finally broke the shutout on the firsts play of the fourth quarter when Jake Aitken found Brad Hartnett for a 1-yard TD pass. Aitken was 5 of 17 passing for 87 yards.
The Cardinals are back on the road next Friday at Omaha Gross.