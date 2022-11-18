Remsen St. Mary's easily handles WACO to capture third state football title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary’s made it look easy.

The Hawks entered the 8-player state championship game as the No. 1 team in the state and left with their third state title in program history with a 38-16 win over Wayland WACO.

Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Tim Osterman said the journey through the semifinals and championship played out like two different stories.

Last week, Osterman said the team focused on the redemption story, coming back to the UNI-Dome after losing in the semifinals in 2021. This week, Remsen St. Mary’s used a familiar Bible story in a different way to motivate the team.

“Last night, at chapel, we talked about David and Goliath,” Osterman said. “It was not so much that we thought WACO was way bigger than us, but it was more so with courage to step up. To do that and have that one shot and that no fear. In the first half, they really played all out. In that second half, they did what they needed to do to win”

The Hawks got off to a hot start as they managed to force a three-and-out punt on WACO’s opening drive.

After starting at their own 15 following a touchback on the punt, Remsen St. Mary’s drove into Warriors’ territory in four plays as quarterback Cael Ortmann found running back Alex Schroeder across the middle for a gain of 16 yards.

Despite their quick start, the Hawks offense stalled after crossing midfield and faced fourth and two from the WACO 28-yard line. On fourth down, Ortmann and Schroeder connected again for a gain of 11 to give the Hawks a big first down.

Three players later, Brenden Fisch rumbled ahead one yard to put the Hawks on top 6-0 after St. Mary’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

According to Ortmann, he knew the Hawks would win the state title after Fisch’s touchdown run.

“After that first touchdown, I knew we had a bunch of momentum,” Ortmann said. “Our guys were playing really well. Our defense was playing really well. I was like ‘If we just keep this going, we are going to be state champs.’”

WACO’s offense continued to struggle on its next possession and again punted the ball away after gaining only five yards on three plays.

Remsen St. Mary’s took over on its own 16-yard line and again made quick work of the field in front of it.

After losing three yards on first down, Ortmann rolled right and delivered a strike to Jaxon Bunkers who had beat his man with a post corner route. Bunkers caught the pass 11 yards down field and turned it into a 48-yard gain with 37 yards after the catch.

Despite seemingly dominating the point of attack, WACO managed a goal line stand, bringing Fisch down at the 1-yard line on fourth and goal.

The momentum was short-lived for WACO, however, as the Warriors fumbled the ball in their own backfield on second and four. Bunkers scooped up the fumble and took one step into the end zone to take a 12-0 lead.

Trailing by two scores, rhythm on offense continued to elude the Warriors as they managed just four yards before setting up to punt on third and six. Disaster struck on the punt as the snap sailed over the head of punter Simeon Reichenbach. Reichenbach managed to get ahold of the loose ball, but a swarm of Hawks defenders at the WACO 3-yard line.

Remsen St. Mary’s punched it in two plays later from 2 yards out as Fisch scored his second on the ground.

The Hawks forced another three-and-out punt after three consecutive incompletions on WACO’s subsequent drive. Hawks defensive lineman Collin Homan managed to block the punt.

Remsen St. Mary’s defensive end Braxton Kniep recovered the blocked punt and returned it to the WACO 8-yard line.

Ortmann and the Hawks wasted little time in taking a four-score advantage as he found Fisch in the end zone on an out route for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Hawks continued to struggle with extra points and settled for just six points after failing their third two-point try.

Trailing 24-0 with 9:47 remaining in the second quarter, WACO’s offense found its footing and picked up two first downs, driving into Remsen St. Mary’s territory for the first time.

Warriors quarterback Isaac Oswald and Reichenbach powered WACO to the RSM 21-yard line before running back Louden Huisenga put them on the doorstep with a 16-yard run.

A fumble forced by Ryan Willman and recovered by Bunkers on first and goal ended the Warriors surge, however, and allowed the Hawks to kill 5:08 off the second quarter game clock.

WACO managed to force a punt and regain possession with 57 seconds left.

After taking over on their own 9-yard line, the Warriors offense found its stride again as Oswald hit Oleh Shtefanchuk down the seam for a 34-yard gain on first down. Two plays later, Oswald and Cody Graber hooked up for a six yard pitch and catch to set up fourth and 4 from the RSM 31 with 12 seconds remaining.

Needing points, the Warriors set up for a 48-yard field goal which Reichenbach converted to cut the Remsen St. Mary’s lead to 24-3 at halftime.

At halftime, Osterman said he told his players to treat the game like it was 0-0 and that only two quarters stood between them and immortality.

The Hawks picked up where they left off in the first quarter as Fisch scored on their second play from scrimmage of the half. Sprinting down the left sideline, Fisch out-ran the Warriors defense for a 62-yard touchdown run.

“I knew that defensively, they were going to adjust to what we were doing offensively,” Fisch said. “So, I knew we needed to get a quick score and get the momentum right back on our side and keep it going. That was longest touchdown all year. I could not have asked for a better time to have it.”

Schroeder converted on the two-point try to put the Hawks ahead 32-3.

Remsen St. Mary’s managed to force a turnover on downs on WACO’s ensuing drive and took over on its own 37-yard line.

The Hawks used a 9-play, 4:27 minute drive to take a commanding 38-3 lead and start a continuous clock situation. Fisch capped the drive with his fourth rushing touchdown, fifth total, from six yards out.

WACO found the end zone for the first time on its next drive, a four-play, 65-yard explosion. Oswald completed passes of 31, 9 and 25 yards to put the Warriors in the end zone. On the touchdown play, Oswald stood tall in the pocket to deliver a 25-yard strike down the seam to Colton Leichty.

Oswald paid the price, however, as he took a big shot following the pass. The play was flagged for roughing the passer and enforced on the kickoff.

Leading 38-9, the Hawks made their first mistake of the game, fumbling the ball inside their own territory. Leichty recovered the fumble as the Warriors took over at the Hawks 30-yard line.

WACO capitalized on the fumble for its second touchdown of the day, a one yard run by Reichenbach, to cut the Remsen St. Mary’s lead to 38-16 with 10:14 remaining.

On their ensuing drive, the Hawks used a 12-play, 52-yard drive to burn 6:06 off the game clock before turning the ball back over to WACO on downs.

The Warriors did not manage to cross midfield on their final drive before turning the ball back over on downs, allowing Remsen’s St. Mary to run out the clock and seal the 38-16 win.

“You cannot take a state championship away from these kids, now,” Osterman said. “There is no guess work in terms of where they are at in terms of team. They knew that going in. I thought they did a really good job.”

Remsen St. Mary’s 38, Wayland WACO 16

WACO;0;3;6;7-16

RSM;12;12;14;0-38

RSM - Fisch 1 run (pass failed)

RSM - Bunkers 1 fumble return (kick failed)

RSM - Fisch 2 run (pass failed)

RSM - Fisch 6 pass from Ortmann (pass failed)

WACO - Reichenbach 48 kick

RSM - Fisch 62 run (run success)

RSM - Fisch 6 run (kick failed)

WACO - Leichty 25 pass from Oswald (run failed)

WACO - Reichenbach 1 run (Reichenback kick)