Remsen St. Mary's football makes it to 8-Player state semifinals

GILBERTVILLE, Iowa — If it hadn’t figured out what its identity was before Thursday night, the Remsen St. Mary’s High School football knows it now: Resilient.

The Hawks have gone through several injuries throughout the season — and suffered a couple more against Don Bosco — but the Hawks went on the road to defeat the Dons 64-42 in a Class 8-Player state quarterfinal.

The Hawks will play Easton Valley at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the IHSAA semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Hawks have made it, but this journey has been very different.

After the game, Hawks coach Tim Osterman had tears in his eyes, thinking about how much this team has had to battle through the adversities thrown their way.

“This season has had a lot of ups and downs, and we’ve been trying to get players to play, and they’re finally playing well, and to get back here when a lot of people counted us out, I think that means the most to me,” Osterman said. “They’re trained from early on that you don’t quit. You just keep going.

“They’re playing for something, and I think it would be different if we went 0-9,” Osterman said. “When you have something on the line, and you know you can win, that means a lot to the kids. I know we’re going to put a product on the field that Remsen St. Mary’s will be proud of.”

That “next man in” mentality has been instilled ever since the beginning of the season, before the injuries really started to pile up.

“Some of these freshmen stepped up, whether it was a lineman or a skill player,” Hawks junior quarterback Cael Ortmann said. “It was huge. They helped us get the W. We have to get healthy and recover. We’re going to get ready on Saturday, getting ready for (Easton Valley).”

Osterman said that freshman Collin Homan stepped up on the line, and Keaten Harpenau got a couple of chances while Brady Koenck has been doing some good things. Harpenau and Koenck are also freshmen.

“We’re going to keep on marching,” Osterman said. “We’re going to have to cultivate more guys who can do some things.”

The one that has crept in the front of the Hawks’ minds is Wesley Galles, who suffered a neck injury last week. He fractured his C6 vertebrae and had a brain bleed.

The school’s Facebook page posted an update earlier this week on the senior lineman, saying that he was out of the hospital and doing much better.

He’s at home now, despite still having headaches, neck pain and sensitivity to light and loud noises.

Before the game on Thursday, the four Hawks captains walked out to the coin toss with Galles’ “42” road jersey in hand, and each player had a 42 sticker on the backs of their helmets.

They wanted to win the game for their senior, even 200-some miles away.

“This game was for him,” Hawks junior Brenden Fisch said.

Coach Osterman admitted that this week was a roller-coaster of emotions.

When Galles went down last Friday night against Kingsley-Pierson, the Hawks had to call an ambulance for him, and the football field in Remsen was silent for minutes as he was being carted off.

Then, the doctors said everything was going to be OK, and the Hawks had to shift their attention to a Don Bosco team that entered the state quarterfinals with just two losses.

The high of that roller coaster came Thursday, after senior cornerback Austin Jensen picked off a pass with 43 seconds to go that clinched the game. It was the final of four turnovers forced by RSM’s defense.

Osterman credited the RSM families for instilling a strong base at home, saying that these groups of parents are tough people.

“I’m happy (Galles) gets to experience this from where he’s at, but jeez, it’s hard on these kids to see somebody down like that, but they fought through it,” Osterman said. “I’m happy to be a part of their football journey. They know they can emotionally deal with things.”

