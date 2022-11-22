Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains

DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams.
Captains had to be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and voted on by sports writers in each class. Dozens of writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person in Des Moines or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
Ortmann and Zutmer both led their respective squads to state championships after stellar individual seasons. Ortmann completed 105 of 133 passes for 1,902 yards and 33 touchdowns and also rushed for 803 yards and 16 scores during the Hawks' 13-0 season. Zutmer ran for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns and also completed 75 of 112 passes for 1,357 yards and 16 scores during the Lions' 13-0 season.
Remsen St. Mary's placed a total of six players on the first and second 8-player all-state teams, while 11 CLGLR players made the first or second Class 2A all-state teams.
Sioux City East's Brady Wavrunek and Nick Wells were first-team selections on the Class 5A team.
Below are all-state selections from Northwest Iowa schools in each of the classes.
8-man first-team
Remsen St. Mary's: QB Cael Ortmann, senior, WR/TE Ryan Willman, senior, LB Jaxon Bunkers, senior; DB Alex Schroeder, senior
Newell-Fonda: Offense utility Mason Dicks, senior
GTRA: Defense utility Max Hough, senior
8-man second team
Remsen St. Mary's: RB/FB Brenden Fisch, senior; OL Hunter Pick, junior
Newell-Fonda: WR/TE Ryan Greenfield, senior; K Pedro Teixeria-Patricio, junior
Class A first team
Westwood: RB/FB Jackson Dewald, senior
Woodbury Central: WR/TE Eric McGill, junior; DL Chase Copeland, senior; LB Max McGill, senior
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn: DL Lance Berends, senior; DB Kooper Ebel, senior
Gehlen Catholic: K Keaton Logan, senior; DB Keaten Bonderson, senior
Hinton: DB Beau DeRocher, senior
Class A second team
Woodbury Central: QB Drew Kluender, junior
Gehlen Catholic: OL Evan Steeg, senior
Hinton: OL Garrett Divis, senior
HMS: LB Travis Kamradt, senior
Class 1A first team
West Sioux: QB Dylan Wiggins, senior; RB/FB Carter Bultman, senior; WR/TE Brady Lynott, senior; OL Clayton Gradert, senior; DL Keegan McMillan, junior
Class 1A second team
West Sioux: OL Ashton McMillan, senior
Western Christian: OL Derek Heynen, senior; DL Gavin De Hough, senior
Class 2A first team
CLGLR: QB Zach Lutmer, senior; RB/FB Graham Eben, junior; WR/TE Reece Vander Zee, junior; OL Jac VanWyhe, senior; OL Trevor Dieren, junior; LB Kayden Van Berkum, senior; DL Evan Kruger, senior; DB Josh Elbert, senior
OABCIG: OL Vince Hoefling, senior; LB Griffin Diersen, senior
West Lyon: K Anderson Trejo, junior
Spirit Lake: DL Tyler Voss, senior
Class 2A second team
OABCIG: QB Beckett DeJean, senior; WR/TE Gabe Winterrowd, senior
Unity Christian: WR/TE Jacob Van Donge, senior
Spirit Lake: OL Evan Beck Junior Spirit Lake
West Lyon: OL Korey McKenney, senior; Defense utility Gunner Grems, senior
CLGLR: OL Max DeBoer, senior; DL Drew Denekas, junior; Defense utility Gable VanBeek, senior
Class 3A first team
Sioux Center: DB Kylar Fritz, senior
Class 3A second team
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: QB Tyler Smith, senior; WR/TE Jake Hamilton, senior
Sioux Center: DL Carson Bruhn, junior
MOC-Floyd Valley: LB Sterling Haack, senior; P Simeon Bundt, senior
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Defensive utility Brock Fischer, senior
Class 4A first team
No area selections
Class 4A second team
Spencer: OL Logan Huckfelt, senior
Class 5A first team
Sioux City East: Ret Brady Wavrunek, senior; Defense utility Nick Wells, senior
Class 5A second team
Sioux City East: WR/TE Kelynn Jacobsen, senior; Offense utility Cole Ritchie, senior