Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains

DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams.

Captains had to be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and voted on by sports writers in each class. Dozens of writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person in Des Moines or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.

Ortmann and Zutmer both led their respective squads to state championships after stellar individual seasons. Ortmann completed 105 of 133 passes for 1,902 yards and 33 touchdowns and also rushed for 803 yards and 16 scores during the Hawks' 13-0 season. Zutmer ran for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns and also completed 75 of 112 passes for 1,357 yards and 16 scores during the Lions' 13-0 season.

Remsen St. Mary's placed a total of six players on the first and second 8-player all-state teams, while 11 CLGLR players made the first or second Class 2A all-state teams.

Sioux City East's Brady Wavrunek and Nick Wells were first-team selections on the Class 5A team.

Below are all-state selections from Northwest Iowa schools in each of the classes.

8-man first-team

Remsen St. Mary's: QB Cael Ortmann, senior, WR/TE Ryan Willman, senior, LB Jaxon Bunkers, senior; DB Alex Schroeder, senior

Newell-Fonda: Offense utility Mason Dicks, senior

GTRA: Defense utility Max Hough, senior

8-man second team

Remsen St. Mary's: RB/FB Brenden Fisch, senior; OL Hunter Pick, junior

Newell-Fonda: WR/TE Ryan Greenfield, senior; K Pedro Teixeria-Patricio, junior

Class A first team

Westwood: RB/FB Jackson Dewald, senior

Woodbury Central: WR/TE Eric McGill, junior; DL Chase Copeland, senior; LB Max McGill, senior

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn: DL Lance Berends, senior; DB Kooper Ebel, senior

Gehlen Catholic: K Keaton Logan, senior; DB Keaten Bonderson, senior

Hinton: DB Beau DeRocher, senior

Class A second team

Woodbury Central: QB Drew Kluender, junior

Gehlen Catholic: OL Evan Steeg, senior

Hinton: OL Garrett Divis, senior

HMS: LB Travis Kamradt, senior

Class 1A first team

West Sioux: QB Dylan Wiggins, senior; RB/FB Carter Bultman, senior; WR/TE Brady Lynott, senior; OL Clayton Gradert, senior; DL Keegan McMillan, junior

Class 1A second team

West Sioux: OL Ashton McMillan, senior

Western Christian: OL Derek Heynen, senior; DL Gavin De Hough, senior

Class 2A first team

CLGLR: QB Zach Lutmer, senior; RB/FB Graham Eben, junior; WR/TE Reece Vander Zee, junior; OL Jac VanWyhe, senior; OL Trevor Dieren, junior; LB Kayden Van Berkum, senior; DL Evan Kruger, senior; DB Josh Elbert, senior

OABCIG: OL Vince Hoefling, senior; LB Griffin Diersen, senior

West Lyon: K Anderson Trejo, junior

Spirit Lake: DL Tyler Voss, senior

Class 2A second team

OABCIG: QB Beckett DeJean, senior; WR/TE Gabe Winterrowd, senior

Unity Christian: WR/TE Jacob Van Donge, senior

Spirit Lake: OL Evan Beck Junior Spirit Lake

West Lyon: OL Korey McKenney, senior; Defense utility Gunner Grems, senior

CLGLR: OL Max DeBoer, senior; DL Drew Denekas, junior; Defense utility Gable VanBeek, senior

Class 3A first team

Sioux Center: DB Kylar Fritz, senior

Class 3A second team

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: QB Tyler Smith, senior; WR/TE Jake Hamilton, senior

Sioux Center: DL Carson Bruhn, junior

MOC-Floyd Valley: LB Sterling Haack, senior; P Simeon Bundt, senior

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Defensive utility Brock Fischer, senior

Class 4A first team

No area selections

Class 4A second team

Spencer: OL Logan Huckfelt, senior

Class 5A first team

Sioux City East: Ret Brady Wavrunek, senior; Defense utility Nick Wells, senior

Class 5A second team

Sioux City East: WR/TE Kelynn Jacobsen, senior; Offense utility Cole Ritchie, senior